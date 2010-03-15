GENIUS-FOR-RENT-INC. REPORT
|A/C No: **
|Name: GENIUS-FOR-RENT-INC.
|2010.04.16 01:42 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|10212934
|2010.03.15 22:04
|???
|0.01
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.03.15 22:04
|0.0000
|0.00
|0.00
|200.00
|2
|10215252
|2010.03.16 23:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.03.17 18:59
|1.3738
|0.00
|-0.12
|33.00
|3
|10216719
|2010.03.17 18:59
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9223
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.03.18 18:20
|0.9188
|0.00
|-3.13
|35.00
|4
|10225945
|2010.03.22 20:36
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9170
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.03.24 12:56
|0.9136
|0.00
|-2.08
|34.00
|5
|10238609
|2010.03.31 03:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|92.93
|0.00
|92.50
|2010.04.13 06:39
|92.64
|0.00
|-2.18
|31.30
|6
|10317260
|2010.04.14 06:06
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|86.84
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.04.16 03:34
|86.56
|0.00
|-4.60
|30.13
|0.00
|-12.11
|363.43
|
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Summary P/L:
|351.32
|Balance:
|351.32
|
|Winning trades:
|(6) 351.32
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|351.32
|Largest winning trade:
|200.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|6 (351.32)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|351.32 (6)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|
* * *