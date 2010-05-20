Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2394657 Name: 3c_Fibpivots Currency: USD 2010 June 4, 20:53
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
752879192010.05.20 18:18balanceDeposit5 000.00
753186232010.05.20 20:45sell0.01gbpusd1.444911.437241.360322010.05.25 20:191.437240.000.00-0.077.67
753694422010.05.21 04:05sell0.01eurusd1.256211.228221.175952010.05.25 17:551.228220.000.00-0.0227.99
761737832010.05.28 01:55sell0.01eurusd1.237191.221791.151732010.06.01 15:401.221790.000.00-0.0215.40
  0.00 0.00 -0.11 51.06
Closed P/L: 50.95
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
765761462010.06.01 19:48sell0.01eurusd1.229681.206301.14502 1.196400.000.00-0.0433.28
758341902010.05.25 21:55sell0.01gbpusd1.439041.483781.35011 1.446990.000.00-0.30-7.95
  0.00 0.00 -0.34 25.33
 Floating P/L: 24.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 50.95 Floating P/L: 24.99 Margin: 5.34
Balance: 5 050.95 Equity: 5 075.94 Free Margin: 5 070.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 50.95 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 50.95
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 16.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 27.97 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 16.98 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (50.95) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 50.95 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0