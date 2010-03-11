|Account: 2242818
|Name: ttm
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 12, 17:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|68914522
|2010.03.11 07:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.49764
|1.49560
|1.50450
|2010.03.11 11:57
|1.50450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.60
|69028876
|2010.03.12 07:37
|buy
|0.10
|nzdjpy
|63.547
|63.250
|63.860
|2010.03.12 14:31
|63.860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.45
|69054426
|2010.03.12 11:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.90823
|0.91090
|0.90500
|2010.03.12 17:16
|0.90500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.13
|69054574
|2010.03.12 11:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.60681
|1.60810
|1.61410
|2010.03.12 17:35
|1.60810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.37
|Closed P/L:
|164.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|164.37
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|698.65
|Equity:
|698.65
|Free Margin:
|698.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|164.37
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|164.37
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|41.09
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|68.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|41.09
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (164.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|164.37 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0