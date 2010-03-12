|Account: 2252077
|Name: mandarine_fibo_false
|Currency: USD
|2010 April 23, 20:29
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69042424
|2010.03.12 09:42
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|69079994
|2010.03.12 15:06
|buy
|0.33
|usdjpy
|90.913
|92.014
|94.293
|2010.03.25 00:56
|92.014
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|394.86
|69093402
|2010.03.12 17:00
|buy
|0.24
|gbpchf
|1.60937
|1.61842
|1.66277
|2010.04.06 10:46
|1.61842
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|203.38
|69100698
|2010.03.12 18:00
|sell
|0.37
|nzdusd
|0.70020
|0.71700
|0.66732
|2010.03.17 14:56
|0.71700
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.03
|-621.60
|69100729
|2010.03.12 18:00
|sell
|0.32
|audusd
|0.91496
|0.91085
|0.87754
|2010.03.25 00:03
|0.91085
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.69
|131.52
|69122677
|2010.03.15 03:10
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.37438
|1.35262
|1.32166
|2010.03.22 15:47
|1.35262
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|500.48
|69126534
|2010.03.15 05:00
|sell
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.51590
|1.50604
|1.45273
|2010.03.16 10:12
|1.50604
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|187.34
|69126567
|2010.03.15 05:00
|buy
|0.31
|usdchf
|1.06039
|1.06920
|1.10115
|2010.03.25 11:17
|1.06920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|255.43
|69129023
|2010.03.15 06:00
|sell
|0.14
|gbpjpy
|137.305
|136.207
|129.669
|2010.03.16 10:12
|136.207
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|169.87
|69132495
|2010.03.15 07:12
|buy
|0.32
|usdcad
|1.01886
|1.02364
|1.05717
|2010.03.24 19:12
|1.02364
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|149.43
|69461710
|2010.03.17 20:00
|sell
|0.13
|gbpjpy
|138.224
|135.618
|130.158
|2010.03.22 15:23
|135.618
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|375.74
|69470101
|2010.03.17 23:00
|sell
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.71369
|0.70448
|0.68061
|2010.03.22 15:24
|0.70448
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.35
|322.35
|69746224
|2010.03.22 12:00
|buy
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.50056
|1.52183
|1.56827
|2010.04.02 15:01
|1.52183
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|382.86
|69770223
|2010.03.22 15:24
|sell
|0.13
|gbpjpy
|135.565
|139.750
|127.299
|2010.03.30 14:15
|139.750
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.75
|-587.60
|69789395
|2010.03.22 18:00
|buy
|0.37
|nzdusd
|0.70582
|0.71582
|0.73857
|2010.04.12 05:04
|0.71582
|0.00
|0.00
|20.66
|370.00
|70051955
|2010.03.25 02:00
|buy
|0.38
|audusd
|0.91138
|0.91735
|0.94454
|2010.03.30 17:11
|0.91735
|0.00
|0.00
|6.15
|226.86
|70055373
|2010.03.25 03:02
|sell
|0.36
|usdcad
|1.02290
|1.01710
|0.98710
|2010.03.31 14:46
|1.01710
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|205.29
|70057829
|2010.03.25 04:00
|sell
|0.36
|usdjpy
|91.833
|93.484
|88.566
|2010.03.31 05:56
|93.484
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|-635.79
|70093859
|2010.03.25 11:00
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.33393
|1.34438
|1.38340
|2010.03.29 14:59
|1.34438
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|271.70
|70175262
|2010.03.26 04:00
|sell
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.07088
|1.06558
|1.03221
|2010.03.29 03:10
|1.06558
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|169.11
|70283906
|2010.03.29 05:00
|buy
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.06901
|1.04958
|1.10739
|2010.03.31 18:39
|1.04958
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-647.93
|70351922
|2010.03.29 19:14
|sell
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.34464
|1.33409
|1.29519
|2010.04.08 15:52
|1.33409
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.59
|274.30
|70463758
|2010.03.30 18:00
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.91813
|0.93486
|0.88514
|2010.04.12 00:01
|0.93645
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.56
|-732.80
|70561856
|2010.03.31 16:08
|sell
|0.37
|usdjpy
|93.044
|94.630
|89.900
|2010.04.02 15:25
|94.630
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|-620.12
|70610220
|2010.04.01 07:00
|buy
|0.35
|usdchf
|1.05428
|1.05940
|1.09218
|2010.04.05 02:38
|1.05940
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|169.15
|70696666
|2010.04.02 05:00
|sell
|0.15
|gbpjpy
|143.088
|141.867
|135.693
|2010.04.08 16:30
|141.867
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|196.58
|70740550
|2010.04.02 16:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.00942
|1.00186
|0.97793
|2010.04.07 14:14
|1.00186
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|301.84
|70761650
|2010.04.05 01:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.52684
|1.54089
|1.58883
|2010.04.12 08:52
|1.54089
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|281.00
|70770208
|2010.04.05 05:36
|sell
|0.38
|usdjpy
|94.432
|93.954
|91.396
|2010.04.07 03:33
|93.954
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|193.33
|70784594
|2010.04.05 09:00
|buy
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.06428
|1.07362
|1.10367
|2010.04.08 15:52
|1.07362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|287.08
|70941444
|2010.04.06 16:00
|buy
|0.23
|gbpchf
|1.62528
|1.64374
|1.68283
|2010.04.09 15:54
|1.64374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|396.90
|70985738
|2010.04.07 04:00
|buy
|0.39
|usdjpy
|94.034
|92.491
|97.084
|2010.04.16 16:00
|92.491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-650.63
|71044043
|2010.04.07 15:08
|buy
|0.41
|usdcad
|1.00180
|1.00644
|1.03307
|2010.04.08 16:48
|1.00644
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|189.02
|71151361
|2010.04.08 16:00
|buy
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.33339
|1.36325
|1.37948
|2010.04.12 08:36
|1.36325
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|836.08
|71151406
|2010.04.08 16:00
|sell
|0.36
|usdchf
|1.07427
|1.06013
|1.03535
|2010.04.12 08:28
|1.06013
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|480.17
|71246511
|2010.04.09 14:55
|buy
|0.43
|usdcad
|1.00400
|1.01222
|1.03532
|2010.04.16 22:47
|1.01222
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.33
|349.19
|71276381
|2010.04.09 19:00
|sell
|0.24
|gbpchf
|1.63918
|1.63119
|1.58012
|2010.04.13 10:43
|1.63119
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.31
|181.12
|71276400
|2010.04.09 19:00
|sell
|0.18
|gbpjpy
|143.205
|140.247
|136.204
|2010.04.19 13:52
|140.247
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.05
|578.72
|71315516
|2010.04.12 08:00
|sell
|0.46
|audusd
|0.93215
|0.92649
|0.90141
|2010.04.13 09:07
|0.92649
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.44
|260.36
|71324155
|2010.04.12 09:09
|sell
|0.51
|nzdusd
|0.71487
|0.71010
|0.68739
|2010.04.19 02:40
|0.71010
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.24
|243.27
|71346033
|2010.04.12 12:00
|buy
|0.38
|usdchf
|1.06081
|1.06630
|1.09987
|2010.04.21 10:12
|1.06630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|195.65
|71352006
|2010.04.12 13:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.35932
|1.34740
|1.31230
|2010.04.19 16:20
|1.34740
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|357.60
|71457908
|2010.04.13 11:37
|buy
|0.24
|gbpusd
|1.53756
|1.54523
|1.59744
|2010.04.15 11:12
|1.54523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|184.08
|71460384
|2010.04.13 12:00
|buy
|0.25
|gbpchf
|1.62944
|1.64712
|1.68846
|2010.04.22 10:13
|1.64712
|0.00
|0.00
|2.68
|413.87
|71646512
|2010.04.15 06:00
|sell
|0.43
|audusd
|0.93447
|0.92718
|0.90289
|2010.04.16 20:23
|0.92718
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.24
|313.47
|71677303
|2010.04.15 11:12
|sell
|0.25
|gbpusd
|1.54516
|1.52606
|1.48952
|2010.04.19 14:14
|1.52606
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.23
|477.50
|71947836
|2010.04.19 15:00
|buy
|0.44
|usdjpy
|92.160
|92.982
|95.398
|2010.04.21 02:33
|92.982
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|388.98
|71955233
|2010.04.19 16:00
|buy
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.52824
|1.53649
|1.58161
|2010.04.20 15:18
|1.53649
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|239.25
|71955297
|2010.04.19 16:00
|buy
|0.21
|gbpjpy
|140.832
|142.667
|147.416
|2010.04.21 02:32
|142.667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|414.35
|71963223
|2010.04.19 17:00
|buy
|0.48
|audusd
|0.92003
|0.92967
|0.95195
|2010.04.21 13:30
|0.92967
|0.00
|0.00
|5.90
|462.72
|71970141
|2010.04.19 18:00
|buy
|0.33
|eurusd
|1.34582
|1.32302
|1.39116
|2010.04.23 01:06
|1.32302
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|-752.40
|72202078
|2010.04.21 14:00
|sell
|0.49
|audusd
|0.93027
|0.92247
|0.89780
|2010.04.23 10:35
|0.92247
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.57
|382.20
|72209156
|2010.04.21 15:00
|buy
|0.47
|usdcad
|0.99692
|1.00223
|1.03080
|2010.04.23 16:13
|1.00223
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.95
|249.01
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-198.90
|8 364.14
|Closed P/L:
|8 165.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|72135687
|2010.04.21 03:41
|sell
|0.22
|gbpjpy
|142.847
|146.372
|135.957
|
|144.665
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.36
|-424.96
|72136360
|2010.04.21 03:52
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.53544
|1.56217
|1.48250
|
|1.53696
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.76
|-45.60
|71947908
|2010.04.19 15:00
|buy
|0.59
|nzdusd
|0.70941
|0.69592
|0.73575
|
|0.71456
|0.00
|0.00
|10.09
|303.85
|72175575
|2010.04.21 10:45
|sell
|0.46
|usdchf
|1.06733
|1.08633
|1.02972
|
|1.07194
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|-197.83
|72147264
|2010.04.21 06:59
|sell
|0.45
|usdjpy
|93.196
|94.892
|89.834
|
|94.115
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.69
|-439.41
|72489298
|2010.04.23 11:55
|sell
|0.33
|gbpchf
|1.65510
|1.68154
|1.60336
|
|1.64766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.04
|
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|-574.91
|
|Floating P/L:
|-573.55
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|8 165.24
|Floating P/L:
|-573.55
|Margin:
|526.80
|Balance:
|33 165.24
|Equity:
|32 591.69
|Free Margin:
|32 064.89
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|13 496.58
|Gross Loss:
|5 331.34
|Total Net Profit:
|8 165.24
|Profit Factor:
|2.53
|Expected Payoff:
|157.02
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|272.27
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 677.44 (6.16%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.16% (1 677.44)
|
|Total Trades:
|52
|Short Positions (won %):
|26 (80.77%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (88.46%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|44 (84.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (15.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|835.64
|loss trade:
|-801.36
|Average
|profit trade:
|306.74
|loss trade:
|-666.42
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (4 404.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-801.36)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|4 404.85 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-801.36 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1