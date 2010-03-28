|Account: 1601453
|Name: polifit3
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 31, 11:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|101675831
|2010.03.28 13:15
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|101739855
|2010.03.29 05:09
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34372
|0.00000
|1.34132
|2010.03.29 06:08
|1.34360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|101739882
|2010.03.29 05:09
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06777
|0.00000
|1.07017
|2010.03.29 06:14
|1.06803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|101752509
|2010.03.29 06:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|138.166
|0.000
|138.406
|2010.03.29 06:57
|138.239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|101752844
|2010.03.29 06:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.626
|0.000
|92.866
|2010.03.29 07:47
|92.642
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|101752860
|2010.03.29 06:48
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|138.067
|0.000
|138.307
|2010.03.29 06:57
|138.239
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.71
|101752906
|2010.03.29 06:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34360
|0.00000
|1.34600
|2010.03.29 07:31
|1.34371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|101753092
|2010.03.29 06:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06873
|0.00000
|1.06633
|2010.03.29 07:04
|1.06780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|101974460
|2010.03.29 19:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34495
|0.00000
|1.34255
|2010.03.30 15:41
|1.34478
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.17
|101975450
|2010.03.29 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06473
|0.00000
|1.06713
|2010.03.30 15:40
|1.06487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|101976226
|2010.03.29 19:33
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59370
|0.00000
|1.59610
|2010.03.30 04:30
|1.59380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.09
|101977917
|2010.03.29 19:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34589
|0.00000
|1.34349
|2010.03.30 11:41
|1.34578
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.22
|102052074
|2010.03.30 02:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|138.058
|0.000
|138.298
|2010.03.30 02:55
|138.146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|102052096
|2010.03.30 02:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34750
|0.00000
|1.34990
|2010.03.30 03:12
|1.34776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|102052171
|2010.03.30 02:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.49769
|0.00000
|1.50009
|2010.03.30 03:09
|1.49798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|102052214
|2010.03.30 02:31
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06256
|0.00000
|1.06016
|2010.03.30 03:15
|1.06242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|102076138
|2010.03.30 04:48
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.300
|0.000
|92.540
|2010.03.30 06:31
|92.314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|102077406
|2010.03.30 04:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.43268
|0.00000
|1.43508
|2010.03.30 05:28
|1.43286
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|102077452
|2010.03.30 04:59
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.59272
|0.00000
|1.59512
|2010.03.30 05:23
|1.59306
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|102078544
|2010.03.30 05:04
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|138.230
|0.000
|138.470
|2010.03.30 05:46
|138.242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|102079209
|2010.03.30 05:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.06246
|0.00000
|1.06486
|2010.03.30 07:26
|1.06259
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|102079404
|2010.03.30 05:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|92.201
|0.000
|92.441
|2010.03.30 05:46
|92.212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|102080825
|2010.03.30 05:14
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.34889
|0.00000
|1.34649
|2010.03.30 05:28
|1.34820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.76
|102361782
|2010.03.30 20:09
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.869
|0.000
|92.629
|2010.03.30 20:19
|92.819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|102383492
|2010.03.30 21:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.792
|0.000
|93.032
|2010.03.30 22:13
|92.819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|102413024
|2010.03.31 00:48
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.889
|0.000
|92.649
|2010.03.31 02:27
|92.878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|102414418
|2010.03.31 01:09
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.50791
|0.00000
|1.50551
|2010.03.31 01:21
|1.50739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|102414548
|2010.03.31 01:11
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|140.050
|0.000
|139.810
|2010.03.31 02:31
|140.038
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|102419451
|2010.03.31 01:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.50840
|0.00000
|1.50600
|2010.03.31 02:05
|1.50810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|102432546
|2010.03.31 02:31
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|92.845
|0.000
|93.085
|2010.03.31 02:49
|92.949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|102432559
|2010.03.31 02:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.34180
|0.00000
|1.34420
|2010.03.31 02:55
|1.34229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|102432570
|2010.03.31 02:31
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06629
|0.00000
|1.06389
|2010.03.31 02:55
|1.06587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|102432577
|2010.03.31 02:31
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|140.103
|0.000
|140.343
|2010.03.31 02:52
|140.257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|102435461
|2010.03.31 02:37
|buy
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|139.944
|0.000
|140.184
|2010.03.31 02:42
|140.184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.17
|102435476
|2010.03.31 02:37
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.50754
|0.00000
|1.50994
|2010.03.31 02:54
|1.50909
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|102435582
|2010.03.31 02:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34089
|0.00000
|1.34329
|2010.03.31 02:55
|1.34229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|102436228
|2010.03.31 02:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.43049
|0.00000
|1.43289
|2010.03.31 02:55
|1.43096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|102463088
|2010.03.31 04:26
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06707
|0.00000
|1.06947
|2010.03.31 05:24
|1.06735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|102466080
|2010.03.31 04:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.50829
|0.00000
|1.50589
|2010.03.31 05:17
|1.50752
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|102476315
|2010.03.31 05:43
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|140.800
|0.000
|140.560
|2010.03.31 06:14
|140.847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|102477859
|2010.03.31 05:51
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|93.418
|0.000
|93.178
|2010.03.31 06:25
|93.406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|102478047
|2010.03.31 05:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|140.907
|0.000
|140.667
|2010.03.31 06:14
|140.846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.31
|102478887
|2010.03.31 05:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.43091
|0.00000
|1.42851
|2010.03.31 06:05
|1.43044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|30.20
|Closed P/L:
|30.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|30.18
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 030.18
|Equity:
|5 030.18
|Free Margin:
|5 030.18
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|30.68
|Gross Loss:
|0.50
|Total Net Profit:
|30.18
|Profit Factor:
|61.36
|Expected Payoff:
|0.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.50 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.01% (0.50)
|Total Trades:
|42
|Short Positions (won %):
|17 (94.12%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|25 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|41 (97.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.17
|loss trade:
|-0.50
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.75
|loss trade:
|-0.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|40 (30.55)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|30.55 (40)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.50 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|21
|consecutive losses:
|1