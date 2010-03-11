Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 2242818 Name: ttm Currency: USD 2010 March 12, 17:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
689145222010.03.11 07:28buy0.10gbpusd1.497641.495601.504502010.03.11 11:571.504500.000.000.0068.60
690288762010.03.12 07:37buy0.10nzdjpy63.54763.25063.8602010.03.12 14:3163.8600.000.000.0034.45
690544262010.03.12 11:11sell0.10eurgbp0.908230.910900.905002010.03.12 17:160.905000.000.000.0049.13
690545742010.03.12 11:12buy0.10gbpchf1.606811.608101.614102010.03.12 17:351.608100.000.000.0012.19
  0.00 0.00 0.00 164.37
Closed P/L: 164.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 164.37 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 698.65 Equity: 698.65 Free Margin: 698.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 164.37 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 164.37
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 41.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 68.60 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 41.09 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (164.37) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 164.37 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0