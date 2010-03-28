|Account: 2597289
|Name: MaRsiMACD
|Currency: USD
|2010 April 6, 17:14
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|170670483
|2010.03.28 12:06
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|170745717
|2010.03.29 06:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.06540
|1.06985
|1.06135
|2010.03.29 07:44
|1.06135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.16
|171144120
|2010.03.31 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|93.450
|93.127
|93.753
|2010.04.01 12:14
|93.753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.32
|171236088
|2010.04.01 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|1.59910
|1.60492
|1.59398
|2010.04.01 15:49
|1.60492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.42
|171349917
|2010.04.05 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.35070
|1.35509
|1.34651
|2010.04.05 06:40
|1.34651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.90
|171351089
|2010.04.05 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.06120
|1.05670
|1.06540
|2010.04.06 01:16
|1.06540
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.42
|171360466
|2010.04.05 09:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.52310
|1.52800
|1.51860
|2010.04.05 11:31
|1.52800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|171412692
|2010.04.05 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.34840
|1.35310
|1.34390
|2010.04.06 01:16
|1.34390
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.38
|Closed P/L:
|92.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|92.38
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 092.38
|Equity:
|10 092.38
|Free Margin:
|10 092.38
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|196.80
|Gross Loss:
|104.42
|Total Net Profit:
|92.38
|Profit Factor:
|1.88
|Expected Payoff:
|13.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|62.52 (0.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.62% (62.52)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|45.00
|loss trade:
|-55.42
|Average
|profit trade:
|39.36
|loss trade:
|-52.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (84.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-55.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|84.42 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-55.42 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1