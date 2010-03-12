Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2252077 Name: mandarine_fibo_false Currency: USD 2010 March 19, 22:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
690424242010.03.12 09:42balanceDeposit25 000.00
691006982010.03.12 18:00sell0.37nzdusd0.700200.717000.667322010.03.17 14:560.717000.000.00-7.03-621.60
691265342010.03.15 05:00sell0.19gbpusd1.515901.506041.452732010.03.16 10:121.506040.000.00-0.46187.34
691290232010.03.15 06:00sell0.14gbpjpy137.305136.207129.6692010.03.16 10:12136.2070.000.00-0.39169.87
  0.00 0.00 -7.88 -264.39
Closed P/L: -272.27
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
691007292010.03.12 18:00sell0.32audusd0.914960.933880.87754 0.915760.000.00-33.41-25.60
691226772010.03.15 03:10sell0.23eurusd1.374381.356731.32166 1.353180.000.00-1.27487.60
690934022010.03.12 17:00buy0.24gbpchf1.609371.582091.66277 1.593150.000.002.17-366.82
694617102010.03.17 20:00sell0.13gbpjpy138.224136.683130.158 135.9900.000.00-1.86320.70
694701012010.03.17 23:00sell0.35nzdusd0.713690.730650.68061 0.708250.000.00-11.35190.40
691324952010.03.15 07:12buy0.32usdcad1.018860.999351.05717 1.017140.000.00-0.90-54.11
691265672010.03.15 05:00buy0.31usdchf1.060391.039751.10115 1.061250.000.000.6325.12
690799942010.03.12 15:06buy0.33usdjpy90.91389.20894.293 90.5350.000.00-0.31-137.78
  0.00 0.00 -46.30 439.51
 Floating P/L: 393.21
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -272.27 Floating P/L: 393.21 Margin: 476.45
Balance: 24 727.73 Equity: 25 120.94 Free Margin: 24 644.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 356.36 Gross Loss: 628.63 Total Net Profit: -272.27
Profit Factor: 0.57 Expected Payoff: -90.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 272.27 Maximal Drawdown: 628.63 (2.48%) Relative Drawdown: 2.48% (628.63)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 186.88 loss trade: -628.63
Average profit trade: 178.18 loss trade: -628.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (356.36) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-628.63)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 356.36 (2) consecutive loss (count): -628.63 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1