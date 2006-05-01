EuroForex Development LLC.
|Account: 100514
|Name: fx style1
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 2, 13:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|111977
|2006.05.01 18:30
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|111979
|2006.05.01 18:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8309
|1.8353
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:32
|1.8353
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|440.00
|111981
|2006.05.01 18:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2616
|1.2627
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:33
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|210.00
|111982
|2006.05.01 18:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|112.99
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.05.02 12:19
|113.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.79
|-387.90
|111983
|2006.05.01 18:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.05.02 12:19
|143.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.94
|-705.16
|111984
|2006.05.01 18:34
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|206.97
|208.28
|0.00
|2006.05.02 13:46
|208.28
|0.00
|0.00
|16.05
|1 154.49
|112083
|2006.05.02 13:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:33
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|112084
|2006.05.02 13:33
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:33
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|112085
|2006.05.02 13:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:34
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|112087
|2006.05.02 13:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:37
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-50.00
|112088
|2006.05.02 13:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:37
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|112089
|2006.05.02 13:37
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:37
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|112090
|2006.05.02 13:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2645
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:39
|1.2636
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.00
|112091
|2006.05.02 13:39
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.02 13:40
|1.2637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.68
|331.43
|Closed P/L:
|317.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|111980
|2006.05.01 18:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2369
|1.2369
|0.0000
|
|1.2351
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.69
|145.74
|112092
|2006.05.02 13:40
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.69
|195.74
|
|Floating P/L:
|184.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|317.75
|Floating P/L:
|184.05
|Margin:
|2 264.10
|Balance:
|10 317.75
|Equity:
|10 501.80
|Free Margin:
|8 237.70