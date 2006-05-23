|A/C No: 218379
|Name: test_test_test6666
|2006.05.27 07:52 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|5286143
|6000
|2006.05.23 18:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2849
|1.2860
|1.2949
|2006.05.24 15:01
|1.2860
|11.00
|2
|5292164
|6000
|2006.05.23 23:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2801
|1.2715
|2006.05.24 02:07
|1.2801
|14.00
|3
|5307393
|6000
|2006.05.24 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2859
|1.2860
|1.2959
|2006.05.24 15:01
|1.2860
|1.00
|4
|5325016
|6000
|2006.05.24 16:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2762
|1.2732
|1.2662
|2006.05.26 17:13
|1.2732
|30.00
|5
|5348376
|6000
|2006.05.25 11:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2795
|1.2893
|2006.05.26 01:32
|1.2795
|2.00
|6
|5358709
|6000
|2006.05.25 15:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2790
|1.2795
|1.2890
|2006.05.26 01:32
|1.2795
|5.00
|7
|5373023
|6000
|2006.05.26 05:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2773
|1.2734
|1.2673
|2006.05.26 17:13
|1.2734
|39.00
|8
|5380196
|6000
|2006.05.26 10:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2819
|1.2719
|1.2919
|2006.05.26 16:19
|1.2719
|-100.00
|2.00
|Summary P/L:
|2.00
|Winning trades:
|(7) 102.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -100.00
|Max summary P/L:
|102.00
|Largest winning trade:
|39.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|7 (102.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-100.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|102.00 (7)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-100.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|100.00 (0.20%)
|Profit factor:
|1.02
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.15
|Risk factor:
|0.02