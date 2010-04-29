|Account: 1652239
|Name: hey you
|Currency: USD
|2010 May 4, 00:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|109490671
|2010.04.29 15:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.08411
|1.02411
|1.08764
|2010.05.03 16:52
|1.08764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[tp]
|109543251
|2010.04.29 18:02
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.08209
|1.08557
|1.08764
|2010.05.03 16:52
|1.08764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.21
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[tp]
|109701366
|2010.04.30 10:39
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.07864
|1.08269
|1.08764
|2010.05.03 07:02
|1.08269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.22
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[sl]
|109852487
|2010.04.30 20:12
|buy
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.07664
|1.08273
|1.08764
|2010.05.03 07:02
|1.08273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.12
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[sl]
|109885462
|2010.05.03 00:22
|buy
|1.00
|audjpy
|86.970
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.05.03 02:01
|87.069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.22
|109886589
|2010.05.03 00:30
|buy
|0.01
|nzdjpy
|68.587
|68.944
|69.486
|2010.05.03 16:34
|68.944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.77
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[sl]
|109887334
|2010.05.03 00:36
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33150
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.05.03 02:06
|1.33095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|109901816
|2010.05.03 02:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.32899
|1.32299
|1.31799
|2010.05.03 04:33
|1.32299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[sl]
|109928836
|2010.05.03 03:43
|buy
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|68.386
|68.945
|69.486
|2010.05.03 16:34
|68.945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.82
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[sl]
|110019778
|2010.05.03 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.080
|94.499
|95.180
|2010.05.03 16:53
|94.499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.43
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[sl]
|110026707
|2010.05.03 13:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|143.517
|143.732
|144.617
|2010.05.03 13:51
|143.732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.28
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|241.32
|Closed P/L:
|241.32
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|110124642
|2010.05.03 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|144.530
|138.530
|145.222
|144.169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-3.82
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955
|110134122
|2010.05.03 19:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|144.327
|138.530
|145.222
|144.169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-3.34
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955
|110174335
|2010.05.03 22:30
|buy
|0.03
|gbpjpy
|144.122
|138.530
|145.222
|144.169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|1.49
|41955
|Assorted EA 41955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-5.67
|Floating P/L:
|-5.63
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|241.32
|Floating P/L:
|-5.63
|Margin:
|18.29
|Balance:
|3 518.58
|Equity:
|3 512.95
|Free Margin:
|3 494.66
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|241.32
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|241.32
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|21.94
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|105.22
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.94
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (241.32)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|241.32 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|11
|consecutive losses:
|0