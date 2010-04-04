|Account: 2601991
|Name: terminator
|Currency: USD
|2010 April 6, 17:13
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|171314387
|2010.04.04 14:38
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|171350591
|2010.04.05 05:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.52650
|1.46650
|1.53350
|2010.04.05 08:30
|1.52410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|171351115
|2010.04.05 06:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.52450
|1.46650
|1.53350
|2010.04.05 08:31
|1.52390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|171351453
|2010.04.05 06:07
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.52250
|1.46650
|1.53350
|2010.04.05 08:31
|1.52390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|171351656
|2010.04.05 06:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06230
|1.00230
|1.07330
|2010.04.05 07:11
|1.06310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|171351657
|2010.04.05 06:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.540
|88.540
|95.640
|2010.04.05 08:31
|94.480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|171367707
|2010.04.05 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.52770
|1.52980
|1.53670
|2010.04.05 14:36
|1.52980
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|171370044
|2010.04.05 11:41
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.52570
|1.52950
|1.53670
|2010.04.05 14:00
|1.52950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.60
|171399743
|2010.04.05 14:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.35120
|1.29120
|1.36020
|2010.04.05 17:16
|1.34990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|171404923
|2010.04.05 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.92050
|0.92290
|0.92950
|2010.04.06 07:11
|0.92290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|171407240
|2010.04.05 15:22
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.34920
|0.00000
|1.36020
|2010.04.05 17:16
|1.34990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|171421952
|2010.04.05 17:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.06090
|1.06980
|1.07190
|2010.04.06 12:54
|1.07190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.26
|171423281
|2010.04.05 18:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.52850
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|171442316
|2010.04.06 00:17
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.52640
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|171442503
|2010.04.06 00:20
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.91850
|0.92290
|0.92950
|2010.04.06 07:11
|0.92290
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.80
|171446135
|2010.04.06 01:22
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.52440
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.30
|171452459
|2010.04.06 04:45
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.52240
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|171457181
|2010.04.06 07:10
|buy
|0.09
|gbpusd
|1.52040
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:49
|1.52330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.10
|171457743
|2010.04.06 07:15
|buy
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.51840
|1.46850
|1.52940
|2010.04.06 15:31
|1.52130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.37
|Closed P/L:
|91.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|171366509
|2010.04.05 11:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|94.510
|88.510
|95.010
|93.870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.82
|171396670
|2010.04.05 13:52
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|94.310
|88.510
|95.010
|93.870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.37
|171421596
|2010.04.05 17:05
|buy
|0.03
|usdjpy
|94.110
|88.510
|95.010
|93.870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.67
|171451342
|2010.04.06 04:19
|buy
|0.05
|usdjpy
|93.910
|88.510
|95.010
|93.870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.13
|171479257
|2010.04.06 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.92540
|0.86540
|0.93640
|0.92490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.49
|Floating P/L:
|-26.49
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|91.37
|Floating P/L:
|-26.49
|Margin:
|29.81
|Balance:
|10 091.37
|Equity:
|10 064.88
|Free Margin:
|10 035.07
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|111.61
|Gross Loss:
|20.24
|Total Net Profit:
|91.37
|Profit Factor:
|5.51
|Expected Payoff:
|5.08
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2.85
|Maximal Drawdown:
|14.70 (0.15%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.15% (14.70)
|Total Trades:
|18
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|18 (61.11%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (61.11%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (38.89%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|43.50
|loss trade:
|-6.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.15
|loss trade:
|-2.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (95.56)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-14.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|95.56 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-14.70 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2