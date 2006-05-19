North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 182075 Name: 225_225_225_225 Currency: USD 2006 May 22, 16:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25667182006.05.19 15:11balanceDeposit50 000.00
25678912006.05.19 20:20buy0.10gbpjpy210.12209.02211.012006.05.22 10:07211.010.000.000.7278.95
25679232006.05.22 03:54buy0.10eurjpy142.85142.97143.742006.05.22 13:28143.740.000.000.0079.16
25679972006.05.22 08:46buy0.10usdjpy112.44112.46113.332006.05.22 11:31112.460.000.000.001.78
25680072006.05.22 08:46buy0.10usdjpy112.44112.46113.882006.05.22 11:31112.460.000.000.001.78
25680102006.05.22 08:46buy0.10usdjpy112.44112.46114.772006.05.22 11:31112.460.000.000.001.78
25680552006.05.22 08:49sell0.10gbpusd1.86751.86931.85862006.05.22 10:201.86930.000.000.00-18.00
25680632006.05.22 08:49sell0.10gbpusd1.86751.86931.85312006.05.22 10:201.86930.000.000.00-18.00
25680852006.05.22 08:49sell0.10gbpusd1.86751.86931.84422006.05.22 10:201.86930.000.000.00-18.00
  0.00 0.00 0.72 109.45
Closed P/L: 110.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25679282006.05.22 03:54buy0.10eurjpy142.85143.02144.29 143.610.000.000.0067.56
25679422006.05.22 03:54buy0.10eurjpy142.85143.02145.18 143.610.000.000.0067.56
25678992006.05.19 20:20buy0.10gbpjpy210.12209.24211.56 210.860.000.000.7265.79
25679022006.05.19 20:20buy0.10gbpjpy210.12209.24212.45 210.860.000.000.7265.79
25966572006.05.22 13:09buy0.10gbpjpy210.97209.24211.86 210.860.000.000.00-9.78
25990332006.05.22 16:14buy0.10eurjpy143.72142.32144.61 143.610.000.000.00-9.78
  0.00 0.00 1.44 247.14
 Floating P/L: 248.58
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
25679432006.05.19 15:37sell stop0.10eurjpy141.45142.85140.56 143.61
25679442006.05.19 15:37sell stop0.10eurjpy141.45142.85140.01 143.61
25679512006.05.19 15:37sell stop0.10eurjpy141.45142.85139.12 143.61
25680602006.05.19 15:38buy stop0.10eurusd1.28941.26941.2983 1.2768
25680672006.05.19 15:38buy stop0.10eurusd1.28941.26941.3038 1.2768
25680702006.05.19 15:38buy stop0.10eurusd1.28941.26941.3127 1.2768
25680742006.05.19 15:38sell stop0.10eurusd1.26941.28941.2605 1.2766
25680832006.05.19 15:38sell stop0.10eurusd1.26941.28941.2550 1.2766
25680842006.05.19 15:38sell stop0.10eurusd1.26941.28941.2461 1.2766
25679042006.05.19 15:36sell stop0.10gbpjpy206.52210.12205.63 210.86
25679122006.05.19 15:36sell stop0.10gbpjpy206.52210.12205.08 210.86
25679152006.05.19 15:36sell stop0.10gbpjpy206.52210.12204.19 210.86
25680402006.05.19 15:38buy stop0.10gbpusd1.88751.86751.8964 1.8748
25680452006.05.19 15:38buy stop0.10gbpusd1.88751.86751.9019 1.8748
25680532006.05.19 15:38buy stop0.10gbpusd1.88751.86751.9108 1.8748
25944342006.05.22 10:20sell stop0.10gbpusd1.85931.87931.8504 1.8744
25944382006.05.22 10:20sell stop0.10gbpusd1.85931.87931.8449 1.8744
25944462006.05.22 10:20sell stop0.10gbpusd1.85931.87931.8360 1.8744
25679552006.05.19 15:37buy stop0.10usdchf1.23301.18501.2419 1.2149
25679672006.05.19 15:37buy stop0.10usdchf1.23301.18501.2474 1.2149
25679792006.05.19 15:37buy stop0.10usdchf1.23301.18501.2563 1.2149
25679822006.05.19 15:37sell stop0.10usdchf1.18501.23301.1761 1.2145
25679852006.05.19 15:37sell stop0.10usdchf1.18501.23301.1706 1.2145
25679892006.05.19 15:37sell stop0.10usdchf1.18501.23301.1617 1.2145
25680212006.05.19 15:37sell stop0.10usdjpy110.84112.44109.95 112.48
25680352006.05.19 15:38sell stop0.10usdjpy110.84112.44109.40 112.48
25680472006.05.19 15:38sell stop0.10usdjpy110.84112.44108.51 112.48
25969892006.05.22 11:31buy stop0.10usdjpy113.25111.65114.14 112.51
25969932006.05.22 11:31buy stop0.10usdjpy113.25111.65114.69 112.51
25969972006.05.22 11:31buy stop0.10usdjpy113.25111.65115.58 112.51
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 110.17 Floating P/L: 248.58 Margin: 189.22
Balance: 50 110.17 Equity: 50 358.75 Free Margin: 50 169.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 164.17 Gross Loss: 54.00 Total Net Profit: 110.17
Profit Factor: 3.04 Expected Payoff: 13.77  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 54.00 (0.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 79.67 loss trade: -18.00
Average profit trade: 32.83 loss trade: -18.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (84.50) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-54.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 84.50 (4) consecutive loss (count): -54.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3