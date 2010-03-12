|Account: 2252084
|Name: mandarine_fibo_true
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 19, 22:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69042739
|2010.03.12 09:45
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|69214307
|2010.03.15 22:01
|buy
|0.34
|audusd
|0.91475
|0.92049
|0.95079
|2010.03.18 06:11
|0.92049
|0.00
|0.00
|9.29
|195.16
|69435090
|2010.03.17 15:28
|buy
|0.33
|usdchf
|1.05210
|1.05979
|1.09227
|2010.03.18 18:03
|1.05979
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|239.45
|
|0.00
|0.00
|9.57
|434.61
|Closed P/L:
|444.18
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69461712
|2010.03.17 20:00
|sell
|0.14
|gbpjpy
|138.224
|136.683
|130.158
|
|135.990
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|345.36
|69470102
|2010.03.17 23:00
|sell
|0.38
|nzdusd
|0.71369
|0.73065
|0.68061
|
|0.70825
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.31
|206.72
|69581290
|2010.03.18 20:00
|sell
|0.34
|usdchf
|1.05717
|1.07661
|1.01877
|
|1.06157
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|-140.92
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.89
|411.16
|
|Floating P/L:
|396.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|444.18
|Floating P/L:
|396.27
|Margin:
|165.16
|Balance:
|25 444.18
|Equity:
|25 840.45
|Free Margin:
|25 675.29
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|444.18
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|444.18
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|222.09
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|239.73
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|222.09
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (444.18)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|444.18 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0