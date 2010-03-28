Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 1601453 Name: polifit3 Currency: USD 2010 April 2, 16:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1016758312010.03.28 13:15balanceDeposit5 000.00
1017398552010.03.29 05:09sell0.01eurusd1.343720.000001.341322010.03.29 06:081.343600.000.000.000.12
1017398822010.03.29 05:09buy0.01usdchf1.067770.000001.070172010.03.29 06:141.068030.000.000.000.24
1017525092010.03.29 06:45buy0.01gbpjpy138.1660.000138.4062010.03.29 06:57138.2390.000.000.000.79
1017528442010.03.29 06:48buy0.01usdjpy92.6260.00092.8662010.03.29 07:4792.6420.000.000.000.17
1017528602010.03.29 06:48buy0.02gbpjpy138.0670.000138.3072010.03.29 06:57138.2390.000.000.003.71
1017529062010.03.29 06:48buy0.01eurusd1.343600.000001.346002010.03.29 07:311.343710.000.000.000.11
1017530922010.03.29 06:49sell0.01usdchf1.068730.000001.066332010.03.29 07:041.067800.000.000.000.87
1019744602010.03.29 19:25sell0.01eurusd1.344950.000001.342552010.03.30 15:411.344780.000.00-0.010.17
1019754502010.03.29 19:30buy0.01usdchf1.064730.000001.067132010.03.30 15:401.064870.000.000.000.13
1019762262010.03.29 19:33buy0.01gbpchf1.593700.000001.596102010.03.30 04:301.593800.000.000.010.09
1019779172010.03.29 19:42sell0.02eurusd1.345890.000001.343492010.03.30 11:411.345780.000.00-0.020.22
1020520742010.03.30 02:31buy0.01gbpjpy138.0580.000138.2982010.03.30 02:55138.1460.000.000.000.96
1020520962010.03.30 02:31buy0.01eurusd1.347500.000001.349902010.03.30 03:121.347760.000.000.000.26
1020521712010.03.30 02:31buy0.01gbpusd1.497690.000001.500092010.03.30 03:091.497980.000.000.000.29
1020522142010.03.30 02:31sell0.01usdchf1.062560.000001.060162010.03.30 03:151.062420.000.000.000.13
1020761382010.03.30 04:48buy0.01usdjpy92.3000.00092.5402010.03.30 06:3192.3140.000.000.000.15
1020774062010.03.30 04:59buy0.01eurchf1.432680.000001.435082010.03.30 05:281.432860.000.000.000.17
1020774522010.03.30 04:59buy0.01gbpchf1.592720.000001.595122010.03.30 05:231.593060.000.000.000.32
1020785442010.03.30 05:04buy0.01gbpjpy138.2300.000138.4702010.03.30 05:46138.2420.000.000.000.13
1020792092010.03.30 05:08buy0.02usdchf1.062460.000001.064862010.03.30 07:261.062590.000.000.000.24
1020794042010.03.30 05:08buy0.02usdjpy92.2010.00092.4412010.03.30 05:4692.2120.000.000.000.24
1020808252010.03.30 05:14sell0.04eurusd1.348890.000001.346492010.03.30 05:281.348200.000.000.002.76
1023617822010.03.30 20:09sell0.01usdjpy92.8690.00092.6292010.03.30 20:1992.8190.000.000.000.54
1023834922010.03.30 21:58buy0.01usdjpy92.7920.00093.0322010.03.30 22:1392.8190.000.000.000.29
1024130242010.03.31 00:48sell0.01usdjpy92.8890.00092.6492010.03.31 02:2792.8780.000.000.000.12
1024144182010.03.31 01:09sell0.01gbpusd1.507910.000001.505512010.03.31 01:211.507390.000.000.000.52
1024145482010.03.31 01:11sell0.01gbpjpy140.0500.000139.8102010.03.31 02:31140.0380.000.000.000.13
1024194512010.03.31 01:40sell0.01gbpusd1.508400.000001.506002010.03.31 02:051.508100.000.000.000.30
1024325462010.03.31 02:31buy0.01usdjpy92.8450.00093.0852010.03.31 02:4992.9490.000.000.001.12
1024325592010.03.31 02:31buy0.01eurusd1.341800.000001.344202010.03.31 02:551.342290.000.000.000.49
1024325702010.03.31 02:31sell0.01usdchf1.066290.000001.063892010.03.31 02:551.065870.000.000.000.39
1024325772010.03.31 02:31buy0.01gbpjpy140.1030.000140.3432010.03.31 02:52140.2570.000.000.001.66
1024354612010.03.31 02:37buy0.02gbpjpy139.9440.000140.1842010.03.31 02:42140.1840.000.000.005.17
1024354762010.03.31 02:37buy0.01gbpusd1.507540.000001.509942010.03.31 02:541.509090.000.000.001.55
1024355822010.03.31 02:37buy0.02eurusd1.340890.000001.343292010.03.31 02:551.342290.000.000.002.80
1024362282010.03.31 02:38buy0.01eurchf1.430490.000001.432892010.03.31 02:551.430960.000.000.000.44
1024630882010.03.31 04:26buy0.01usdchf1.067070.000001.069472010.03.31 05:241.067350.000.000.000.26
1024660802010.03.31 04:42sell0.01gbpusd1.508290.000001.505892010.03.31 05:171.507520.000.000.000.77
1024763152010.03.31 05:43sell0.01gbpjpy140.8000.000140.5602010.03.31 06:14140.8470.000.000.00-0.50
1024778592010.03.31 05:51sell0.01usdjpy93.4180.00093.1782010.03.31 06:2593.4060.000.000.000.13
1024780472010.03.31 05:51sell0.02gbpjpy140.9070.000140.6672010.03.31 06:14140.8460.000.000.001.31
1024788872010.03.31 05:54sell0.01eurchf1.430910.000001.428512010.03.31 06:051.430440.000.000.000.44
1027883112010.03.31 19:59buy0.01gbpjpy141.8120.000142.0522010.03.31 20:07141.9370.000.000.001.34
1028101062010.03.31 21:38sell0.01usdjpy93.4980.00093.2582010.03.31 21:5693.4710.000.000.000.29
1028109052010.03.31 21:43sell0.01gbpjpy141.9280.000141.6882010.03.31 21:59141.8520.000.000.000.81
1028375942010.04.01 00:59sell0.01usdjpy93.5970.00093.3572010.04.01 01:1693.5740.000.000.000.25
1028376172010.04.01 01:00sell0.01gbpjpy142.1020.000141.8622010.04.01 01:22142.1220.000.000.00-0.22
1028379942010.04.01 01:00sell0.01gbpusd1.518780.000001.516382010.04.01 01:511.519250.000.000.00-0.47
1028381422010.04.01 01:00sell0.01gbpchf1.600660.000001.598262010.04.01 01:201.600220.000.000.000.42
1028382852010.04.01 01:00sell0.02gbpjpy142.2000.000141.9602010.04.01 01:22142.1200.000.000.001.71
1028396702010.04.01 01:09sell0.02gbpusd1.519690.000001.517292010.04.01 01:511.519250.000.000.000.88
1028396862010.04.01 01:09sell0.01eurusd1.351300.000001.348902010.04.01 03:361.351130.000.000.000.17
1028402302010.04.01 01:11sell0.04gbpjpy142.3020.000142.0622010.04.01 01:22142.1200.000.000.007.78
1028404462010.04.01 01:11buy0.01usdchf1.053280.000001.055682010.04.01 03:381.053390.000.000.000.10
1028429342010.04.01 01:39sell0.02eurusd1.352250.000001.349852010.04.01 03:041.352140.000.000.000.22
1028431532010.04.01 01:42buy0.02usdchf1.052360.000001.054762010.04.01 03:041.052470.000.000.000.21
1028820892010.04.01 04:21buy0.01gbpchf1.600890.000001.603292010.04.01 05:071.601260.000.000.000.36
1028843112010.04.01 04:32sell0.01usdjpy93.4170.00093.1772010.04.01 05:0493.3650.000.000.000.56
1028892182010.04.01 05:04buy0.01usdchf1.053610.000001.056012010.04.01 05:551.053770.000.000.000.15
1028894472010.04.01 05:05sell0.01gbpusd1.519830.000001.517432010.04.01 05:321.518940.000.000.000.89
1028900032010.04.01 05:07sell0.01gbpjpy141.9570.000141.7172010.04.01 05:29141.8490.000.000.001.16
1028900612010.04.01 05:07sell0.01eurusd1.351100.000001.348702010.04.01 05:321.350130.000.000.000.97
1028973462010.04.01 05:57sell0.01gbpchf1.601790.000001.599392010.04.01 06:411.601680.000.000.000.11
1031698802010.04.01 19:40sell0.01usdjpy93.9390.00093.6992010.04.01 19:5793.8450.000.000.001.00
1031957492010.04.01 21:30sell0.01eurusd1.358030.000001.355632010.04.02 00:441.357900.000.00-0.010.13
1031959282010.04.01 21:30buy0.01usdchf1.054640.000001.057042010.04.01 23:331.054780.000.000.000.13
1031961632010.04.01 21:31sell0.01gbpusd1.528350.000001.525952010.04.02 02:071.528200.000.00-0.020.15
1031968552010.04.01 21:33sell0.01gbpjpy143.4790.000143.2392010.04.01 22:49143.4690.000.000.000.10
1032038922010.04.01 22:08sell0.01eurchf1.432580.000001.430182010.04.01 22:171.432190.000.000.000.37
1032507462010.04.02 05:03buy0.01gbpusd1.526120.000001.528522010.04.02 05:221.526250.000.000.000.13
1032515252010.04.02 05:09buy0.01gbpjpy143.0270.000143.2672010.04.02 05:21143.0730.000.000.000.49
1032586272010.04.02 06:30sell0.01eurchf1.434060.000001.431662010.04.02 07:051.433930.000.000.000.13
  0.00 0.00 -0.05 50.52
Closed P/L: 50.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 50.47 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 050.47 Equity: 5 050.47 Free Margin: 5 050.47
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 51.66 Gross Loss: 1.19 Total Net Profit: 50.47
Profit Factor: 43.41 Expected Payoff: 0.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.50 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (0.50)
 
Total Trades: 72 Short Positions (won %): 39 (92.31%) Long Positions (won %): 33 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 69 (95.83%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (4.17%)
Largest profit trade: 7.78 loss trade: -0.50
Average profit trade: 0.75 loss trade: -0.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 39 (29.24) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 29.24 (39) consecutive loss (count): -0.50 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 1