Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2394657 Name: 3c_Fibpivots Currency: USD 2010 May 28, 20:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
752879192010.05.20 18:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
753186232010.05.20 20:45sell0.01gbpusd1.444911.437241.360322010.05.25 20:191.437240.000.00-0.077.67
753694422010.05.21 04:05sell0.01eurusd1.256211.228221.175952010.05.25 17:551.228220.000.00-0.0227.99
  0.00 0.00 -0.09 35.66
Closed P/L: 35.57
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
761737832010.05.28 01:55sell0.01eurusd1.237191.280081.15173 1.229650.000.000.007.54
758341902010.05.25 21:55sell0.01gbpusd1.439041.483781.35011 1.447160.000.00-0.13-8.12
  0.00 0.00 -0.13 -0.58
 Floating P/L: -0.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 35.57 Floating P/L: -0.71 Margin: 5.35
Balance: 5 035.57 Equity: 5 034.86 Free Margin: 5 029.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 35.57 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 35.57
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 17.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 27.97 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 17.79 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (35.57) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 35.57 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0