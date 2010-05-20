|Account: 2394657
|Name: 3c_Fibpivots
|Currency: USD
|2010 June 4, 20:53
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|75287919
|2010.05.20 18:18
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|75318623
|2010.05.20 20:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.44491
|1.43724
|1.36032
|2010.05.25 20:19
|1.43724
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7.67
|75369442
|2010.05.21 04:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.25621
|1.22822
|1.17595
|2010.05.25 17:55
|1.22822
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|27.99
|76173783
|2010.05.28 01:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.23719
|1.22179
|1.15173
|2010.06.01 15:40
|1.22179
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|51.06
|Closed P/L:
|50.95
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|76576146
|2010.06.01 19:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.22968
|1.20630
|1.14502
|1.19640
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|33.28
|75834190
|2010.05.25 21:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.43904
|1.48378
|1.35011
|1.44699
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-7.95
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|25.33
|Floating P/L:
|24.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|50.95
|Floating P/L:
|24.99
|Margin:
|5.34
|Balance:
|5 050.95
|Equity:
|5 075.94
|Free Margin:
|5 070.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|50.95
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|50.95
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|16.98
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|27.97
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.98
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (50.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|50.95 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0