Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 218379Name: test_test_test66662006.05.27 07:52 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1528614360002006.05.23 18:05buy0.10eurusd1.28491.28601.29492006.05.24 15:011.286011.00
2529216460002006.05.23 23:15sell0.10eurusd1.28151.28011.27152006.05.24 02:071.280114.00
3530739360002006.05.24 10:30buy0.10eurusd1.28591.28601.29592006.05.24 15:011.28601.00
4532501660002006.05.24 16:55sell0.10eurusd1.27621.27321.26622006.05.26 17:131.273230.00
5534837660002006.05.25 11:10buy0.10eurusd1.27931.27951.28932006.05.26 01:321.27952.00
6535870960002006.05.25 15:50buy0.10eurusd1.27901.27951.28902006.05.26 01:321.27955.00
7537302360002006.05.26 05:40sell0.10eurusd1.27731.27341.26732006.05.26 17:131.273439.00
8538019660002006.05.26 10:05buy0.10eurusd1.28191.27191.29192006.05.26 16:191.2719-100.00
2.00
 
Summary P/L:2.00
 
Winning trades:(7) 102.00
Losing trades:(1) -100.00
Max summary P/L:102.00
Largest winning trade:39.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:7 (102.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-100.00)
Max consecutive profit:102.00 (7)
Max consecutive loss:-100.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:100.00 (0.20%)
Profit factor:1.02
Avg. profit factor:0.15
Risk factor:0.02
 
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