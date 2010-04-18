Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2610986 Name: terminator_fibo1 Currency: USD 2010 April 23, 18:04
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1720325042010.04.18 05:18balanceDeposit3 000.00
1722297862010.04.21 14:00buy0.01gbpjpy143.895137.895144.1452010.04.22 08:52144.1450.000.000.002.68
1722302072010.04.21 14:05buy0.02gbpjpy143.695143.935144.1452010.04.22 08:52144.1450.000.000.009.64
1722338222010.04.21 15:06buy0.03gbpjpy143.455137.895144.1452010.04.22 06:17143.5900.000.000.004.36
1722607572010.04.22 00:02buy0.05gbpjpy143.250137.895144.1452010.04.22 06:17143.5900.000.000.0018.30
1722630602010.04.22 01:24buy0.09gbpjpy143.030137.895144.1452010.04.22 05:38143.3200.000.000.0028.10
1723090882010.04.22 16:45buy0.01gbpjpy143.295143.815144.3952010.04.22 20:06143.8150.000.000.005.56
  0.00 0.00 0.00 68.64
Closed P/L: 68.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 68.64 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 068.64 Equity: 3 068.64 Free Margin: 3 068.64
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 68.64 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 68.64
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 11.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 28.10 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 11.44 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (68.64) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 68.64 (6) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 0