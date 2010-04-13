|Account: 1645504
|Name: poly160a
|Currency: USD
|2010 April 28, 19:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|105699137
|2010.04.13 17:10
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|106353965
|2010.04.15 19:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|144.002
|144.027
|144.552
|2010.04.15 20:23
|144.154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.33
|106406930
|2010.04.16 02:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.35361
|1.35361
|1.35911
|2010.04.16 03:04
|1.35481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|106406684
|2010.04.16 02:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54345
|0.00000
|1.54895
|2010.04.16 07:13
|1.54430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|106431468
|2010.04.16 05:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54311
|1.54308
|1.53761
|2010.04.16 07:58
|1.54188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|106431436
|2010.04.16 05:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|142.980
|142.976
|142.430
|2010.04.16 08:01
|142.856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.38
|106436650
|2010.04.16 05:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.63314
|1.63314
|1.62764
|2010.04.16 08:22
|1.63314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106707169
|2010.04.19 01:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.62636
|1.62636
|1.62086
|2010.04.19 02:24
|1.62636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107091283
|2010.04.20 01:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53416
|1.53416
|1.52866
|2010.04.20 03:06
|1.53416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107429894
|2010.04.20 22:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|143.265
|143.265
|142.715
|2010.04.20 23:08
|143.265
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107469518
|2010.04.21 02:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|142.687
|142.687
|143.237
|2010.04.21 02:42
|142.687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107469032
|2010.04.21 02:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|93.023
|93.030
|93.573
|2010.04.21 03:40
|93.149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.53
|107488307
|2010.04.21 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.64254
|1.64252
|1.63704
|2010.04.21 06:03
|1.64132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.41
|107500617
|2010.04.21 05:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|143.040
|143.040
|143.590
|2010.04.21 06:31
|143.187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.77
|107500393
|2010.04.21 05:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|93.115
|93.115
|93.665
|2010.04.21 07:56
|93.235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.87
|107761698
|2010.04.21 22:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33873
|1.33877
|1.34423
|2010.04.22 07:38
|1.33997
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|12.40
|108017500
|2010.04.22 19:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|143.551
|143.541
|143.001
|2010.04.22 19:34
|143.421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.93
|108017535
|2010.04.22 19:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53810
|1.53805
|1.53260
|2010.04.22 19:46
|1.53805
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|108095184
|2010.04.23 02:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|143.534
|143.482
|142.984
|2010.04.23 02:53
|143.362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.42
|108113471
|2010.04.23 05:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53288
|1.53298
|1.53838
|2010.04.23 05:29
|1.53418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|108124522
|2010.04.23 06:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|143.557
|143.557
|143.007
|2010.04.23 07:48
|143.393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.57
|108017518
|2010.04.22 19:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.65613
|1.65605
|1.65063
|2010.04.23 10:41
|1.65485
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|11.88
|108045323
|2010.04.22 22:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33039
|1.33047
|1.33589
|2010.04.23 10:42
|1.33167
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|12.80
|108376141
|2010.04.26 06:36
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|145.222
|145.222
|145.772
|2010.04.26 07:18
|145.359
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.55
|108603693
|2010.04.26 22:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54473
|1.54475
|1.55023
|2010.04.26 22:31
|1.54595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.20
|108596913
|2010.04.26 21:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.33652
|0.00000
|1.33102
|2010.04.27 02:18
|1.33775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-12.30
|108607353
|2010.04.26 22:33
|sell
|0.15
|eurusd
|1.33860
|0.00000
|1.33310
|2010.04.27 02:18
|1.33775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|12.75
|108647693
|2010.04.27 02:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|145.052
|145.052
|145.602
|2010.04.27 03:34
|145.052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108907708
|2010.04.27 19:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|142.627
|142.598
|142.077
|2010.04.27 20:00
|142.478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.98
|108907718
|2010.04.27 19:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|93.289
|93.289
|92.739
|2010.04.27 20:15
|93.169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.88
|108935316
|2010.04.27 21:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.65887
|1.65886
|1.65337
|2010.04.27 21:52
|1.65766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.13
|108945190
|2010.04.27 22:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|93.217
|93.211
|92.667
|2010.04.27 23:26
|93.093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.32
|108991658
|2010.04.28 02:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|141.950
|141.950
|142.500
|2010.04.28 03:32
|142.100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.11
|108935329
|2010.04.27 21:38
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.31841
|1.31845
|1.32391
|2010.04.28 03:52
|1.31970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|12.90
|109010218
|2010.04.28 04:16
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.65627
|1.65627
|1.66177
|2010.04.28 04:31
|1.65748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.14
|109009761
|2010.04.28 04:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32060
|1.32060
|1.31510
|2010.04.28 04:40
|1.32060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109020069
|2010.04.28 05:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.52843
|1.52843
|1.52293
|2010.04.28 05:41
|1.52674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.90
|109022514
|2010.04.28 05:42
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|142.391
|142.447
|142.941
|2010.04.28 06:00
|142.567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|373.02
|Closed P/L:
|372.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|372.19
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 372.19
|Equity:
|5 372.19
|Free Margin:
|5 372.19
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|384.57
|Gross Loss:
|12.38
|Total Net Profit:
|372.19
|Profit Factor:
|31.06
|Expected Payoff:
|10.06
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|12.38 (0.24%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.24% (12.38)
|Total Trades:
|37
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (95.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|17 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|36 (97.30%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.70%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|18.87
|loss trade:
|-12.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.68
|loss trade:
|-12.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|24 (242.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-12.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|242.79 (24)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-12.38 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|18
|consecutive losses:
|1