JadeFX

Account: 500053499 Name: hey you Currency: USD 2010 May 5, 02:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
19084632010.05.03 06:35buy0.10usdcad1.016600.000001.019002010.05.03 08:031.01670-0.600.000.000.98
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
19084922010.05.03 06:45sell0.10eurjpy124.4640.000124.2352010.05.03 07:50124.446-0.600.000.001.91
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19085032010.05.03 06:50buy0.20usdcad1.015700.000001.018102010.05.03 07:561.01582-1.200.000.002.36
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:1
19125792010.05.03 19:26sell0.10eurusd1.320520.000001.318152010.05.03 20:141.32047-0.600.000.000.50
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19127362010.05.03 19:54sell0.10eurjpy124.9960.000124.7662010.05.03 20:10124.941-0.600.000.005.82
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19137782010.05.03 22:16sell0.10eurjpy124.7400.000124.5162010.05.03 23:03124.729-0.600.000.001.16
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19147402010.05.04 01:37sell0.20eurusd1.320300.000001.317852010.05.04 02:111.32011-1.200.000.003.80
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19147712010.05.04 01:42sell0.20eurjpy125.1620.000124.9282010.05.04 05:40125.233-1.200.000.00-14.97
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19152382010.05.04 05:26sell0.40eurjpy125.3430.000125.1032010.05.04 05:40125.233-2.400.000.0046.38
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:1
19238182010.05.04 20:06sell0.20eurjpy122.8460.000122.6062010.05.04 20:36122.780-1.200.000.0013.99
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19256812010.05.05 00:45sell0.20eurjpy123.0400.000122.8042010.05.05 01:17123.031-1.200.000.001.90
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
19257182010.05.05 00:55sell0.40eurjpy123.1290.000122.8912010.05.05 01:17123.031-2.400.000.0041.37
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:1
19258492010.05.05 01:14sell0.20eurusd1.299000.000001.296742010.05.05 01:381.29814-1.200.000.0017.20
 158158PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
  -15.00 0.00 0.00 122.40
Closed P/L: 107.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 107.40 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 107.40 Equity: 3 107.40 Free Margin: 3 107.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 123.67 Gross Loss: 16.27 Total Net Profit: 107.40
Profit Factor: 7.60 Expected Payoff: 8.26  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 16.17 (0.53%) Relative Drawdown: 0.53% (16.17)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (84.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (15.38%)
Largest profit trade: 43.98 loss trade: -16.17
Average profit trade: 11.24 loss trade: -8.14
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (68.46) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-16.17)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 68.46 (4) consecutive loss (count): -16.17 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1