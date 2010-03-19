Liquidity Connection
Account: 2088418998 Name: PriceChaser_v1 Currency: USD 2010 March 19, 20:54
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
11852545 2010.03.19 19:00 sell 0.10 eurusd_fx 1.35413 1.35411 1.35363 2010.03.19 19:01 1.35411 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.20
2007111 PriceChaser_v1_1269025206[sl]
11852543 2010.03.19 18:59 sell 0.10 gbpusd_fx 1.50297 1.50288 1.50247 2010.03.19 19:01 1.50273 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.40
  2007114 PriceChaser_v1_1269025194
11852376 2010.03.19 18:36 sell 0.10 usdjpy_fx 90.404 92.404 90.354 2010.03.19 18:39 90.386 0.00 0.00 0.00 1.99
2007118 PriceChaser_v1_1269023806
11852369 2010.03.19 18:34 sell 0.10 eurgbp_fx 0.90166 0.90157 0.90116 2010.03.19 18:48 0.90136 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.50
  2007109 PriceChaser_v1_1269023667
11852256 2010.03.19 18:18 sell 0.10 gbpusd_fx 1.50155 1.52155 1.50105 2010.03.19 18:27 1.50159 0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.40
2007114 PriceChaser_v1_1269022710
11852255 2010.03.19 18:18 buy 0.10 gbpusd_fx 1.50161 1.50186 1.50211 2010.03.19 18:20 1.50211 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.00
  2007114 PriceChaser_v1_1269022710[tp]
11852075 2010.03.19 17:59 sell 0.10 eurusd_fx 1.35409 1.35408 1.35359 2010.03.19 18:01 1.35388 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.10
2007111 PriceChaser_v1_1269021586
11852074 2010.03.19 17:59 buy 0.10 eurusd_fx 1.35422 1.35423 1.35472 2010.03.19 18:09 1.35443 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.10
  2007111 PriceChaser_v1_1269021585
11852063 2010.03.19 17:59 balance Deposit 10 000.00
0.00 0.00 0.00 17.89
Closed P/L: 17.89
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 17.89 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 017.89 Equity: 10 017.89 Free Margin: 10 017.89
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 18.29 Gross Loss: 0.40 Total Net Profit: 17.89
Profit Factor: 45.72 Expected Payoff: 2.24
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.40 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.40)
Total Trades: 8.00 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 5.00 loss trade: -0.40
Average profit trade: 2.61 loss trade: -0.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (9.09) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.20 (3) consecutive loss (count): -0.40 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4.00 consecutive losses: 1.00