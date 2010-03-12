Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2252077 Name: mandarine_fibo_false Currency: USD 2010 April 23, 20:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
690424242010.03.12 09:42balanceDeposit25 000.00
690799942010.03.12 15:06buy0.33usdjpy90.91392.01494.2932010.03.25 00:5692.0140.000.00-0.50394.86
690934022010.03.12 17:00buy0.24gbpchf1.609371.618421.662772010.04.06 10:461.618420.000.005.04203.38
691006982010.03.12 18:00sell0.37nzdusd0.700200.717000.667322010.03.17 14:560.717000.000.00-7.03-621.60
691007292010.03.12 18:00sell0.32audusd0.914960.910850.877542010.03.25 00:030.910850.000.00-54.69131.52
691226772010.03.15 03:10sell0.23eurusd1.374381.352621.321662010.03.22 15:471.352620.000.00-1.27500.48
691265342010.03.15 05:00sell0.19gbpusd1.515901.506041.452732010.03.16 10:121.506040.000.00-0.46187.34
691265672010.03.15 05:00buy0.31usdchf1.060391.069201.101152010.03.25 11:171.069200.000.000.90255.43
691290232010.03.15 06:00sell0.14gbpjpy137.305136.207129.6692010.03.16 10:12136.2070.000.00-0.39169.87
691324952010.03.15 07:12buy0.32usdcad1.018861.023641.057172010.03.24 19:121.023640.000.00-1.16149.43
694617102010.03.17 20:00sell0.13gbpjpy138.224135.618130.1582010.03.22 15:23135.6180.000.00-1.86375.74
694701012010.03.17 23:00sell0.35nzdusd0.713690.704480.680612010.03.22 15:240.704480.000.00-11.35322.35
697462242010.03.22 12:00buy0.18gbpusd1.500561.521831.568272010.04.02 15:011.521830.000.00-0.91382.86
697702232010.03.22 15:24sell0.13gbpjpy135.565139.750127.2992010.03.30 14:15139.7500.000.00-2.75-587.60
697893952010.03.22 18:00buy0.37nzdusd0.705820.715820.738572010.04.12 05:040.715820.000.0020.66370.00
700519552010.03.25 02:00buy0.38audusd0.911380.917350.944542010.03.30 17:110.917350.000.006.15226.86
700553732010.03.25 03:02sell0.36usdcad1.022901.017100.987102010.03.31 14:461.017100.000.00-0.95205.29
700578292010.03.25 04:00sell0.36usdjpy91.83393.48488.5662010.03.31 05:5693.4840.000.00-1.32-635.79
700938592010.03.25 11:00buy0.26eurusd1.333931.344381.383402010.03.29 14:591.344380.000.00-0.44271.70
701752622010.03.26 04:00sell0.34usdchf1.070881.065581.032212010.03.29 03:101.065580.000.00-0.32169.11
702839062010.03.29 05:00buy0.35usdchf1.069011.049581.107392010.03.31 18:391.049580.000.000.04-647.93
703519222010.03.29 19:14sell0.26eurusd1.344641.334091.295192010.04.08 15:521.334090.000.00-2.59274.30
704637582010.03.30 18:00sell0.40audusd0.918130.934860.885142010.04.12 00:010.936450.000.00-68.56-732.80
705618562010.03.31 16:08sell0.37usdjpy93.04494.63089.9002010.04.02 15:2594.6300.000.00-1.27-620.12
706102202010.04.01 07:00buy0.35usdchf1.054281.059401.092182010.04.05 02:381.059400.000.000.14169.15
706966662010.04.02 05:00sell0.15gbpjpy143.088141.867135.6932010.04.08 16:30141.8670.000.00-2.42196.58
707405502010.04.02 16:00sell0.40usdcad1.009421.001860.977932010.04.07 14:141.001860.000.00-0.76301.84
707616502010.04.05 01:00buy0.20gbpusd1.526841.540891.588832010.04.12 08:521.540890.000.00-0.50281.00
707702082010.04.05 05:36sell0.38usdjpy94.43293.95491.3962010.04.07 03:3393.9540.000.00-0.69193.33
707845942010.04.05 09:00buy0.33usdchf1.064281.073621.103672010.04.08 15:521.073620.000.000.03287.08
709414442010.04.06 16:00buy0.23gbpchf1.625281.643741.682832010.04.09 15:541.643740.000.000.79396.90
709857382010.04.07 04:00buy0.39usdjpy94.03492.49197.0842010.04.16 16:0092.4910.000.000.04-650.63
710440432010.04.07 15:08buy0.41usdcad1.001801.006441.033072010.04.08 16:481.006440.000.00-0.61189.02
711513612010.04.08 16:00buy0.28eurusd1.333391.363251.379482010.04.12 08:361.363250.000.00-0.44836.08
711514062010.04.08 16:00sell0.36usdchf1.074271.060131.035352010.04.12 08:281.060130.000.00-0.67480.17
712465112010.04.09 14:55buy0.43usdcad1.004001.012221.035322010.04.16 22:471.012220.000.00-1.33349.19
712763812010.04.09 19:00sell0.24gbpchf1.639181.631191.580122010.04.13 10:431.631190.000.00-1.31181.12
712764002010.04.09 19:00sell0.18gbpjpy143.205140.247136.2042010.04.19 13:52140.2470.000.00-4.05578.72
713155162010.04.12 08:00sell0.46audusd0.932150.926490.901412010.04.13 09:070.926490.000.00-6.44260.36
713241552010.04.12 09:09sell0.51nzdusd0.714870.710100.687392010.04.19 02:400.710100.000.00-24.24243.27
713460332010.04.12 12:00buy0.38usdchf1.060811.066301.099872010.04.21 10:121.066300.000.000.86195.65
713520062010.04.12 13:00sell0.30eurusd1.359321.347401.312302010.04.19 16:201.347400.000.00-2.07357.60
714579082010.04.13 11:37buy0.24gbpusd1.537561.545231.597442010.04.15 11:121.545230.000.00-0.17184.08
714603842010.04.13 12:00buy0.25gbpchf1.629441.647121.688462010.04.22 10:131.647120.000.002.68413.87
716465122010.04.15 06:00sell0.43audusd0.934470.927180.902892010.04.16 20:230.927180.000.00-6.24313.47
716773032010.04.15 11:12sell0.25gbpusd1.545161.526061.489522010.04.19 14:141.526060.000.00-1.23477.50
719478362010.04.19 15:00buy0.44usdjpy92.16092.98295.3982010.04.21 02:3392.9820.000.00-0.10388.98
719552332010.04.19 16:00buy0.29gbpusd1.528241.536491.581612010.04.20 15:181.536490.000.00-0.12239.25
719552972010.04.19 16:00buy0.21gbpjpy140.832142.667147.4162010.04.21 02:32142.6670.000.000.22414.35
719632232010.04.19 17:00buy0.48audusd0.920030.929670.951952010.04.21 13:300.929670.000.005.90462.72
719701412010.04.19 18:00buy0.33eurusd1.345821.323021.391162010.04.23 01:061.323020.000.00-1.62-752.40
722020782010.04.21 14:00sell0.49audusd0.930270.922470.897802010.04.23 10:350.922470.000.00-28.57382.20
722091562010.04.21 15:00buy0.47usdcad0.996921.002231.030802010.04.23 16:131.002230.000.00-0.95249.01
  0.00 0.00 -198.90 8 364.14
Closed P/L: 8 165.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
721356872010.04.21 03:41sell0.22gbpjpy142.847146.372135.957 144.6650.000.00-2.36-424.96
721363602010.04.21 03:52sell0.30gbpusd1.535441.562171.48250 1.536960.000.00-2.76-45.60
719479082010.04.19 15:00buy0.59nzdusd0.709410.695920.73575 0.714560.000.0010.09303.85
721755752010.04.21 10:45sell0.46usdchf1.067331.086331.02972 1.071940.000.00-1.92-197.83
721472642010.04.21 06:59sell0.45usdjpy93.19694.89289.834 94.1150.000.00-1.69-439.41
724892982010.04.23 11:55sell0.33gbpchf1.655101.681541.60336 1.647660.000.000.00229.04
  0.00 0.00 1.36 -574.91
 Floating P/L: -573.55
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 8 165.24 Floating P/L: -573.55 Margin: 526.80
Balance: 33 165.24 Equity: 32 591.69 Free Margin: 32 064.89
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 13 496.58 Gross Loss: 5 331.34 Total Net Profit: 8 165.24
Profit Factor: 2.53 Expected Payoff: 157.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 272.27 Maximal Drawdown: 1 677.44 (6.16%) Relative Drawdown: 6.16% (1 677.44)
 
Total Trades: 52 Short Positions (won %): 26 (80.77%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (88.46%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 44 (84.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (15.38%)
Largest profit trade: 835.64 loss trade: -801.36
Average profit trade: 306.74 loss trade: -666.42
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (4 404.85) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-801.36)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 4 404.85 (12) consecutive loss (count): -801.36 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1