|Account: 2252084
|Name: mandarine_fibo_true
|Currency: USD
|2010 May 28, 20:10
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69042739
|2010.03.12 09:45
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|69214307
|2010.03.15 22:01
|buy
|0.34
|audusd
|0.91475
|0.92049
|0.95079
|2010.03.18 06:11
|0.92049
|0.00
|0.00
|9.29
|195.16
|69435090
|2010.03.17 15:28
|buy
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.05210
|1.05979
|1.09227
|2010.03.18 18:03
|1.05979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|239.45
|69461712
|2010.03.17 20:00
|sell
|0.14
|gbpjpy
|138.224
|135.618
|130.158
|2010.03.22 15:23
|135.618
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|404.65
|69470102
|2010.03.17 23:00
|sell
|0.38
|nzdusd
|0.71369
|0.70448
|0.68061
|2010.03.22 15:24
|0.70448
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.31
|349.98
|69581290
|2010.03.18 20:00
|sell
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.05717
|1.04838
|1.01877
|2010.04.01 17:49
|1.04838
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.52
|285.07
|69746228
|2010.03.22 12:00
|buy
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.50056
|1.52183
|1.56827
|2010.04.02 15:01
|1.52183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.97
|404.13
|69779858
|2010.03.22 16:33
|buy
|0.14
|gbpjpy
|135.552
|137.067
|143.818
|2010.03.26 09:30
|137.067
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|229.18
|69782154
|2010.03.22 17:00
|buy
|0.38
|audusd
|0.91541
|0.92189
|0.94957
|2010.04.06 14:20
|0.92189
|0.00
|0.00
|29.91
|246.24
|69789394
|2010.03.22 18:00
|buy
|0.40
|nzdusd
|0.70582
|0.71582
|0.73857
|2010.04.12 05:04
|0.71582
|0.00
|0.00
|22.32
|400.00
|70351924
|2010.03.29 19:14
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.34464
|1.33409
|1.29519
|2010.04.08 15:52
|1.33409
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|274.30
|70360652
|2010.03.29 22:00
|sell
|0.16
|gbpjpy
|138.497
|142.278
|131.096
|2010.04.01 01:04
|142.278
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-646.09
|70411231
|2010.03.30 09:35
|buy
|0.38
|usdjpy
|92.563
|93.195
|95.693
|2010.03.31 08:02
|93.195
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|257.70
|70561859
|2010.03.31 16:08
|sell
|0.38
|usdjpy
|93.045
|94.631
|89.901
|2010.04.02 15:25
|94.631
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|-636.87
|70793898
|2010.04.05 11:01
|sell
|0.17
|gbpjpy
|143.939
|142.983
|136.923
|2010.04.06 17:50
|142.983
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|173.18
|70958260
|2010.04.06 19:00
|buy
|0.21
|gbpusd
|1.52326
|1.54082
|1.58393
|2010.04.12 08:52
|1.54082
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|368.76
|70975639
|2010.04.06 23:23
|buy
|0.41
|usdcad
|1.00138
|1.00644
|1.03312
|2010.04.08 16:48
|1.00644
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|206.13
|71151419
|2010.04.08 16:00
|buy
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.33335
|1.36318
|1.37944
|2010.04.12 08:38
|1.36318
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|835.24
|71151497
|2010.04.08 16:00
|sell
|0.36
|usdchf
|1.07429
|1.06013
|1.03537
|2010.04.12 08:28
|1.06013
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|480.85
|71246504
|2010.04.09 14:55
|buy
|0.43
|usdcad
|1.00391
|1.01222
|1.03523
|2010.04.16 22:47
|1.01222
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|353.02
|71256485
|2010.04.09 16:00
|sell
|0.41
|usdjpy
|93.459
|92.976
|90.345
|2010.04.13 09:14
|92.976
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.74
|212.99
|71276371
|2010.04.09 19:00
|sell
|0.18
|gbpjpy
|143.201
|140.253
|136.200
|2010.04.19 13:52
|140.253
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.05
|576.77
|71276397
|2010.04.09 19:00
|sell
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.63915
|1.63119
|1.58009
|2010.04.13 10:43
|1.63119
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.37
|187.95
|71346065
|2010.04.12 12:00
|buy
|0.38
|usdchf
|1.06080
|1.06630
|1.09986
|2010.04.21 10:12
|1.06630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|196.00
|71453463
|2010.04.13 11:00
|buy
|0.43
|usdjpy
|93.057
|93.924
|96.149
|2010.04.23 22:29
|93.924
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|396.93
|71585327
|2010.04.14 13:28
|sell
|0.31
|eurusd
|1.36142
|1.34740
|1.31544
|2010.04.19 16:20
|1.34740
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.59
|434.62
|71801364
|2010.04.16 12:00
|buy
|0.45
|audusd
|0.93275
|0.91676
|0.96433
|2010.04.19 08:40
|0.91676
|0.00
|0.00
|2.75
|-719.55
|71939956
|2010.04.19 14:00
|buy
|0.29
|gbpchf
|1.62711
|1.64712
|1.68128
|2010.04.22 10:13
|1.64712
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|543.37
|71955275
|2010.04.19 16:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|140.828
|142.665
|147.412
|2010.04.21 02:32
|142.665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|395.05
|71963224
|2010.04.19 17:00
|buy
|0.46
|audusd
|0.92003
|0.92967
|0.95195
|2010.04.21 13:30
|0.92967
|0.00
|0.00
|5.66
|443.44
|71970163
|2010.04.19 18:00
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.34581
|1.32303
|1.39115
|2010.04.23 01:06
|1.32303
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|-728.96
|72209155
|2010.04.21 15:00
|buy
|0.45
|usdcad
|0.99692
|1.00224
|1.03080
|2010.04.23 16:13
|1.00224
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|238.86
|72665717
|2010.04.26 19:00
|sell
|0.21
|gbpjpy
|145.355
|142.522
|138.357
|2010.04.27 19:19
|142.522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|637.94
|72672160
|2010.04.26 20:00
|sell
|0.31
|gbpusd
|1.54485
|1.52116
|1.49502
|2010.04.28 13:41
|1.52116
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|734.39
|73213834
|2010.04.30 17:00
|sell
|0.48
|usdjpy
|94.010
|92.531
|90.835
|2010.05.06 18:12
|92.531
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|767.22
|73232216
|2010.04.30 20:00
|sell
|0.35
|eurusd
|1.32880
|1.32138
|1.28210
|2010.05.03 20:58
|1.32138
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|259.70
|73238496
|2010.04.30 22:00
|sell
|0.54
|nzdusd
|0.72670
|0.71851
|0.69660
|2010.05.05 16:52
|0.71851
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.32
|442.26
|73309588
|2010.05.03 16:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.52627
|1.49921
|1.57995
|2010.05.06 16:40
|1.49921
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|-811.80
|73710641
|2010.05.06 15:35
|sell
|0.51
|nzdusd
|0.72472
|0.71193
|0.69292
|2010.05.06 20:25
|0.71193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|652.29
|73944571
|2010.05.07 19:00
|buy
|0.30
|gbpchf
|1.64240
|1.65467
|1.70549
|2010.05.10 18:00
|1.65467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|332.40
|74062688
|2010.05.10 16:00
|buy
|0.43
|usdchf
|1.10484
|1.12043
|1.14832
|2010.05.14 14:39
|1.12043
|0.00
|0.00
|1.07
|598.31
|74080874
|2010.05.10 18:03
|sell
|0.48
|nzdusd
|0.72227
|0.71550
|0.68633
|2010.05.12 09:31
|0.71550
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|324.96
|74088005
|2010.05.10 19:00
|sell
|0.26
|gbpusd
|1.48518
|1.45974
|1.42022
|2010.05.14 14:30
|1.45974
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.49
|661.44
|74096154
|2010.05.10 20:00
|sell
|0.15
|gbpjpy
|138.333
|135.395
|128.106
|2010.05.14 14:46
|135.395
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.66
|475.91
|74239185
|2010.05.11 19:00
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.27437
|1.24286
|1.33716
|2010.05.14 16:01
|1.24286
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|-819.26
|74471454
|2010.05.13 15:00
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.89681
|0.87827
|0.85286
|2010.05.17 08:40
|0.87827
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.92
|741.60
|74471505
|2010.05.13 15:00
|buy
|0.33
|usdcad
|1.01754
|1.03687
|1.07159
|2010.05.17 09:12
|1.03687
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|615.21
|74614439
|2010.05.14 17:07
|buy
|0.47
|nzdusd
|0.71206
|0.69261
|0.75031
|2010.05.17 18:00
|0.69261
|0.00
|0.00
|1.13
|-914.15
|74712493
|2010.05.17 13:00
|sell
|0.34
|usdcad
|1.03697
|1.06474
|0.98196
|2010.05.20 14:22
|1.06474
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|-886.77
|74712537
|2010.05.17 13:00
|buy
|0.14
|gbpjpy
|132.985
|126.924
|144.993
|2010.05.20 16:25
|126.924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|-952.23
|74720542
|2010.05.17 14:00
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.23533
|1.24998
|1.30352
|2010.05.20 22:12
|1.24998
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.81
|380.90
|74720619
|2010.05.17 14:00
|sell
|0.42
|usdchf
|1.13420
|1.15896
|1.08507
|2010.05.24 11:39
|1.15896
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.94
|-897.29
|74744728
|2010.05.17 16:41
|buy
|0.40
|audusd
|0.87948
|0.85684
|0.92438
|2010.05.19 02:40
|0.85684
|0.00
|0.00
|4.48
|-905.60
|75113012
|2010.05.19 23:00
|buy
|0.31
|usdjpy
|91.711
|89.158
|96.770
|2010.05.20 16:24
|89.158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|-887.67
|75804109
|2010.05.25 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|129.051
|131.464
|142.950
|2010.05.28 16:59
|131.464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|265.24
|75804169
|2010.05.25 18:00
|buy
|0.31
|nzdusd
|0.66578
|0.67926
|0.71616
|2010.05.28 00:57
|0.67672
|0.00
|0.00
|4.25
|339.14
|75812422
|2010.05.25 19:00
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|89.891
|90.680
|95.594
|2010.05.28 17:05
|90.680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|208.82
|75812482
|2010.05.25 19:00
|buy
|0.24
|audusd
|0.81599
|0.83056
|0.88006
|2010.05.26 17:04
|0.83056
|0.00
|0.00
|1.39
|349.68
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.66
|8 310.19
|Closed P/L:
|8 306.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|75812357
|2010.05.25 19:00
|buy
|0.19
|eurusd
|1.22884
|1.18746
|1.31136
|
|1.22895
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|2.09
|75618587
|2010.05.24 14:27
|sell
|0.19
|gbpchf
|1.66645
|1.71442
|1.57151
|
|1.67504
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.52
|-140.96
|74722616
|2010.05.17 14:14
|buy
|0.23
|gbpusd
|1.44341
|1.40436
|1.52105
|
|1.44648
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.43
|70.61
|75667501
|2010.05.24 21:00
|sell
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.15699
|1.18481
|1.10175
|
|1.15777
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.30
|-22.23
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.01
|-90.49
|
|Floating P/L:
|-99.50
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|8 306.53
|Floating P/L:
|-99.50
|Margin:
|233.75
|Balance:
|33 306.53
|Equity:
|33 207.03
|Free Margin:
|32 973.28
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|18 117.02
|Gross Loss:
|9 810.49
|Total Net Profit:
|8 306.53
|Profit Factor:
|1.85
|Expected Payoff:
|145.73
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5 063.89 (13.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|13.61% (5 063.89)
|
|Total Trades:
|57
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|33 (75.76%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|45 (78.95%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (21.05%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|834.80
|loss trade:
|-951.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|402.60
|loss trade:
|-817.54
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (3 782.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-4 541.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 799.10 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-4 541.75 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2