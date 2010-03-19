|Liquidity Connection
|
|
|Account: 2088418998
|Name: PriceChaser_v1
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 19, 20:54
|Closed Transactions:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11852545
|2010.03.19 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd_fx
|1.35413
|1.35411
|1.35363
|2010.03.19 19:01
|1.35411
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|2007111
|PriceChaser_v1_1269025206[sl]
|
|11852543
|2010.03.19 18:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd_fx
|1.50297
|1.50288
|1.50247
|2010.03.19 19:01
|1.50273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|
|2007114
|PriceChaser_v1_1269025194
|
|11852376
|2010.03.19 18:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy_fx
|90.404
|92.404
|90.354
|2010.03.19 18:39
|90.386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.99
|
|2007118
|PriceChaser_v1_1269023806
|
|11852369
|2010.03.19 18:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp_fx
|0.90166
|0.90157
|0.90116
|2010.03.19 18:48
|0.90136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|
|2007109
|PriceChaser_v1_1269023667
|
|11852256
|2010.03.19 18:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd_fx
|1.50155
|1.52155
|1.50105
|2010.03.19 18:27
|1.50159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|2007114
|PriceChaser_v1_1269022710
|
|11852255
|2010.03.19 18:18
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd_fx
|1.50161
|1.50186
|1.50211
|2010.03.19 18:20
|1.50211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|2007114
|PriceChaser_v1_1269022710[tp]
|
|11852075
|2010.03.19 17:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd_fx
|1.35409
|1.35408
|1.35359
|2010.03.19 18:01
|1.35388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|
|2007111
|PriceChaser_v1_1269021586
|
|11852074
|2010.03.19 17:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd_fx
|1.35422
|1.35423
|1.35472
|2010.03.19 18:09
|1.35443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|
|2007111
|PriceChaser_v1_1269021585
|
|11852063
|2010.03.19 17:59
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.89
|Closed P/L:
|17.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|17.89
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 017.89
|Equity:
|10 017.89
|Free Margin:
|10 017.89
|
|Details:
|
|Gross Profit:
|18.29
|Gross Loss:
|0.40
|Total Net Profit:
|17.89
|Profit Factor:
|45.72
|Expected Payoff:
|2.24
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.40 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.40)
|
|Total Trades:
|8.00
|Short Positions (won
%):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won
%):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of
total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.00
|loss trade:
|-0.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|2.61
|loss trade:
|-0.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (9.09)
|consecutive losses
($):
|1 (-0.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit
(count):
|9.20 (3)
|consecutive loss
(count):
|-0.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4.00
|consecutive losses:
|1.00
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