FXPRO Financial Services Ltd

Account: 1474008 Name: guru Currency: USD 2010 March 17, 21:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
201010392010.02.25 16:50balanceDeposit500.00
201013542010.02.25 16:52buy0.50eurusd1.350670.000000.000002010.02.25 20:161.351570.000.000.0045.00
201581842010.02.26 11:22sell0.50gbpaud1.71660.00000.00002010.02.26 19:471.70260.000.000.00626.09
202125582010.02.26 19:47sell0.50eurusd1.361210.000000.000002010.02.26 20:131.361030.000.000.009.00
202251682010.03.01 01:38sell0.50eurusd1.362270.000000.000002010.03.01 07:361.360510.000.000.0088.00
202402672010.03.01 01:38sell0.50eurusd1.362270.000000.000002010.03.01 09:421.361450.000.000.0041.00
202556682010.03.01 10:05sell0.90gbpjpy135.2990.0000.0002010.03.01 15:48133.1070.000.000.002 210.60
202965462010.03.01 10:05sell0.10gbpjpy135.2990.0000.0002010.03.04 17:45133.9570.000.00-1.80150.83
203265672010.03.01 21:18sell0.50eurusd1.355980.000000.000002010.03.02 04:161.354060.000.00-0.7096.00
204202672010.03.02 17:03sell1.00gold1126.250.001110.552010.03.09 15:431110.550.000.00-3.011 570.00
204352282010.03.02 18:36sell0.10gold1134.200.001110.802010.03.09 15:431110.800.000.00-0.29234.00
206736722010.03.05 15:09sell0.10gold1133.300.001110.982010.03.09 15:431110.980.000.00-0.08223.20
207729822010.03.08 16:14buy0.10usdcad1.026730.000000.000002010.03.08 17:381.027640.000.000.008.86
208395342010.03.09 13:08sell2.00gbpusd1.494020.000000.000002010.03.10 10:351.492410.000.00-5.60322.00
208590452010.03.09 17:34sell1.00gold1115.971109.590.002010.03.11 00:331109.050.000.00-1.72692.00
209020692010.03.10 11:53sell0.10gold1125.581109.480.002010.03.11 01:471109.480.000.00-0.13161.00
210303412010.03.12 14:28sell5.00eurusd1.376480.000000.000002010.03.12 15:211.375880.000.000.00300.00
210380452010.03.12 16:22sell1.00gold1110.100.000.002010.03.12 16:241108.450.000.000.00165.00
210381912010.03.12 16:24sell8.00eurusd1.374350.000000.000002010.03.15 06:431.373980.000.00-11.20296.00
210788622010.03.15 09:37buy4.00eurusd1.375480.000001.382002010.03.16 21:421.377430.000.00-4.40780.00
210793772010.03.15 09:42buy0.50eurusd1.374430.000001.382002010.03.16 21:421.377330.000.00-0.55145.00
210795382010.03.15 09:44buy0.50eurusd1.374010.000001.382002010.03.16 21:421.377270.000.00-0.55163.00
210826612010.03.15 10:25buy0.20eurusd1.373780.000000.000002010.03.16 21:421.377190.000.00-0.2268.20
210844792010.03.15 10:53buy0.10eurusd1.373780.000000.000002010.03.16 21:431.377140.000.00-0.1133.60
211536792010.03.16 12:27buy0.10eurusd1.369510.000000.000002010.03.17 10:511.377380.000.00-0.1178.70
212223292010.03.17 10:53sell5.00eurusd1.377500.000000.000002010.03.17 19:041.376580.000.000.00460.00
212288992010.03.17 12:02sell0.30eurusd1.378120.000000.000002010.03.17 19:381.377220.000.000.0027.00
212619262010.03.17 19:04sell1.00eurusd1.376460.000000.000002010.03.17 20:191.376390.000.000.007.00
212621882010.03.17 19:08sell0.10eurusd1.376770.000000.000002010.03.17 20:191.376390.000.000.003.80
212666222010.03.17 21:05sell8.00eurusd1.374700.000000.000002010.03.17 21:271.373930.000.000.00616.00
  0.00 0.00 -30.47 9 620.88
Closed P/L: 9 590.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9 590.41 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 090.41 Equity: 10 090.41 Free Margin: 10 090.41
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9 590.41 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 9 590.41
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 330.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 21 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2 210.60 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 330.70 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 29 (9 590.41) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9 590.41 (29) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 29 consecutive losses: 0