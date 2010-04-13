Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1645504 Name: poly160a Currency: USD 2010 April 19, 08:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1056991372010.04.13 17:10balanceDeposit5 000.00
1063539652010.04.15 19:50buy0.10gbpjpy144.002144.027144.5522010.04.15 20:23144.1540.000.000.0016.33
1064066842010.04.16 02:35buy0.10gbpusd1.543450.000001.548952010.04.16 07:131.544300.000.000.008.50
1064069302010.04.16 02:36buy0.10eurusd1.353611.353611.359112010.04.16 03:041.354810.000.000.0012.00
1064314362010.04.16 05:07sell0.10gbpjpy142.980142.976142.4302010.04.16 08:01142.8560.000.000.0013.38
1064314682010.04.16 05:07sell0.10gbpusd1.543111.543081.537612010.04.16 07:581.541880.000.000.0012.30
1064366502010.04.16 05:57sell0.10gbpchf1.633141.633141.627642010.04.16 08:221.633140.000.000.000.00
1067071692010.04.19 01:41sell0.10gbpchf1.626361.626361.620862010.04.19 02:241.626360.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 62.51
Closed P/L: 62.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 62.51 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 062.51 Equity: 5 062.51 Free Margin: 5 062.51
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 62.51 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 62.51
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 8.93  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 16.33 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 8.93 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (62.51) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 62.51 (7) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 0