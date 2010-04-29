Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1652239 Name: hey you Currency: USD 2010 May 4, 00:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1094906712010.04.29 15:33buy0.01usdchf1.084111.024111.087642010.05.03 16:521.087640.000.000.003.25
 41955Assorted EA 41955[tp]
1095432512010.04.29 18:02buy0.02usdchf1.082091.085571.087642010.05.03 16:521.087640.000.000.0010.21
 41955Assorted EA 41955[tp]
1097013662010.04.30 10:39buy0.03usdchf1.078641.082691.087642010.05.03 07:021.082690.000.000.0011.22
 41955Assorted EA 41955[sl]
1098524872010.04.30 20:12buy0.05usdchf1.076641.082731.087642010.05.03 07:021.082730.000.000.0028.12
 41955Assorted EA 41955[sl]
1098854622010.05.03 00:22buy1.00audjpy86.9700.0000.0002010.05.03 02:0187.0690.000.000.00105.22
1098865892010.05.03 00:30buy0.01nzdjpy68.58768.94469.4862010.05.03 16:3468.9440.000.000.003.77
 41955Assorted EA 41955[sl]
1098873342010.05.03 00:36sell1.00eurusd1.331500.000000.000002010.05.03 02:061.330950.000.000.0055.00
1099018162010.05.03 02:15sell0.01eurusd1.328991.322991.317992010.05.03 04:331.322990.000.000.006.00
 41955Assorted EA 41955[sl]
1099288362010.05.03 03:43buy0.02nzdjpy68.38668.94569.4862010.05.03 16:3468.9450.000.000.0011.82
 41955Assorted EA 41955[sl]
1100197782010.05.03 12:15buy0.01usdjpy94.08094.49995.1802010.05.03 16:5394.4990.000.000.004.43
 41955Assorted EA 41955[sl]
1100267072010.05.03 13:00buy0.01gbpjpy143.517143.732144.6172010.05.03 13:51143.7320.000.000.002.28
 41955Assorted EA 41955[sl]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 241.32
Closed P/L: 241.32
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1101246422010.05.03 18:30buy0.01gbpjpy144.530138.530145.222 144.1690.000.000.01-3.82
 41955Assorted EA 41955
1101341222010.05.03 19:17buy0.02gbpjpy144.327138.530145.222 144.1690.000.000.01-3.34
 41955Assorted EA 41955
1101743352010.05.03 22:30buy0.03gbpjpy144.122138.530145.222 144.1690.000.000.021.49
 41955Assorted EA 41955
  0.00 0.00 0.04 -5.67
 Floating P/L: -5.63
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 241.32 Floating P/L: -5.63 Margin: 18.29
Balance: 3 518.58 Equity: 3 512.95 Free Margin: 3 494.66
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 241.32 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 241.32
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 21.94  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 105.22 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 21.94 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (241.32) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 241.32 (11) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 11 consecutive losses: 0