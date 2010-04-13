Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1645504 Name: poly160a Currency: USD 2010 April 28, 19:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1056991372010.04.13 17:10balanceDeposit5 000.00
1063539652010.04.15 19:50buy0.10gbpjpy144.002144.027144.5522010.04.15 20:23144.1540.000.000.0016.33
1064069302010.04.16 02:36buy0.10eurusd1.353611.353611.359112010.04.16 03:041.354810.000.000.0012.00
1064066842010.04.16 02:35buy0.10gbpusd1.543450.000001.548952010.04.16 07:131.544300.000.000.008.50
1064314682010.04.16 05:07sell0.10gbpusd1.543111.543081.537612010.04.16 07:581.541880.000.000.0012.30
1064314362010.04.16 05:07sell0.10gbpjpy142.980142.976142.4302010.04.16 08:01142.8560.000.000.0013.38
1064366502010.04.16 05:57sell0.10gbpchf1.633141.633141.627642010.04.16 08:221.633140.000.000.000.00
1067071692010.04.19 01:41sell0.10gbpchf1.626361.626361.620862010.04.19 02:241.626360.000.000.000.00
1070912832010.04.20 01:09sell0.10gbpusd1.534161.534161.528662010.04.20 03:061.534160.000.000.000.00
1074298942010.04.20 22:36sell0.10gbpjpy143.265143.265142.7152010.04.20 23:08143.2650.000.000.000.00
1074695182010.04.21 02:33buy0.10gbpjpy142.687142.687143.2372010.04.21 02:42142.6870.000.000.000.00
1074690322010.04.21 02:32buy0.10usdjpy93.02393.03093.5732010.04.21 03:4093.1490.000.000.0013.53
1074883072010.04.21 04:15sell0.10gbpchf1.642541.642521.637042010.04.21 06:031.641320.000.000.0011.41
1075006172010.04.21 05:58buy0.10gbpjpy143.040143.040143.5902010.04.21 06:31143.1870.000.000.0015.77
1075003932010.04.21 05:57buy0.10usdjpy93.11593.11593.6652010.04.21 07:5693.2350.000.000.0012.87
1077616982010.04.21 22:28buy0.10eurusd1.338731.338771.344232010.04.22 07:381.339970.000.00-0.2112.40
1080175002010.04.22 19:17sell0.10gbpjpy143.551143.541143.0012010.04.22 19:34143.4210.000.000.0013.93
1080175352010.04.22 19:18sell0.10gbpusd1.538101.538051.532602010.04.22 19:461.538050.000.000.000.50
1080951842010.04.23 02:37sell0.10gbpjpy143.534143.482142.9842010.04.23 02:53143.3620.000.000.0018.42
1081134712010.04.23 05:13buy0.10gbpusd1.532881.532981.538382010.04.23 05:291.534180.000.000.0013.00
1081245222010.04.23 06:37sell0.10gbpjpy143.557143.557143.0072010.04.23 07:48143.3930.000.000.0017.57
1080175182010.04.22 19:17sell0.10gbpchf1.656131.656051.650632010.04.23 10:411.654850.000.00-0.2711.88
1080453232010.04.22 22:07buy0.10eurusd1.330391.330471.335892010.04.23 10:421.331670.000.00-0.0712.80
1083761412010.04.26 06:36buy0.10gbpjpy145.222145.222145.7722010.04.26 07:18145.3590.000.000.0014.55
1086036932010.04.26 22:22buy0.10gbpusd1.544731.544751.550232010.04.26 22:311.545950.000.000.0012.20
1085969132010.04.26 21:40sell0.10eurusd1.336520.000001.331022010.04.27 02:181.337750.000.00-0.08-12.30
1086073532010.04.26 22:33sell0.15eurusd1.338600.000001.333102010.04.27 02:181.337750.000.00-0.1212.75
1086476932010.04.27 02:44buy0.10gbpjpy145.052145.052145.6022010.04.27 03:34145.0520.000.000.000.00
1089077082010.04.27 19:23sell0.10gbpjpy142.627142.598142.0772010.04.27 20:00142.4780.000.000.0015.98
1089077182010.04.27 19:23sell0.10usdjpy93.28993.28992.7392010.04.27 20:1593.1690.000.000.0012.88
1089353162010.04.27 21:38sell0.10gbpchf1.658871.658861.653372010.04.27 21:521.657660.000.000.0011.13
1089451902010.04.27 22:02sell0.10usdjpy93.21793.21192.6672010.04.27 23:2693.0930.000.000.0013.32
1089916582010.04.28 02:48buy0.10gbpjpy141.950141.950142.5002010.04.28 03:32142.1000.000.000.0016.11
1089353292010.04.27 21:38buy0.10eurusd1.318411.318451.323912010.04.28 03:521.319700.000.00-0.0812.90
1090102182010.04.28 04:16buy0.10gbpchf1.656271.656271.661772010.04.28 04:311.657480.000.000.0011.14
1090097612010.04.28 04:15sell0.10eurusd1.320601.320601.315102010.04.28 04:401.320600.000.000.000.00
1090200692010.04.28 05:28sell0.10gbpusd1.528431.528431.522932010.04.28 05:411.526740.000.000.0016.90
1090225142010.04.28 05:42buy0.10gbpjpy142.391142.447142.9412010.04.28 06:00142.5670.000.000.0018.87
  0.00 0.00 -0.83 373.02
Closed P/L: 372.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 372.19 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 372.19 Equity: 5 372.19 Free Margin: 5 372.19
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 384.57 Gross Loss: 12.38 Total Net Profit: 372.19
Profit Factor: 31.06 Expected Payoff: 10.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 12.38 (0.24%) Relative Drawdown: 0.24% (12.38)
 
Total Trades: 37 Short Positions (won %): 20 (95.00%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 36 (97.30%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (2.70%)
Largest profit trade: 18.87 loss trade: -12.38
Average profit trade: 10.68 loss trade: -12.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 24 (242.79) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-12.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 242.79 (24) consecutive loss (count): -12.38 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 18 consecutive losses: 1