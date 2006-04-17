|Account: 40847
|Name: 888_fibo_888888
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 5, 21:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|949331
|2006.04.17 10:15
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|951616
|2006.04.17 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2809
|1.3009
|1.2609
|2006.04.18 08:00
|1.2787
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|17.20
|951617
|2006.04.17 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2250
|1.2050
|1.2450
|2006.04.18 08:00
|1.2253
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|3.00
|951618
|2006.04.17 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7704
|1.7504
|1.7904
|2006.04.18 08:00
|1.7709
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|5.00
|959716
|2006.04.18 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2716
|1.2916
|1.2516
|2006.04.19 08:00
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.57
|8.66
|962367
|2006.04.18 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7803
|1.7603
|1.8003
|2006.04.19 08:00
|1.7804
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|1.00
|962921
|2006.04.18 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2352
|1.2152
|1.2552
|2006.04.19 08:00
|1.2343
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|-9.00
|962925
|2006.04.18 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.09
|119.09
|115.09
|2006.04.19 08:00
|117.02
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.99
|5.98
|968838
|2006.04.19 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.77
|115.77
|119.77
|2006.04.19 20:00
|117.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.79
|970575
|2006.04.19 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7920
|1.7720
|1.8120
|2006.04.20 08:00
|1.7883
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|-37.00
|974971
|2006.04.20 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7811
|1.8011
|1.7611
|2006.04.21 08:00
|1.7794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|17.00
|974974
|2006.04.20 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2765
|1.2565
|1.2965
|2006.04.21 08:00
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|19.55
|983102
|2006.04.21 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.88
|118.88
|114.88
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.99
|106.36
|989104
|2006.04.24 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|114.97
|116.97
|112.97
|2006.04.24 19:00
|114.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.42
|1015831
|2006.04.27 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.97
|115.97
|111.97
|2006.04.28 08:00
|114.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.04
|-24.51
|1015837
|2006.04.27 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2541
|1.2341
|1.2741
|2006.04.28 08:00
|1.2526
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|-15.00
|1015862
|2006.04.27 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8036
|1.7836
|1.8236
|2006.04.28 08:00
|1.8016
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|-20.00
|1020218
|2006.04.28 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2526
|1.2726
|1.2326
|2006.04.28 16:00
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.52
|1020753
|2006.04.28 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8094
|1.7894
|1.8294
|2006.04.28 17:00
|1.8178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|1023119
|2006.04.28 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2596
|1.2396
|1.2796
|2006.04.30 22:01
|1.2627
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|31.00
|1035318
|2006.05.02 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8336
|1.8136
|1.8536
|2006.05.03 06:00
|1.8431
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|95.00
|1035861
|2006.05.02 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2646
|1.2446
|1.2846
|2006.05.03 08:00
|1.2647
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|1.00
|1055941
|2006.05.04 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2258
|1.2458
|1.2058
|2006.05.05 08:00
|1.2288
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|-24.41
|1055943
|2006.05.04 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2517
|1.2917
|2006.05.05 08:00
|1.2691
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|-26.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.79
|287.98
|Closed P/L:
|269.19
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1062356
|2006.05.05 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.65
|114.65
|110.65
|112.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|14.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|14.22
|Floating P/L:
|12.15
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|269.19
|Floating P/L:
|12.15
|Margin:
|50.00
|Balance:
|50 269.19
|Equity:
|50 281.34
|Free Margin:
|50 231.34
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|468.88
|Gross Loss:
|199.69
|Total Net Profit:
|269.19
|Profit Factor:
|2.35
|Expected Payoff:
|11.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|49.86
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|73.48 (0.1%)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (60.87%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (39.13%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|104.37
|loss trade:
|-37.69
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.49
|loss trade:
|-22.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (255.19)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-62.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|255.19 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-73.48 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2