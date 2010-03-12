Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2252084 Name: mandarine_fibo_true Currency: USD 2010 March 19, 22:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
690427392010.03.12 09:45balanceDeposit25 000.00
692143072010.03.15 22:01buy0.34audusd0.914750.920490.950792010.03.18 06:110.920490.000.009.29195.16
694350902010.03.17 15:28buy0.33usdchf1.052101.059791.092272010.03.18 18:031.059790.000.000.28239.45
  0.00 0.00 9.57 434.61
Closed P/L: 444.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
694617122010.03.17 20:00sell0.14gbpjpy138.224136.683130.158 135.9900.000.00-2.00345.36
694701022010.03.17 23:00sell0.38nzdusd0.713690.730650.68061 0.708250.000.00-12.31206.72
695812902010.03.18 20:00sell0.34usdchf1.057171.076611.01877 1.061570.000.00-0.58-140.92
  0.00 0.00 -14.89 411.16
 Floating P/L: 396.27
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 444.18 Floating P/L: 396.27 Margin: 165.16
Balance: 25 444.18 Equity: 25 840.45 Free Margin: 25 675.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 444.18 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 444.18
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 222.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 239.73 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 222.09 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (444.18) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 444.18 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0