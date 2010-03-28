|Account: 2597289
|Name: MaRsiMACD
|Currency: USD
|2010 May 7, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|170670483
|2010.03.28 12:06
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|170745717
|2010.03.29 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.06540
|1.06985
|1.06135
|2010.03.29 07:44
|1.06135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.16
|171144120
|2010.03.31 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|93.450
|93.127
|93.753
|2010.04.01 12:14
|93.753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.32
|171236088
|2010.04.01 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.59910
|1.60492
|1.59398
|2010.04.01 15:49
|1.60492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.42
|171349917
|2010.04.05 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.35070
|1.35509
|1.34651
|2010.04.05 06:40
|1.34651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.90
|171351089
|2010.04.05 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.06120
|1.05670
|1.06540
|2010.04.06 01:16
|1.06540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.42
|171360466
|2010.04.05 09:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.52310
|1.52800
|1.51860
|2010.04.05 11:31
|1.52800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|171412692
|2010.04.05 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.34840
|1.35310
|1.34390
|2010.04.06 01:16
|1.34390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|171583821
|2010.04.08 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.63790
|1.63231
|1.64289
|2010.04.09 07:56
|1.64289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.66
|171722294
|2010.04.12 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.63430
|1.64023
|1.62897
|2010.04.12 12:41
|1.62897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.31
|171779591
|2010.04.13 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|92.700
|93.041
|92.379
|2010.04.13 14:16
|93.041
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.65
|172187193
|2010.04.21 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54040
|1.53467
|1.54573
|2010.04.22 06:18
|1.54573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.30
|172229808
|2010.04.21 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|93.370
|92.997
|93.723
|2010.04.21 23:04
|92.997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.11
|172286796
|2010.04.22 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33540
|1.33919
|1.33171
|2010.04.22 13:04
|1.33171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.90
|172598411
|2010.04.28 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.09120
|1.08630
|1.09580
|2010.04.28 18:26
|1.08630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.11
|172598491
|2010.04.28 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31290
|1.31933
|1.30667
|2010.04.28 18:37
|1.31933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.30
|172638771
|2010.04.29 07:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|94.040
|93.693
|94.367
|2010.04.30 08:59
|94.367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.65
|172745121
|2010.04.30 04:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.08260
|1.08721
|1.07829
|2010.04.30 08:39
|1.07829
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.97
|172745127
|2010.04.30 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32540
|1.31937
|1.33123
|2010.04.30 08:42
|1.33123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.30
|172764846
|2010.04.30 08:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|94.390
|94.037
|94.713
|2010.04.30 14:12
|94.037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.54
|172963791
|2010.05.04 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.52140
|1.52702
|1.51618
|2010.05.04 11:48
|1.51618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.20
|173057299
|2010.05.05 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|142.885
|143.686
|142.134
|2010.05.05 13:46
|142.134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.76
|173062581
|2010.05.05 13:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|142.085
|142.876
|141.334
|2010.05.05 15:51
|142.876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-83.81
|173223697
|2010.05.07 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.10590
|1.11238
|1.09962
|2010.05.07 12:30
|1.11238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|178.66
|Closed P/L:
|178.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|178.66
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 178.66
|Equity:
|10 178.66
|Free Margin:
|10 178.66
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|648.85
|Gross Loss:
|470.19
|Total Net Profit:
|178.66
|Profit Factor:
|1.38
|Expected Payoff:
|7.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|142.06 (1.38%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.38% (142.06)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (60.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (39.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|79.76
|loss trade:
|-83.81
|Average
|profit trade:
|46.35
|loss trade:
|-52.24
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (181.39)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-142.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|181.39 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-142.06 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2