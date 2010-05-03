|Account: 500053499
|Name: hey you
|Currency: USD
|2010 May 5, 02:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1908463
|2010.05.03 06:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.01660
|0.00000
|1.01900
|2010.05.03 08:03
|1.01670
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:0
|1908492
|2010.05.03 06:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|124.464
|0.000
|124.235
|2010.05.03 07:50
|124.446
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.91
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1908503
|2010.05.03 06:50
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.01570
|0.00000
|1.01810
|2010.05.03 07:56
|1.01582
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2.36
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 BUY:1
|1912579
|2010.05.03 19:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.32052
|0.00000
|1.31815
|2010.05.03 20:14
|1.32047
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1912736
|2010.05.03 19:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|124.996
|0.000
|124.766
|2010.05.03 20:10
|124.941
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|5.82
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1913778
|2010.05.03 22:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|124.740
|0.000
|124.516
|2010.05.03 23:03
|124.729
|-0.60
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1914740
|2010.05.04 01:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.32030
|0.00000
|1.31785
|2010.05.04 02:11
|1.32011
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1914771
|2010.05.04 01:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|125.162
|0.000
|124.928
|2010.05.04 05:40
|125.233
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.97
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1915238
|2010.05.04 05:26
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|125.343
|0.000
|125.103
|2010.05.04 05:40
|125.233
|-2.40
|0.00
|0.00
|46.38
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:1
|1923818
|2010.05.04 20:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|122.846
|0.000
|122.606
|2010.05.04 20:36
|122.780
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|13.99
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1925681
|2010.05.05 00:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|123.040
|0.000
|122.804
|2010.05.05 01:17
|123.031
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.90
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|1925718
|2010.05.05 00:55
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|123.129
|0.000
|122.891
|2010.05.05 01:17
|123.031
|-2.40
|0.00
|0.00
|41.37
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:1
|1925849
|2010.05.05 01:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.29900
|0.00000
|1.29674
|2010.05.05 01:38
|1.29814
|-1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|17.20
|
|158158
|PolyFitScalper_v1.59 SELL:0
|
|-15.00
|0.00
|0.00
|122.40
|Closed P/L:
|107.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|107.40
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 107.40
|Equity:
|3 107.40
|Free Margin:
|3 107.40
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|123.67
|Gross Loss:
|16.27
|Total Net Profit:
|107.40
|Profit Factor:
|7.60
|Expected Payoff:
|8.26
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|16.17 (0.53%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.53% (16.17)
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (84.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (15.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|43.98
|loss trade:
|-16.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.24
|loss trade:
|-8.14
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (68.46)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-16.17)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|68.46 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-16.17 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1