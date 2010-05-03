|Account: 500053499
|Name: hey you
|Currency: USD
|2010 May 6, 20:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1908463
|2010.05.03 06:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01660
|0.00000
|1.01900
|2010.05.03 08:03
|1.01670
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1908492
|2010.05.03 06:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|124.464
|0.000
|124.235
|2010.05.03 07:50
|124.446
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1908503
|2010.05.03 06:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.01570
|0.00000
|1.01810
|2010.05.03 07:56
|1.01582
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:1
|1912579
|2010.05.03 19:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32052
|0.00000
|1.31815
|2010.05.03 20:14
|1.32047
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1912736
|2010.05.03 19:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|124.996
|0.000
|124.766
|2010.05.03 20:10
|124.941
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|5.82
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1913778
|2010.05.03 22:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|124.740
|0.000
|124.516
|2010.05.03 23:03
|124.729
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1914740
|2010.05.04 01:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.32030
|0.00000
|1.31785
|2010.05.04 02:11
|1.32011
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1914771
|2010.05.04 01:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|125.162
|0.000
|124.928
|2010.05.04 05:40
|125.233
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.97
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1915238
|2010.05.04 05:26
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|125.343
|0.000
|125.103
|2010.05.04 05:40
|125.233
|-2.40
|0.00
|0.00
|46.38
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:1
|1923818
|2010.05.04 20:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|122.846
|0.000
|122.606
|2010.05.04 20:36
|122.780
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|13.99
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1925681
|2010.05.05 00:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|123.040
|0.000
|122.804
|2010.05.05 01:17
|123.031
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1925718
|2010.05.05 00:55
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|123.129
|0.000
|122.891
|2010.05.05 01:17
|123.031
|-2.40
|0.00
|0.00
|41.37
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:1
|1925849
|2010.05.05 01:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.29900
|0.00000
|1.29674
|2010.05.05 01:38
|1.29814
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|17.20
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1926884
|2010.05.05 04:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|94.685
|0.000
|94.924
|2010.05.05 05:04
|94.715
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|6.33
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1927120
|2010.05.05 05:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|122.702
|0.000
|122.468
|2010.05.05 08:35
|122.684
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1933686
|2010.05.05 19:15
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|93.829
|0.000
|94.067
|2010.05.05 21:39
|93.840
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2.34
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1933794
|2010.05.05 19:28
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|93.713
|0.000
|93.965
|2010.05.05 20:01
|93.730
|-2.40
|0.00
|0.00
|7.25
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:1
|1936325
|2010.05.06 01:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|93.727
|0.000
|93.963
|2010.05.06 01:31
|93.793
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|14.07
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1936507
|2010.05.06 01:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.11596
|0.00000
|1.11838
|2010.05.06 01:50
|1.11619
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|4.12
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1936508
|2010.05.06 01:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.28390
|0.00000
|1.28157
|2010.05.06 01:51
|1.28370
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1937242
|2010.05.06 04:29
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|93.855
|0.000
|94.093
|2010.05.06 04:42
|93.918
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|13.42
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1937640
|2010.05.06 06:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.28297
|0.00000
|1.28055
|2010.05.06 07:05
|1.28190
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|21.40
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1937641
|2010.05.06 06:43
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.11771
|0.00000
|1.12011
|2010.05.06 07:09
|1.11858
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|15.56
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1944532
|2010.05.06 19:26
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.10871
|0.00000
|1.11094
|2010.05.06 19:28
|1.11094
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|40.15
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0[tp]
|1944647
|2010.05.06 19:36
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.10914
|0.00000
|1.11154
|2010.05.06 19:42
|1.11120
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|37.08
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1945179
|2010.05.06 19:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.85141
|0.00000
|0.84926
|2010.05.06 19:46
|0.84926
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|63.45
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0[tp]
|1945366
|2010.05.06 19:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.85159
|0.00000
|0.84924
|2010.05.06 19:50
|0.85048
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|32.80
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1945729
|2010.05.06 19:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.85283
|0.00000
|0.85015
|2010.05.06 20:18
|0.85061
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|65.89
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1946117
|2010.05.06 20:09
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.26391
|0.00000
|1.26156
|2010.05.06 20:11
|1.26156
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|47.00
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0[tp]
|
|-35.40
|0.00
|0.00
|501.06
|Closed P/L:
|465.66
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|465.66
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 465.66
|Equity:
|3 465.66
|Free Margin:
|3 465.66
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|481.93
|Gross Loss:
|16.27
|Total Net Profit:
|465.66
|Profit Factor:
|29.62
|Expected Payoff:
|16.06
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|5.04
|Maximal Drawdown:
|16.17 (0.54%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.54% (16.17)
|
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (88.89%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (93.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (6.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|64.69
|loss trade:
|-16.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.85
|loss trade:
|-8.14
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (470.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-16.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|470.70 (21)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-16.17 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1