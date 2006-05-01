EuroForex Development LLC.

Account: 100514 Name: fx style1 Currency: USD 2006 May 2, 13:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1119772006.05.01 18:30balanceDeposit10 000.00
1119792006.05.01 18:33buy1.00gbpusd1.83091.83530.00002006.05.02 13:321.83530.000.00-2.00440.00
1119812006.05.01 18:33buy1.00eurusd1.26161.26270.00002006.05.02 13:331.26370.000.00-7.00210.00
1119822006.05.01 18:33sell1.00usdjpy112.990.000.002006.05.02 12:19113.430.000.00-12.79-387.90
1119832006.05.01 18:34sell1.00eurjpy142.540.000.002006.05.02 12:19143.340.000.00-7.94-705.16
1119842006.05.01 18:34buy1.00gbpjpy206.97208.280.002006.05.02 13:46208.280.000.0016.051 154.49
1120832006.05.02 13:33buy1.00eurusd1.26410.00000.00002006.05.02 13:331.26370.000.000.00-40.00
1120842006.05.02 13:33buy1.00eurusd1.26410.00000.00002006.05.02 13:331.26370.000.000.00-40.00
1120852006.05.02 13:34buy1.00eurusd1.26410.00000.00002006.05.02 13:341.26370.000.000.00-40.00
1120872006.05.02 13:36buy1.00eurusd1.26420.00000.00002006.05.02 13:371.26370.000.000.00-50.00
1120882006.05.02 13:37buy1.00eurusd1.26410.00000.00002006.05.02 13:371.26370.000.000.00-40.00
1120892006.05.02 13:37buy1.00eurusd1.26410.00000.00002006.05.02 13:371.26370.000.000.00-40.00
1120902006.05.02 13:39buy1.00eurusd1.26450.00000.00002006.05.02 13:391.26360.000.000.00-90.00
1120912006.05.02 13:39buy1.00eurusd1.26410.00000.00002006.05.02 13:401.26370.000.000.00-40.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.68 331.43
Closed P/L: 317.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1119802006.05.01 18:33sell1.00usdchf1.23691.23690.0000 1.23510.000.00-11.69145.74
1120922006.05.02 13:40buy1.00eurusd1.26410.00000.0000 1.26460.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 -11.69 195.74
 Floating P/L: 184.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 317.75 Floating P/L: 184.05 Margin: 2 264.10
Balance: 10 317.75 Equity: 10 501.80 Free Margin: 8 237.70