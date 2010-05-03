JadeFX

Account: 500053499 Name: hey you Currency: USD 2010 May 6, 20:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19084632010.05.03 06:35buy0.10usdcad1.016600.000001.019002010.05.03 08:031.01670-0.600.000.000.98
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19084922010.05.03 06:45sell0.10eurjpy124.4640.000124.2352010.05.03 07:50124.446-0.600.000.001.91
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19085032010.05.03 06:50buy0.20usdcad1.015700.000001.018102010.05.03 07:561.01582-1.200.000.002.36
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:1
19125792010.05.03 19:26sell0.10eurusd1.320520.000001.318152010.05.03 20:141.32047-0.600.000.000.50
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19127362010.05.03 19:54sell0.10eurjpy124.9960.000124.7662010.05.03 20:10124.941-0.600.000.005.82
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19137782010.05.03 22:16sell0.10eurjpy124.7400.000124.5162010.05.03 23:03124.729-0.600.000.001.16
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19147402010.05.04 01:37sell0.20eurusd1.320300.000001.317852010.05.04 02:111.32011-1.200.000.003.80
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19147712010.05.04 01:42sell0.20eurjpy125.1620.000124.9282010.05.04 05:40125.233-1.200.000.00-14.97
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19152382010.05.04 05:26sell0.40eurjpy125.3430.000125.1032010.05.04 05:40125.233-2.400.000.0046.38
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:1
19238182010.05.04 20:06sell0.20eurjpy122.8460.000122.6062010.05.04 20:36122.780-1.200.000.0013.99
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19256812010.05.05 00:45sell0.20eurjpy123.0400.000122.8042010.05.05 01:17123.031-1.200.000.001.90
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19257182010.05.05 00:55sell0.40eurjpy123.1290.000122.8912010.05.05 01:17123.031-2.400.000.0041.37
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:1
19258492010.05.05 01:14sell0.20eurusd1.299000.000001.296742010.05.05 01:381.29814-1.200.000.0017.20
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19268842010.05.05 04:38buy0.20usdjpy94.6850.00094.9242010.05.05 05:0494.715-1.200.000.006.33
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19271202010.05.05 05:59sell0.20eurjpy122.7020.000122.4682010.05.05 08:35122.684-1.200.000.003.80
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19336862010.05.05 19:15buy0.20usdjpy93.8290.00094.0672010.05.05 21:3993.840-1.200.000.002.34
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19337942010.05.05 19:28buy0.40usdjpy93.7130.00093.9652010.05.05 20:0193.730-2.400.000.007.25
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:1
19363252010.05.06 01:13buy0.20usdjpy93.7270.00093.9632010.05.06 01:3193.793-1.200.000.0014.07
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19365072010.05.06 01:31buy0.20usdchf1.115960.000001.118382010.05.06 01:501.11619-1.200.000.004.12
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19365082010.05.06 01:31sell0.20eurusd1.283900.000001.281572010.05.06 01:511.28370-1.200.000.004.00
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19372422010.05.06 04:29buy0.20usdjpy93.8550.00094.0932010.05.06 04:4293.918-1.200.000.0013.42
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19376402010.05.06 06:43sell0.20eurusd1.282970.000001.280552010.05.06 07:051.28190-1.200.000.0021.40
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19376412010.05.06 06:43buy0.20usdchf1.117710.000001.120112010.05.06 07:091.11858-1.200.000.0015.56
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19445322010.05.06 19:26buy0.20usdchf1.108710.000001.110942010.05.06 19:281.11094-1.200.000.0040.15
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0[tp]
19446472010.05.06 19:36buy0.20usdchf1.109140.000001.111542010.05.06 19:421.11120-1.200.000.0037.08
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19451792010.05.06 19:46sell0.20eurgbp0.851410.000000.849262010.05.06 19:460.84926-1.200.000.0063.45
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0[tp]
19453662010.05.06 19:47sell0.20eurgbp0.851590.000000.849242010.05.06 19:500.85048-1.200.000.0032.80
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19457292010.05.06 19:53sell0.20eurgbp0.852830.000000.850152010.05.06 20:180.85061-1.200.000.0065.89
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19461172010.05.06 20:09sell0.20eurusd1.263910.000001.261562010.05.06 20:111.26156-1.200.000.0047.00
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0[tp]
  -35.40 0.00 0.00 501.06
Closed P/L: 465.66
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 465.66 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 465.66 Equity: 3 465.66 Free Margin: 3 465.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 481.93 Gross Loss: 16.27 Total Net Profit: 465.66
Profit Factor: 29.62 Expected Payoff: 16.06  
Absolute Drawdown: 5.04 Maximal Drawdown: 16.17 (0.54%) Relative Drawdown: 0.54% (16.17)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 18 (88.89%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (93.10%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (6.90%)
Largest profit trade: 64.69 loss trade: -16.17
Average profit trade: 17.85 loss trade: -8.14
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (470.70) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-16.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 470.70 (21) consecutive loss (count): -16.17 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1