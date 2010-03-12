|Account: 2252077
|Name: mandarine_fibo_false
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 19, 22:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69042424
|2010.03.12 09:42
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|69100698
|2010.03.12 18:00
|sell
|0.37
|nzdusd
|0.70020
|0.71700
|0.66732
|2010.03.17 14:56
|0.71700
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.03
|-621.60
|69126534
|2010.03.15 05:00
|sell
|0.19
|gbpusd
|1.51590
|1.50604
|1.45273
|2010.03.16 10:12
|1.50604
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|187.34
|69129023
|2010.03.15 06:00
|sell
|0.14
|gbpjpy
|137.305
|136.207
|129.669
|2010.03.16 10:12
|136.207
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|169.87
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.88
|-264.39
|Closed P/L:
|-272.27
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|69100729
|2010.03.12 18:00
|sell
|0.32
|audusd
|0.91496
|0.93388
|0.87754
|
|0.91576
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.41
|-25.60
|69122677
|2010.03.15 03:10
|sell
|0.23
|eurusd
|1.37438
|1.35673
|1.32166
|
|1.35318
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.27
|487.60
|69093402
|2010.03.12 17:00
|buy
|0.24
|gbpchf
|1.60937
|1.58209
|1.66277
|
|1.59315
|0.00
|0.00
|2.17
|-366.82
|69461710
|2010.03.17 20:00
|sell
|0.13
|gbpjpy
|138.224
|136.683
|130.158
|
|135.990
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|320.70
|69470101
|2010.03.17 23:00
|sell
|0.35
|nzdusd
|0.71369
|0.73065
|0.68061
|
|0.70825
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.35
|190.40
|69132495
|2010.03.15 07:12
|buy
|0.32
|usdcad
|1.01886
|0.99935
|1.05717
|
|1.01714
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-54.11
|69126567
|2010.03.15 05:00
|buy
|0.31
|usdchf
|1.06039
|1.03975
|1.10115
|
|1.06125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|25.12
|69079994
|2010.03.12 15:06
|buy
|0.33
|usdjpy
|90.913
|89.208
|94.293
|
|90.535
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.31
|-137.78
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.30
|439.51
|
|Floating P/L:
|393.21
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-272.27
|Floating P/L:
|393.21
|Margin:
|476.45
|Balance:
|24 727.73
|Equity:
|25 120.94
|Free Margin:
|24 644.49
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|356.36
|Gross Loss:
|628.63
|Total Net Profit:
|-272.27
|Profit Factor:
|0.57
|Expected Payoff:
|-90.76
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|272.27
|Maximal Drawdown:
|628.63 (2.48%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.48% (628.63)
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|186.88
|loss trade:
|-628.63
|Average
|profit trade:
|178.18
|loss trade:
|-628.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (356.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-628.63)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|356.36 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-628.63 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1