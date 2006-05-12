|A/C No: 40847
|Name: 888_fibo_888888
|2006.05.16 12:30 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|1104160
|1007
|2006.05.12 02:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3018
|1.2924
|0.0000
|2006.05.12 10:34
|1.2897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|1104161
|1007
|2006.05.12 02:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2711
|1.2805
|0.0000
|2006.05.12 10:34
|1.2894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|1113689
|1007
|2006.05.15 01:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|108.01
|109.44
|0.00
|2006.05.15 10:20
|110.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|1113691
|1007
|2006.05.15 01:00
|buy stop
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9119
|1.8962
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 10:20
|1.8836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5
|1113855
|1007
|2006.05.15 02:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3068
|1.3003
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 10:06
|1.2857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|1113856
|1007
|2006.05.15 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2854
|1.2919
|0.0000
|2006.05.16 02:00
|1.2794
|0.00
|0.44
|60.00
|7
|1113688
|1007
|2006.05.15 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.41
|108.98
|0.00
|2006.05.16 01:59
|110.75
|0.00
|0.70
|30.70
|8
|1113693
|1007
|2006.05.15 10:19
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8832
|1.8989
|0.0000
|2006.05.16 02:00
|1.8781
|0.00
|1.74
|408.00
|0.00
|2.88
|498.70
|Summary P/L:
|501.58
|Winning trades:
|(3) 501.58
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|501.58
|Largest winning trade:
|409.74
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|3 (501.58)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|501.58 (3)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*