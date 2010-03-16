|Account: 10605
|Name: xxxx
|Currency: USD
|2010 March 17, 03:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1842566
|2010.03.16 12:09
|sell
|1.15
|audnzd
|1.29321
|1.29800
|1.29170
|2010.03.16 13:03
|1.29471
|-9.20
|0.00
|0.00
|-122.03
|
|657047
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_657047
|1842567
|2010.03.16 12:09
|buy
|1.19
|audnzd
|1.29417
|0.00000
|1.29610
|2010.03.16 13:06
|1.29398
|-9.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.98
|
|656862
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_656862
|1842577
|2010.03.16 12:23
|sell
|1.16
|audnzd
|1.29387
|1.29920
|1.29290
|2010.03.16 14:18
|1.29290
|-9.28
|0.00
|0.00
|79.72
|
|657133
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_657133[tp]
|1842578
|2010.03.16 12:27
|buy
|1.23
|audnzd
|1.29486
|1.28970
|1.29600
|2010.03.16 14:23
|1.29304
|-9.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-158.59
|
|656794
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_656794
|1842903
|2010.03.16 14:30
|sell
|1.17
|audnzd
|1.29384
|0.00000
|1.29080
|2010.03.16 17:57
|1.29186
|-9.36
|0.00
|0.00
|165.19
|
|657496
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_657496
|1843557
|2010.03.16 17:56
|buy
|1.18
|audnzd
|1.29176
|0.00000
|1.29530
|2010.03.16 20:03
|1.28997
|-9.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.42
|
|657940
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_657940
|1843777
|2010.03.16 19:53
|sell
|1.16
|audnzd
|1.29004
|1.29560
|1.28930
|2010.03.16 20:50
|1.28930
|-9.28
|0.00
|0.00
|61.17
|
|658186
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_658186[tp]
|1842847
|2010.03.16 14:17
|buy
|1.17
|audnzd
|1.29423
|1.28860
|1.29490
|2010.03.16 20:50
|1.28860
|-9.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-469.27
|
|657459
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_657459[sl]
|1843748
|2010.03.16 19:06
|buy
|1.16
|audnzd
|1.29002
|1.28470
|1.29100
|2010.03.16 22:29
|1.29100
|-9.28
|0.00
|0.00
|80.85
|
|658130
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_658130[tp]
|1843974
|2010.03.16 22:31
|sell
|1.13
|audnzd
|1.29157
|0.00000
|1.28880
|2010.03.16 23:00
|1.29110
|-9.04
|0.00
|0.00
|37.78
|
|658339
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_658339
|1843981
|2010.03.16 22:45
|buy
|1.13
|audnzd
|1.29123
|0.00000
|1.29420
|2010.03.16 23:54
|1.28946
|-9.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.48
|
|658343
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_658343
|1843968
|2010.03.16 22:25
|sell
|1.13
|audnzd
|1.29026
|0.00000
|1.28750
|2010.03.17 01:06
|1.29010
|-9.04
|0.00
|0.00
|12.88
|
|658338
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_658338
|1844095
|2010.03.16 23:52
|buy
|1.14
|audnzd
|1.28998
|0.00000
|1.29300
|2010.03.17 02:26
|1.29133
|-9.12
|0.00
|0.00
|109.36
|
|658367
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_658367
|
|-120.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-511.82
|Closed P/L:
|-632.62
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1844316
|2010.03.17 02:26
|sell
|1.14
|audnzd
|1.29157
|1.29700
|1.29070
|
|1.29230
|-9.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.28
|
|658478
|RENTASIGNAL_30284_658478
|
|-9.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.28
|
|Floating P/L:
|-68.40
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-632.62
|Floating P/L:
|-68.40
|Margin:
|684.00
|Balance:
|3 331.27
|Equity:
|3 262.87
|Free Margin:
|2 578.87
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|482.55
|Gross Loss:
|1 115.17
|Total Net Profit:
|-632.62
|Profit Factor:
|0.43
|Expected Payoff:
|-48.66
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|736.70
|Maximal Drawdown:
|736.70 (18.59%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|18.59% (736.70)
|
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|7 (28.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|155.83
|loss trade:
|-478.63
|Average
|profit trade:
|68.94
|loss trade:
|-185.86
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (100.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-156.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|155.83 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-478.63 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1