|Account: 1694886
|Name: poly160aaaa
|Currency: USD
|2010 April 30, 21:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|109399951
|2010.04.29 09:40
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|109583980
|2010.04.29 21:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.66016
|0.00000
|1.66566
|2010.04.29 22:28
|1.66059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.97
|109585767
|2010.04.29 21:59
|buy
|0.15
|gbpchf
|1.65913
|1.65939
|1.66463
|2010.04.29 22:28
|1.66059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.21
|109586815
|2010.04.29 22:01
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.53226
|1.53231
|1.53776
|2010.04.29 23:28
|1.53353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.70
|109650082
|2010.04.30 05:43
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|144.085
|144.088
|144.635
|2010.04.30 05:53
|144.208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.96
|Closed P/L:
|49.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|49.96
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 049.96
|Equity:
|5 049.96
|Free Margin:
|5 049.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|49.96
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|49.96
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|12.49
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.21
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.49
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (49.96)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|49.96 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0