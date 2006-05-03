FXDirectDealer

 

Account: 404762

Name: Sulz

Currency: USD

2006 May 5, 10:58

Closed Transactions:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

469417

2006.05.03 16:11

balance

Deposit

10 000.00

471155

2006.05.03 17:45

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.2598

1.1598

1.2658

2006.05.03 18:26

1.2648

0.00

0.00

0.00

500.00

471201

2006.05.03 17:51

buy

1.00

eurusd

1.2604

1.1604

1.2624

2006.05.03 18:03

1.2624

0.00

0.00

0.00

200.00

475566

2006.05.04 09:45

buy

1.00

gbpusd

1.8343

1.7343

1.8403

2006.05.04 10:48

1.8377

0.00

0.00

0.00

340.00

475586

2006.05.04 09:46

buy

1.00

gbpusd

1.8350

1.7350

1.8370

2006.05.04 10:13

1.8370

0.00

0.00

0.00

200.00

478633

2006.05.04 15:45

buy

1.00

usdchf

1.2367

1.2267

1.2427

2006.05.04 18:31

1.2286

0.00

0.00

0.00

-659.29

478655

2006.05.04 15:47

sell

1.00

usdchf

1.2360

1.2460

1.2300

2006.05.04 17:56

1.2300

0.00

0.00

0.00

487.80

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

1 068.51

Closed P/L:

1 068.51

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

 

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

No transactions

 

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

 

Floating P/L:

0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Lots

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

 

No transactions

 

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

10 000.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

 

 

Closed Trade P/L:

1 068.51

Floating P/L:

0.00

Margin:

0.00

Balance:

11 068.51

Equity:

11 068.51

Free Margin:

11 068.51

 