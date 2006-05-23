|A/C No: 218379
|Name: test_test_test6666
|2006.05.27 07:53 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|5291418
|7000
|2006.05.23 22:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.83
|112.10
|112.83
|2006.05.24 00:15
|112.10
|27.00
|2
|5312215
|7000
|2006.05.24 12:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|111.67
|112.67
|110.67
|2006.05.24 16:09
|112.67
|-100.00
|3
|5320175
|7000
|2006.05.24 15:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.14
|112.64
|113.14
|2006.05.24 19:41
|112.64
|50.00
|4
|5348899
|7000
|2006.05.25 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.46
|112.09
|111.46
|2006.05.25 16:10
|112.09
|37.00
|5
|5373627
|7000
|2006.05.26 06:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.22
|112.41
|113.22
|2006.05.26 16:02
|112.41
|19.00
|6
|5386282
|7000
|2006.05.26 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.14
|112.37
|113.14
|2006.05.26 16:02
|112.37
|23.00
|56.00
|Summary P/L:
|56.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 156.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -100.00
|Max summary P/L:
|56.00
|Largest winning trade:
|50.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (129.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-100.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|129.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-100.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|100.00 (0.20%)
|Profit factor:
|1.56
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.31
|Risk factor:
|0.56