Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1694886 Name: poly160aaaa Currency: USD 2010 April 30, 21:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1093999512010.04.29 09:40balanceDeposit5 000.00
1095839802010.04.29 21:47buy0.10gbpchf1.660160.000001.665662010.04.29 22:281.660590.000.000.003.97
1095857672010.04.29 21:59buy0.15gbpchf1.659131.659391.664632010.04.29 22:281.660590.000.000.0020.21
1095868152010.04.29 22:01buy0.10gbpusd1.532261.532311.537762010.04.29 23:281.533530.000.000.0012.70
1096500822010.04.30 05:43buy0.10gbpjpy144.085144.088144.6352010.04.30 05:53144.2080.000.000.0013.08
  0.00 0.00 0.00 49.96
Closed P/L: 49.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 49.96 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 049.96 Equity: 5 049.96 Free Margin: 5 049.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 49.96 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 49.96
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 12.49  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 20.21 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 12.49 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (49.96) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 49.96 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0