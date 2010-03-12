Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2252084 Name: mandarine_fibo_true Currency: USD 2010 April 19, 09:19
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
690427392010.03.12 09:45balanceDeposit25 000.00
692143072010.03.15 22:01buy0.34audusd0.914750.920490.950792010.03.18 06:110.920490.000.009.29195.16
694350902010.03.17 15:28buy0.33usdchf1.052101.059791.092272010.03.18 18:031.059790.000.000.28239.45
694617122010.03.17 20:00sell0.14gbpjpy138.224135.618130.1582010.03.22 15:23135.6180.000.00-2.00404.65
694701022010.03.17 23:00sell0.38nzdusd0.713690.704480.680612010.03.22 15:240.704480.000.00-12.31349.98
695812902010.03.18 20:00sell0.34usdchf1.057171.048381.018772010.04.01 17:491.048380.000.00-4.52285.07
697462282010.03.22 12:00buy0.19gbpusd1.500561.521831.568272010.04.02 15:011.521830.000.00-0.97404.13
697798582010.03.22 16:33buy0.14gbpjpy135.552137.067143.8182010.03.26 09:30137.0670.000.000.44229.18
697821542010.03.22 17:00buy0.38audusd0.915410.921890.949572010.04.06 14:200.921890.000.0029.91246.24
697893942010.03.22 18:00buy0.40nzdusd0.705820.715820.738572010.04.12 05:040.715820.000.0022.32400.00
703519242010.03.29 19:14sell0.26eurusd1.344641.334091.295192010.04.08 15:521.334090.000.00-2.59274.30
703606522010.03.29 22:00sell0.16gbpjpy138.497142.278131.0962010.04.01 01:04142.2780.000.00-2.10-646.09
704112312010.03.30 09:35buy0.38usdjpy92.56393.19595.6932010.03.31 08:0293.1950.000.00-0.04257.70
705618592010.03.31 16:08sell0.38usdjpy93.04594.63189.9012010.04.02 15:2594.6310.000.00-1.31-636.87
707938982010.04.05 11:01sell0.17gbpjpy143.939142.983136.9232010.04.06 17:50142.9830.000.00-0.45173.18
709582602010.04.06 19:00buy0.21gbpusd1.523261.540821.583932010.04.12 08:521.540820.000.00-0.43368.76
709756392010.04.06 23:23buy0.41usdcad1.001381.006441.033122010.04.08 16:481.006440.000.00-0.86206.13
711514192010.04.08 16:00buy0.28eurusd1.333351.363181.379442010.04.12 08:381.363180.000.00-0.44835.24
711514972010.04.08 16:00sell0.36usdchf1.074291.060131.035372010.04.12 08:281.060130.000.00-0.67480.85
712465042010.04.09 14:55buy0.43usdcad1.003911.012221.035232010.04.16 22:471.012220.000.00-1.33353.02
712564852010.04.09 16:00sell0.41usdjpy93.45992.97690.3452010.04.13 09:1492.9760.000.00-0.74212.99
712763972010.04.09 19:00sell0.25gbpchf1.639151.631191.580092010.04.13 10:431.631190.000.00-1.37187.95
718013642010.04.16 12:00buy0.45audusd0.932750.916760.964332010.04.19 08:400.916760.000.002.75-719.55
  0.00 0.00 32.86 4 101.47
Closed P/L: 4 134.33
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
715853272010.04.14 13:28sell0.31eurusd1.361421.349501.31544 1.345630.000.00-1.59489.49
712763712010.04.09 19:00sell0.18gbpjpy143.201140.253136.200 139.8130.000.00-4.05664.58
713460652010.04.12 12:00buy0.38usdchf1.060801.041061.09986 1.064960.000.000.61148.44
714534632010.04.13 11:00buy0.43usdjpy93.05791.49596.149 91.7480.000.00-0.09-613.50
  0.00 0.00 -5.12 689.01
 Floating P/L: 683.89
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 134.33 Floating P/L: 683.89 Margin: 301.73
Balance: 29 134.33 Equity: 29 818.22 Free Margin: 29 516.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6 137.50 Gross Loss: 2 003.17 Total Net Profit: 4 134.33
Profit Factor: 3.06 Expected Payoff: 187.92  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 716.80 (2.40%) Relative Drawdown: 2.43% (648.19)
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 10 (80.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (91.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (86.36%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (13.64%)
Largest profit trade: 834.80 loss trade: -716.80
Average profit trade: 323.03 loss trade: -667.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (3 782.01) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-716.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 782.01 (11) consecutive loss (count): -716.80 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1