|Account: 2394657
|Name: 3c_Fibpivots
|Currency: USD
|2010 May 28, 20:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|75287919
|2010.05.20 18:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|75318623
|2010.05.20 20:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44491
|1.43724
|1.36032
|2010.05.25 20:19
|1.43724
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.67
|75369442
|2010.05.21 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25621
|1.22822
|1.17595
|2010.05.25 17:55
|1.22822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|27.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|35.66
|Closed P/L:
|35.57
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|76173783
|2010.05.28 01:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23719
|1.28008
|1.15173
|1.22965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.54
|75834190
|2010.05.25 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.43904
|1.48378
|1.35011
|1.44716
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-8.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-0.58
|Floating P/L:
|-0.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|35.57
|Floating P/L:
|-0.71
|Margin:
|5.35
|Balance:
|5 035.57
|Equity:
|5 034.86
|Free Margin:
|5 029.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|35.57
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|35.57
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|17.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|27.97
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.79
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (35.57)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|35.57 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0