Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2597289 Name: MaRsiMACD Currency: USD 2010 April 6, 17:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1706704832010.03.28 12:06balanceDeposit10 000.00
1707457172010.03.29 06:00sell0.10usdchf1.065401.069851.061352010.03.29 07:441.061350.000.000.0038.16
1711441202010.03.31 15:00buy0.10usdjpy93.45093.12793.7532010.04.01 12:1493.7530.000.000.0032.32
1712360882010.04.01 13:00sell0.10gbpchf1.599101.604921.593982010.04.01 15:491.604920.000.000.00-55.42
1713499172010.04.05 05:00sell0.10eurusd1.350701.355091.346512010.04.05 06:401.346510.000.000.0041.90
1713510892010.04.05 06:00buy0.10usdchf1.061201.056701.065402010.04.06 01:161.065400.000.000.0039.42
1713604662010.04.05 09:09sell0.10gbpusd1.523101.528001.518602010.04.05 11:311.528000.000.000.00-49.00
1714126922010.04.05 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.348401.353101.343902010.04.06 01:161.343900.000.000.0045.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 92.38
Closed P/L: 92.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 92.38 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 092.38 Equity: 10 092.38 Free Margin: 10 092.38
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 196.80 Gross Loss: 104.42 Total Net Profit: 92.38
Profit Factor: 1.88 Expected Payoff: 13.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 62.52 (0.62%) Relative Drawdown: 0.62% (62.52)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 45.00 loss trade: -55.42
Average profit trade: 39.36 loss trade: -52.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (84.42) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-55.42)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 84.42 (2) consecutive loss (count): -55.42 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1