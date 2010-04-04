Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2601991 Name: terminator Currency: USD 2010 April 9, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1713143872010.04.04 14:38balanceDeposit10 000.00
1713505912010.04.05 05:30buy0.01gbpusd1.526501.466501.533502010.04.05 08:301.524100.000.000.00-2.40
1713511152010.04.05 06:00buy0.02gbpusd1.524501.466501.533502010.04.05 08:311.523900.000.000.00-1.20
1713514532010.04.05 06:07buy0.03gbpusd1.522501.466501.533502010.04.05 08:311.523900.000.000.004.20
1713516562010.04.05 06:15buy0.01usdchf1.062301.002301.073302010.04.05 07:111.063100.000.000.000.75
1713516572010.04.05 06:15buy0.01usdjpy94.54088.54095.6402010.04.05 08:3194.4800.000.000.00-0.64
1713665092010.04.05 11:00buy0.01usdjpy94.51088.51094.8102010.04.07 02:3694.2300.000.000.00-2.97
1713677072010.04.05 11:30buy0.01gbpusd1.527701.529801.536702010.04.05 14:361.529800.000.000.002.10
1713700442010.04.05 11:41buy0.02gbpusd1.525701.529501.536702010.04.05 14:001.529500.000.000.007.60
1713966702010.04.05 13:52buy0.02usdjpy94.31088.51094.8102010.04.07 02:3694.2300.000.000.00-1.70
1713997432010.04.05 14:15buy0.01eurusd1.351201.291201.360202010.04.05 17:161.349900.000.000.00-1.30
1714049232010.04.05 15:00buy0.01audusd0.920500.922900.929502010.04.06 07:110.922900.000.000.002.40
1714072402010.04.05 15:22buy0.02eurusd1.349200.000001.360202010.04.05 17:161.349900.000.000.001.40
1714215962010.04.05 17:05buy0.03usdjpy94.11088.51094.8102010.04.07 02:3694.2300.000.000.003.82
1714219522010.04.05 17:15buy0.01usdchf1.060901.069801.071902010.04.06 12:541.071900.000.000.0010.26
1714232812010.04.05 18:01buy0.01gbpusd1.528501.468501.529402010.04.06 15:491.523300.000.000.00-5.20
1714423162010.04.06 00:17buy0.02gbpusd1.526401.468501.529402010.04.06 15:491.523300.000.000.00-6.20
1714425032010.04.06 00:20buy0.02audusd0.918500.922900.929502010.04.06 07:110.922900.000.000.008.80
1714461352010.04.06 01:22buy0.03gbpusd1.524401.468501.529402010.04.06 15:491.523300.000.000.00-3.30
1714513422010.04.06 04:19buy0.05usdjpy93.91088.51094.8102010.04.07 02:3694.2300.000.000.0016.98
1714524592010.04.06 04:45buy0.05gbpusd1.522401.468501.529402010.04.06 15:491.523300.000.000.004.50
1714571812010.04.06 07:10buy0.09gbpusd1.520401.468501.529402010.04.06 15:491.523300.000.000.0026.10
1714577432010.04.06 07:15buy0.15gbpusd1.518401.468501.529402010.04.06 15:311.521300.000.000.0043.50
1714792572010.04.06 15:30buy0.01audusd0.925400.927600.936402010.04.07 19:010.927600.000.000.002.20
1714871142010.04.06 18:30buy0.09usdjpy93.71088.51094.8102010.04.07 01:3894.0000.000.000.0027.77
1714977462010.04.07 00:45buy0.01usdchf1.070201.072401.081202010.04.07 13:081.072400.000.000.002.05
1715430702010.04.07 19:45buy0.01usdchf1.073601.076401.084602010.04.08 09:421.076400.000.000.002.60
1715526602010.04.08 04:01buy0.01audusd0.927700.867700.934702010.04.08 15:520.927600.000.000.00-0.10
1715556462010.04.08 06:29buy0.02audusd0.925700.867700.934702010.04.08 15:520.927600.000.000.003.80
1715585402010.04.08 07:36buy0.03audusd0.923700.867700.934702010.04.08 15:520.927600.000.000.0011.70
1716063922010.04.08 23:34buy0.02usdchf1.071701.074101.082702010.04.09 13:341.074100.000.000.004.47
  0.00 0.00 0.00 161.99
Closed P/L: 161.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1715979462010.04.08 20:15buy0.01usdchf1.073701.013701.08270 1.065500.000.000.00-7.70
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -7.70
 Floating P/L: -7.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 161.99 Floating P/L: -7.70 Margin: 2.50
Balance: 10 161.99 Equity: 10 154.29 Free Margin: 10 151.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 187.00 Gross Loss: 25.01 Total Net Profit: 161.99
Profit Factor: 7.48 Expected Payoff: 5.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 2.85 Maximal Drawdown: 14.70 (0.15%) Relative Drawdown: 0.15% (14.70)
 
Total Trades: 30 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 30 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 20 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 43.50 loss trade: -6.20
Average profit trade: 9.35 loss trade: -2.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (95.56) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-14.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 95.56 (6) consecutive loss (count): -14.70 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2