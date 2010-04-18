|Account: 2610986
|Name: terminator_fibo1
|Currency: USD
|2010 April 23, 18:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|172032504
|2010.04.18 05:18
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|172229786
|2010.04.21 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|143.895
|137.895
|144.145
|2010.04.22 08:52
|144.145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.68
|172230207
|2010.04.21 14:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|143.695
|143.935
|144.145
|2010.04.22 08:52
|144.145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.64
|172233822
|2010.04.21 15:06
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|143.455
|137.895
|144.145
|2010.04.22 06:17
|143.590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.36
|172260757
|2010.04.22 00:02
|buy
|0.05
|gbpjpy
|143.250
|137.895
|144.145
|2010.04.22 06:17
|143.590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.30
|172263060
|2010.04.22 01:24
|buy
|0.09
|gbpjpy
|143.030
|137.895
|144.145
|2010.04.22 05:38
|143.320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.10
|172309088
|2010.04.22 16:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|143.295
|143.815
|144.395
|2010.04.22 20:06
|143.815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.64
|Closed P/L:
|68.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|68.64
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 068.64
|Equity:
|3 068.64
|Free Margin:
|3 068.64
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|68.64
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|68.64
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|11.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|28.10
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.44
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (68.64)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|68.64 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|0