|Account: 182075
|Name: 225_225_225_225
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 22, 16:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2566718
|2006.05.19 15:11
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2567891
|2006.05.19 20:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|210.12
|209.02
|211.01
|2006.05.22 10:07
|211.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|78.95
|2567923
|2006.05.22 03:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|142.85
|142.97
|143.74
|2006.05.22 13:28
|143.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.16
|2567997
|2006.05.22 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.44
|112.46
|113.33
|2006.05.22 11:31
|112.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|2568007
|2006.05.22 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.44
|112.46
|113.88
|2006.05.22 11:31
|112.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|2568010
|2006.05.22 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.44
|112.46
|114.77
|2006.05.22 11:31
|112.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|2568055
|2006.05.22 08:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8675
|1.8693
|1.8586
|2006.05.22 10:20
|1.8693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|2568063
|2006.05.22 08:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8675
|1.8693
|1.8531
|2006.05.22 10:20
|1.8693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|2568085
|2006.05.22 08:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8675
|1.8693
|1.8442
|2006.05.22 10:20
|1.8693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|109.45
|Closed P/L:
|110.17
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2567928
|2006.05.22 03:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|142.85
|143.02
|144.29
|143.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.56
|2567942
|2006.05.22 03:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|142.85
|143.02
|145.18
|143.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.56
|2567899
|2006.05.19 20:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|210.12
|209.24
|211.56
|210.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|65.79
|2567902
|2006.05.19 20:20
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|210.12
|209.24
|212.45
|210.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|65.79
|2596657
|2006.05.22 13:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|210.97
|209.24
|211.86
|210.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.78
|2599033
|2006.05.22 16:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.72
|142.32
|144.61
|143.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.78
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|247.14
|Floating P/L:
|248.58
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|2567943
|2006.05.19 15:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|141.45
|142.85
|140.56
|143.61
|2567944
|2006.05.19 15:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|141.45
|142.85
|140.01
|143.61
|2567951
|2006.05.19 15:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|141.45
|142.85
|139.12
|143.61
|2568060
|2006.05.19 15:38
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2894
|1.2694
|1.2983
|1.2768
|2568067
|2006.05.19 15:38
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2894
|1.2694
|1.3038
|1.2768
|2568070
|2006.05.19 15:38
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2894
|1.2694
|1.3127
|1.2768
|2568074
|2006.05.19 15:38
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2694
|1.2894
|1.2605
|1.2766
|2568083
|2006.05.19 15:38
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2694
|1.2894
|1.2550
|1.2766
|2568084
|2006.05.19 15:38
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2694
|1.2894
|1.2461
|1.2766
|2567904
|2006.05.19 15:36
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.52
|210.12
|205.63
|210.86
|2567912
|2006.05.19 15:36
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.52
|210.12
|205.08
|210.86
|2567915
|2006.05.19 15:36
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.52
|210.12
|204.19
|210.86
|2568040
|2006.05.19 15:38
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8875
|1.8675
|1.8964
|1.8748
|2568045
|2006.05.19 15:38
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8875
|1.8675
|1.9019
|1.8748
|2568053
|2006.05.19 15:38
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8875
|1.8675
|1.9108
|1.8748
|2594434
|2006.05.22 10:20
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8593
|1.8793
|1.8504
|1.8744
|2594438
|2006.05.22 10:20
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8593
|1.8793
|1.8449
|1.8744
|2594446
|2006.05.22 10:20
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8593
|1.8793
|1.8360
|1.8744
|2567955
|2006.05.19 15:37
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2330
|1.1850
|1.2419
|1.2149
|2567967
|2006.05.19 15:37
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2330
|1.1850
|1.2474
|1.2149
|2567979
|2006.05.19 15:37
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2330
|1.1850
|1.2563
|1.2149
|2567982
|2006.05.19 15:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1850
|1.2330
|1.1761
|1.2145
|2567985
|2006.05.19 15:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1850
|1.2330
|1.1706
|1.2145
|2567989
|2006.05.19 15:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.1850
|1.2330
|1.1617
|1.2145
|2568021
|2006.05.19 15:37
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.84
|112.44
|109.95
|112.48
|2568035
|2006.05.19 15:38
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.84
|112.44
|109.40
|112.48
|2568047
|2006.05.19 15:38
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.84
|112.44
|108.51
|112.48
|2596989
|2006.05.22 11:31
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.25
|111.65
|114.14
|112.51
|2596993
|2006.05.22 11:31
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.25
|111.65
|114.69
|112.51
|2596997
|2006.05.22 11:31
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|113.25
|111.65
|115.58
|112.51
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|110.17
|Floating P/L:
|248.58
|Margin:
|189.22
|Balance:
|50 110.17
|Equity:
|50 358.75
|Free Margin:
|50 169.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|164.17
|Gross Loss:
|54.00
|Total Net Profit:
|110.17
|Profit Factor:
|3.04
|Expected Payoff:
|13.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|54.00 (0.1%)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|79.67
|loss trade:
|-18.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|32.83
|loss trade:
|-18.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (84.50)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-54.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|84.50 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-54.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3