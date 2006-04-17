FIBO Group, Ltd

Account: 40847 Name: 888_fibo_888888 Currency: USD 2006 May 5, 21:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9493312006.04.17 10:15balanceDeposit50 000.00
9516162006.04.17 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.28091.30091.26092006.04.18 08:001.27870.000.00-1.8217.20
9516172006.04.17 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.22501.20501.24502006.04.18 08:001.22530.000.00-1.283.00
9516182006.04.17 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.77041.75041.79042006.04.18 08:001.77090.000.00-0.235.00
9597162006.04.18 15:00sell0.10usdchf1.27161.29161.25162006.04.19 08:001.27050.000.00-1.578.66
9623672006.04.18 21:00buy0.10gbpusd1.78031.76031.80032006.04.19 08:001.78040.000.00-0.231.00
9629212006.04.18 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.23521.21521.25522006.04.19 08:001.23430.000.00-1.10-9.00
9629252006.04.18 23:00sell0.10usdjpy117.09119.09115.092006.04.19 08:00117.020.000.00-1.995.98
9688382006.04.19 16:00buy0.10usdjpy117.77115.77119.772006.04.19 20:00117.350.000.000.00-35.79
9705752006.04.19 19:00buy0.10gbpusd1.79201.77201.81202006.04.20 08:001.78830.000.00-0.69-37.00
9749712006.04.20 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.78111.80111.76112006.04.21 08:001.77940.000.000.1117.00
9749742006.04.20 13:00buy0.10usdchf1.27651.25651.29652006.04.21 08:001.27900.000.000.5219.55
9831022006.04.21 15:00sell0.10usdjpy116.88118.88114.882006.04.23 22:00115.650.000.00-1.99106.36
9891042006.04.24 10:00sell0.10usdjpy114.97116.97112.972006.04.24 19:00114.530.000.000.0038.42
10158312006.04.27 17:00sell0.10usdjpy113.97115.97111.972006.04.28 08:00114.250.000.00-2.04-24.51
10158372006.04.27 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.25411.23411.27412006.04.28 08:001.25260.000.00-1.10-15.00
10158622006.04.27 17:00buy0.10gbpusd1.80361.78361.82362006.04.28 08:001.80160.000.00-0.23-20.00
10202182006.04.28 11:00sell0.10usdchf1.25261.27261.23262006.04.28 16:001.24680.000.000.0046.52
10207532006.04.28 12:00buy0.10gbpusd1.80941.78941.82942006.04.28 17:001.81780.000.000.0084.00
10231192006.04.28 17:00buy0.10eurusd1.25961.23961.27962006.04.30 22:011.26270.000.00-1.1031.00
10353182006.05.02 11:00buy0.10gbpusd1.83361.81361.85362006.05.03 06:001.84310.000.00-0.2395.00
10358612006.05.02 12:00buy0.10eurusd1.26461.24461.28462006.05.03 08:001.26470.000.00-1.101.00
10559412006.05.04 21:00sell0.10usdchf1.22581.24581.20582006.05.05 08:001.22880.000.00-1.62-24.41
10559432006.05.04 21:00buy0.10eurusd1.27171.25171.29172006.05.05 08:001.26910.000.00-1.10-26.00
  0.00 0.00 -18.79 287.98
Closed P/L: 269.19
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
10623562006.05.05 16:00sell0.10usdjpy112.65114.65110.65 112.490.000.00-2.0714.22
  0.00 0.00 -2.07 14.22
 Floating P/L: 12.15
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 269.19 Floating P/L: 12.15 Margin: 50.00
Balance: 50 269.19 Equity: 50 281.34 Free Margin: 50 231.34
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 468.88 Gross Loss: 199.69 Total Net Profit: 269.19
Profit Factor: 2.35 Expected Payoff: 11.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 49.86 Maximal Drawdown (%): 73.48 (0.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (60.87%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (39.13%)
Largest profit trade: 104.37 loss trade: -37.69
Average profit trade: 33.49 loss trade: -22.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (255.19) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-62.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 255.19 (4) consecutive loss (count): -73.48 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2