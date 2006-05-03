FXDirectDealer
|
Account:
404762
|
Name:
Sulz
|
Currency:
USD
|
2006 May 5, 10:58
|
Closed
Transactions:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Close Time
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
469417
|
2006.05.03 16:11
|
balance
|
Deposit
|
10 000.00
|
471155
|
2006.05.03 17:45
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.2598
|
1.1598
|
1.2658
|
2006.05.03 18:26
|
1.2648
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
500.00
|
471201
|
2006.05.03 17:51
|
buy
|
1.00
|
eurusd
|
1.2604
|
1.1604
|
1.2624
|
2006.05.03 18:03
|
1.2624
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
200.00
|
475566
|
2006.05.04 09:45
|
buy
|
1.00
|
gbpusd
|
1.8343
|
1.7343
|
1.8403
|
2006.05.04 10:48
|
1.8377
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
340.00
|
475586
|
2006.05.04 09:46
|
buy
|
1.00
|
gbpusd
|
1.8350
|
1.7350
|
1.8370
|
2006.05.04 10:13
|
1.8370
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
200.00
|
478633
|
2006.05.04 15:45
|
buy
|
1.00
|
usdchf
|
1.2367
|
1.2267
|
1.2427
|
2006.05.04 18:31
|
1.2286
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
-659.29
|
478655
|
2006.05.04 15:47
|
sell
|
1.00
|
usdchf
|
1.2360
|
1.2460
|
1.2300
|
2006.05.04 17:56
|
1.2300
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
487.80
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
1 068.51
|
Closed P/L:
|
1 068.51
|
Open
Trades:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
No transactions
|
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Working
Orders:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Lots
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Market Price
|
|
No transactions
|
|
|
Summary:
|
Deposit/Withdrawal:
|
10 000.00
|
Credit Facility:
|
0.00
|
|
|
Closed Trade P/L:
|
1 068.51
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Margin:
|
0.00
|
Balance:
|
11 068.51
|
Equity:
|
11 068.51
|
Free Margin:
|
11 068.51