GENIUS-FOR-RENT-INC. REPORT
A/C No: **Name: GENIUS-FOR-RENT-INC.2010.04.16 01:42 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1102129342010.03.15 22:04???0.010.00000.00000.00002010.03.15 22:040.00000.000.00200.00
2102152522010.03.16 23:18sell0.10eurusd1.37710.00000.00002010.03.17 18:591.37380.00-0.1233.00
3102167192010.03.17 18:59sell0.10audusd0.92230.00000.00002010.03.18 18:200.91880.00-3.1335.00
4102259452010.03.22 20:36sell0.10audusd0.91700.00000.00002010.03.24 12:560.91360.00-2.0834.00
5102386092010.03.31 03:14sell0.10usdjpy92.930.0092.502010.04.13 06:3992.640.00-2.1831.30
6103172602010.04.14 06:06sell0.10audjpy86.840.000.002010.04.16 03:3486.560.00-4.6030.13
0.00-12.11363.43
 
Deposit/Withdrawal:0.00
Summary P/L:351.32
Balance:351.32
 
Winning trades:(6) 351.32
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:351.32
Largest winning trade:200.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:6 (351.32)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:351.32 (6)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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