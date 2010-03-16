Avail Trading Corp.

Account: 10605 Name: xxxx Currency: USD 2010 March 17, 03:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18425662010.03.16 12:09sell1.15audnzd1.293211.298001.291702010.03.16 13:031.29471-9.200.000.00-122.03
 657047RENTASIGNAL_30284_657047
18425672010.03.16 12:09buy1.19audnzd1.294170.000001.296102010.03.16 13:061.29398-9.520.000.00-15.98
 656862RENTASIGNAL_30284_656862
18425772010.03.16 12:23sell1.16audnzd1.293871.299201.292902010.03.16 14:181.29290-9.280.000.0079.72
 657133RENTASIGNAL_30284_657133[tp]
18425782010.03.16 12:27buy1.23audnzd1.294861.289701.296002010.03.16 14:231.29304-9.840.000.00-158.59
 656794RENTASIGNAL_30284_656794
18429032010.03.16 14:30sell1.17audnzd1.293840.000001.290802010.03.16 17:571.29186-9.360.000.00165.19
 657496RENTASIGNAL_30284_657496
18435572010.03.16 17:56buy1.18audnzd1.291760.000001.295302010.03.16 20:031.28997-9.440.000.00-150.42
 657940RENTASIGNAL_30284_657940
18437772010.03.16 19:53sell1.16audnzd1.290041.295601.289302010.03.16 20:501.28930-9.280.000.0061.17
 658186RENTASIGNAL_30284_658186[tp]
18428472010.03.16 14:17buy1.17audnzd1.294231.288601.294902010.03.16 20:501.28860-9.360.000.00-469.27
 657459RENTASIGNAL_30284_657459[sl]
18437482010.03.16 19:06buy1.16audnzd1.290021.284701.291002010.03.16 22:291.29100-9.280.000.0080.85
 658130RENTASIGNAL_30284_658130[tp]
18439742010.03.16 22:31sell1.13audnzd1.291570.000001.288802010.03.16 23:001.29110-9.040.000.0037.78
 658339RENTASIGNAL_30284_658339
18439812010.03.16 22:45buy1.13audnzd1.291230.000001.294202010.03.16 23:541.28946-9.040.000.00-142.48
 658343RENTASIGNAL_30284_658343
18439682010.03.16 22:25sell1.13audnzd1.290260.000001.287502010.03.17 01:061.29010-9.040.000.0012.88
 658338RENTASIGNAL_30284_658338
18440952010.03.16 23:52buy1.14audnzd1.289980.000001.293002010.03.17 02:261.29133-9.120.000.00109.36
 658367RENTASIGNAL_30284_658367
  -120.80 0.00 0.00 -511.82
Closed P/L: -632.62
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
18443162010.03.17 02:26sell1.14audnzd1.291571.297001.29070 1.29230-9.120.000.00-59.28
 658478RENTASIGNAL_30284_658478
  -9.12 0.00 0.00 -59.28
 Floating P/L: -68.40
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -632.62 Floating P/L: -68.40 Margin: 684.00
Balance: 3 331.27 Equity: 3 262.87 Free Margin: 2 578.87
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 482.55 Gross Loss: 1 115.17 Total Net Profit: -632.62
Profit Factor: 0.43 Expected Payoff: -48.66  
Absolute Drawdown: 736.70 Maximal Drawdown: 736.70 (18.59%) Relative Drawdown: 18.59% (736.70)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 7 (28.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 155.83 loss trade: -478.63
Average profit trade: 68.94 loss trade: -185.86
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (100.31) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-156.73)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 155.83 (1) consecutive loss (count): -478.63 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1