Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 218379Name: test_test_test66662006.05.27 07:53 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1529141870002006.05.23 22:45buy0.10usdjpy111.83112.10112.832006.05.24 00:15112.1027.00
2531221570002006.05.24 12:55sell0.10usdjpy111.67112.67110.672006.05.24 16:09112.67-100.00
3532017570002006.05.24 15:35buy0.10usdjpy112.14112.64113.142006.05.24 19:41112.6450.00
4534889970002006.05.25 11:30sell0.10usdjpy112.46112.09111.462006.05.25 16:10112.0937.00
5537362770002006.05.26 06:30buy0.10usdjpy112.22112.41113.222006.05.26 16:02112.4119.00
6538628270002006.05.26 14:30buy0.10usdjpy112.14112.37113.142006.05.26 16:02112.3723.00
56.00
 
Summary P/L:56.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 156.00
Losing trades:(1) -100.00
Max summary P/L:56.00
Largest winning trade:50.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (129.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-100.00)
Max consecutive profit:129.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-100.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:100.00 (0.20%)
Profit factor:1.56
Avg. profit factor:0.31
Risk factor:0.56
 
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