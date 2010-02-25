FXPRO Financial Services Ltd
|Account: 1474008
|Name: guru
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 17, 21:58
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|20101039
|2010.02.25 16:50
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|20101354
|2010.02.25 16:52
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.35067
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.25 20:16
|1.35157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|20158184
|2010.02.26 11:22
|sell
|0.50
|gbpaud
|1.7166
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.02.26 19:47
|1.7026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|626.09
|20212558
|2010.02.26 19:47
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.36121
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.02.26 20:13
|1.36103
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|20225168
|2010.03.01 01:38
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.36227
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.01 07:36
|1.36051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|88.00
|20240267
|2010.03.01 01:38
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.36227
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.01 09:42
|1.36145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|41.00
|20255668
|2010.03.01 10:05
|sell
|0.90
|gbpjpy
|135.299
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.03.01 15:48
|133.107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 210.60
|20296546
|2010.03.01 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|135.299
|0.000
|0.000
|2010.03.04 17:45
|133.957
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|150.83
|20326567
|2010.03.01 21:18
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.35598
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.02 04:16
|1.35406
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|96.00
|20420267
|2010.03.02 17:03
|sell
|1.00
|gold
|1126.25
|0.00
|1110.55
|2010.03.09 15:43
|1110.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.01
|1 570.00
|20435228
|2010.03.02 18:36
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|1134.20
|0.00
|1110.80
|2010.03.09 15:43
|1110.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|234.00
|20673672
|2010.03.05 15:09
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|1133.30
|0.00
|1110.98
|2010.03.09 15:43
|1110.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|223.20
|20772982
|2010.03.08 16:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.02673
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.08 17:38
|1.02764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.86
|20839534
|2010.03.09 13:08
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.49402
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.10 10:35
|1.49241
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.60
|322.00
|20859045
|2010.03.09 17:34
|sell
|1.00
|gold
|1115.97
|1109.59
|0.00
|2010.03.11 00:33
|1109.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|692.00
|20902069
|2010.03.10 11:53
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|1125.58
|1109.48
|0.00
|2010.03.11 01:47
|1109.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|161.00
|21030341
|2010.03.12 14:28
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.37648
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.12 15:21
|1.37588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|21038045
|2010.03.12 16:22
|sell
|1.00
|gold
|1110.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.03.12 16:24
|1108.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|165.00
|21038191
|2010.03.12 16:24
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.37435
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.15 06:43
|1.37398
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.20
|296.00
|21078862
|2010.03.15 09:37
|buy
|4.00
|eurusd
|1.37548
|0.00000
|1.38200
|2010.03.16 21:42
|1.37743
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.40
|780.00
|21079377
|2010.03.15 09:42
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.37443
|0.00000
|1.38200
|2010.03.16 21:42
|1.37733
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|145.00
|21079538
|2010.03.15 09:44
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.37401
|0.00000
|1.38200
|2010.03.16 21:42
|1.37727
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|163.00
|21082661
|2010.03.15 10:25
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.37378
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.16 21:42
|1.37719
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|68.20
|21084479
|2010.03.15 10:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37378
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.16 21:43
|1.37714
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|33.60
|21153679
|2010.03.16 12:27
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.36951
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.17 10:51
|1.37738
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|78.70
|21222329
|2010.03.17 10:53
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.37750
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.17 19:04
|1.37658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|460.00
|21228899
|2010.03.17 12:02
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.37812
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.17 19:38
|1.37722
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|21261926
|2010.03.17 19:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.37646
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.17 20:19
|1.37639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|21262188
|2010.03.17 19:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37677
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.17 20:19
|1.37639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.80
|21266622
|2010.03.17 21:05
|sell
|8.00
|eurusd
|1.37470
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2010.03.17 21:27
|1.37393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|616.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.47
|9 620.88
|Closed P/L:
|9 590.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9 590.41
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 090.41
|Equity:
|10 090.41
|Free Margin:
|10 090.41
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9 590.41
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|9 590.41
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|330.70
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|21 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 210.60
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|330.70
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|29 (9 590.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9 590.41 (29)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|29
|consecutive losses:
|0