|Account: 1645504
|Name: poly160a
|Currency: USD
|2010 April 19, 08:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|105699137
|2010.04.13 17:10
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|106353965
|2010.04.15 19:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|144.002
|144.027
|144.552
|2010.04.15 20:23
|144.154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.33
|106406684
|2010.04.16 02:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54345
|0.00000
|1.54895
|2010.04.16 07:13
|1.54430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.50
|106406930
|2010.04.16 02:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.35361
|1.35361
|1.35911
|2010.04.16 03:04
|1.35481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|106431436
|2010.04.16 05:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|142.980
|142.976
|142.430
|2010.04.16 08:01
|142.856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.38
|106431468
|2010.04.16 05:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.54311
|1.54308
|1.53761
|2010.04.16 07:58
|1.54188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|106436650
|2010.04.16 05:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.63314
|1.63314
|1.62764
|2010.04.16 08:22
|1.63314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106707169
|2010.04.19 01:41
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.62636
|1.62636
|1.62086
|2010.04.19 02:24
|1.62636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.51
|Closed P/L:
|62.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|62.51
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 062.51
|Equity:
|5 062.51
|Free Margin:
|5 062.51
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|62.51
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|62.51
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|8.93
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.33
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|8.93
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (62.51)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|62.51 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|0