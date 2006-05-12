FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 40847Name: 888_fibo_8888882006.05.16 01:44 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
1110416010072006.05.12 02:00buy stop0.10eurusd1.30181.29240.00002006.05.12 10:341.28970.00
2110416110072006.05.12 02:00sell stop0.10eurusd1.27111.28050.00002006.05.12 10:341.28940.00
3111348010072006.05.15 00:00sell stop0.80usdchf1.18201.19120.00002006.05.15 18:551.21200.00
4111368910072006.05.15 01:00sell stop0.10usdjpy108.01109.440.002006.05.15 10:20110.410.00
5111369110072006.05.15 01:00buy stop0.80gbpusd1.91191.89620.00002006.05.15 10:201.88360.00
6111385510072006.05.15 02:00buy stop0.10eurusd1.30681.30030.00002006.05.15 10:061.28570.00
7111385610072006.05.15 10:06sell0.10eurusd1.28541.29190.00002006.05.16 02:001.279460.00
8111368810072006.05.15 10:19buy0.10usdjpy110.41108.980.002006.05.16 01:59110.7534.00
9111369310072006.05.15 10:19sell0.80gbpusd1.88321.89890.00002006.05.16 02:001.878151.00
145.00
 
Summary P/L:145.00
 
Winning trades:(3) 145.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:145.00
Largest winning trade:60.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:3 (145.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:145.00 (3)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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