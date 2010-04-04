|Account: 2601991
|Name: terminator
|Currency: USD
|2010 April 9, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|171314387
|2010.04.04 14:38
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|171350591
|2010.04.05 05:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.52650
|1.46650
|1.53350
|2010.04.05 08:30
|1.52410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|171351115
|2010.04.05 06:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.52450
|1.46650
|1.53350
|2010.04.05 08:31
|1.52390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|171351453
|2010.04.05 06:07
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.52250
|1.46650
|1.53350
|2010.04.05 08:31
|1.52390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|171351656
|2010.04.05 06:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06230
|1.00230
|1.07330
|2010.04.05 07:11
|1.06310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|171351657
|2010.04.05 06:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.540
|88.540
|95.640
|2010.04.05 08:31
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|171366509
|2010.04.05 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.510
|88.510
|94.810
|2010.04.07 02:36
|94.230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.97
|171367707
|2010.04.05 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.52770
|1.52980
|1.53670
|2010.04.05 14:36
|1.52980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|171370044
|2010.04.05 11:41
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.52570
|1.52950
|1.53670
|2010.04.05 14:00
|1.52950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|171396670
|2010.04.05 13:52
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.310
|88.510
|94.810
|2010.04.07 02:36
|94.230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|171399743
|2010.04.05 14:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35120
|1.29120
|1.36020
|2010.04.05 17:16
|1.34990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|171404923
|2010.04.05 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.92050
|0.92290
|0.92950
|2010.04.06 07:11
|0.92290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|171407240
|2010.04.05 15:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34920
|0.00000
|1.36020
|2010.04.05 17:16
|1.34990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|171421596
|2010.04.05 17:05
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.110
|88.510
|94.810
|2010.04.07 02:36
|94.230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.82
|171421952
|2010.04.05 17:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06090
|1.06980
|1.07190
|2010.04.06 12:54
|1.07190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.26
|171423281
|2010.04.05 18:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.52850
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|171442316
|2010.04.06 00:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.52640
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|171442503
|2010.04.06 00:20
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.91850
|0.92290
|0.92950
|2010.04.06 07:11
|0.92290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|171446135
|2010.04.06 01:22
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.52440
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|171451342
|2010.04.06 04:19
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|93.910
|88.510
|94.810
|2010.04.07 02:36
|94.230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.98
|171452459
|2010.04.06 04:45
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.52240
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|171457181
|2010.04.06 07:10
|buy
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.52040
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.10
|171457743
|2010.04.06 07:15
|buy
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.51840
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:31
|1.52130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.50
|171479257
|2010.04.06 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.92540
|0.92760
|0.93640
|2010.04.07 19:01
|0.92760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|171487114
|2010.04.06 18:30
|buy
|0.09
|usdjpy
|93.710
|88.510
|94.810
|2010.04.07 01:38
|94.000
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.77
|171497746
|2010.04.07 00:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07020
|1.07240
|1.08120
|2010.04.07 13:08
|1.07240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.05
|171543070
|2010.04.07 19:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07360
|1.07640
|1.08460
|2010.04.08 09:42
|1.07640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|171552660
|2010.04.08 04:01
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.92770
|0.86770
|0.93470
|2010.04.08 15:52
|0.92760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|171555646
|2010.04.08 06:29
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.92570
|0.86770
|0.93470
|2010.04.08 15:52
|0.92760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|171558540
|2010.04.08 07:36
|buy
|0.03
|audusd
|0.92370
|0.86770
|0.93470
|2010.04.08 15:52
|0.92760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.70
|171606392
|2010.04.08 23:34
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.07170
|1.07410
|1.08270
|2010.04.09 13:34
|1.07410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|161.99
|Closed P/L:
|161.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|171597946
|2010.04.08 20:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.07370
|1.01370
|1.08270
|1.06550
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.70
|Floating P/L:
|-7.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|161.99
|Floating P/L:
|-7.70
|Margin:
|2.50
|Balance:
|10 161.99
|Equity:
|10 154.29
|Free Margin:
|10 151.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|187.00
|Gross Loss:
|25.01
|Total Net Profit:
|161.99
|Profit Factor:
|7.48
|Expected Payoff:
|5.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2.85
|Maximal Drawdown:
|14.70 (0.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.15% (14.70)
|Total Trades:
|30
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|30 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|43.50
|loss trade:
|-6.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.35
|loss trade:
|-2.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (95.56)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-14.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|95.56 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-14.70 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2