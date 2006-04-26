|Symbol
|GBPCHF (Great Britain Pound vs Swiss Frank)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2006.04.26 00:00 - 2006.05.04 00:00 (2006.04.26 - 2006.05.27)
|Model
|Control points (based on the nearest less timeframe with fractal interpolation of 12 control points)
|Parameters
|lots=0.5; MaxTrades=10; ManageMoney=false; Risk=4; ProfitTrailing=true; UseSound=true; StopLoss=22; TakeProfit=10; TrailingStop=12;
|Bars in test
|513
|Ticks modelled
|759
|Modelling quality
|50.00%
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|1045.32
|Gross profit
|2155.99
|Gross loss
|-1110.67
|Profit factor
|1.94
|Expected payoff
|15.84
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown (%)
|268.54 (4.6%)
|Total trades
|66
|Short positions (won %)
|32 (90.63%)
|Long positions (won %)
|34 (70.59%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|53 (80.30%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|13 (19.70%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|40.69
|loss trade
|-89.52
|Average
|profit trade
|40.68
|loss trade
|-85.44
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (528.80)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|3 (-268.54)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|528.80 (13)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-268.54 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.04.26 00:40
|sell
|1
|0.50
|2.2684
|2.2706
|2.2674
|2
|2006.04.26 02:00
|t/p
|1
|0.50
|2.2674
|2.2706
|2.2674
|40.67
|5040.67
|3
|2006.04.26 04:39
|sell
|2
|0.50
|2.2687
|2.2709
|2.2677
|4
|2006.04.26 05:19
|t/p
|2
|0.50
|2.2677
|2.2709
|2.2677
|40.67
|5081.34
|5
|2006.04.26 05:19
|buy
|3
|0.50
|2.2650
|2.2628
|2.2660
|6
|2006.04.26 05:59
|t/p
|3
|0.50
|2.2660
|2.2628
|2.2660
|40.68
|5122.02
|7
|2006.04.26 05:59
|sell
|4
|0.50
|2.2682
|2.2704
|2.2672
|8
|2006.04.26 06:39
|t/p
|4
|0.50
|2.2672
|2.2704
|2.2672
|40.68
|5162.70
|9
|2006.04.26 06:39
|buy
|5
|0.50
|2.2652
|2.2630
|2.2662
|10
|2006.04.26 07:19
|t/p
|5
|0.50
|2.2662
|2.2630
|2.2662
|40.69
|5203.39
|11
|2006.04.26 08:39
|buy
|6
|0.50
|2.2651
|2.2629
|2.2661
|12
|2006.04.26 09:19
|t/p
|6
|0.50
|2.2661
|2.2629
|2.2661
|40.69
|5244.08
|13
|2006.04.26 12:39
|sell
|7
|0.50
|2.2698
|2.2720
|2.2688
|14
|2006.04.26 13:19
|t/p
|7
|0.50
|2.2688
|2.2720
|2.2688
|40.67
|5284.75
|15
|2006.04.26 13:59
|sell
|8
|0.50
|2.2696
|2.2718
|2.2686
|16
|2006.04.26 15:19
|t/p
|8
|0.50
|2.2686
|2.2718
|2.2686
|40.68
|5325.43
|17
|2006.04.26 17:19
|sell
|9
|0.50
|2.2702
|2.2724
|2.2692
|18
|2006.04.26 17:59
|sell
|10
|0.50
|2.2695
|2.2717
|2.2685
|19
|2006.04.26 18:39
|t/p
|9
|0.50
|2.2692
|2.2724
|2.2692
|40.67
|5366.10
|20
|2006.04.26 18:39
|t/p
|10
|0.50
|2.2685
|2.2717
|2.2685
|40.67
|5406.77
|21
|2006.04.27 01:20
|buy
|11
|0.50
|2.2654
|2.2632
|2.2664
|22
|2006.04.27 02:40
|t/p
|11
|0.50
|2.2664
|2.2632
|2.2664
|40.69
|5447.46
|23
|2006.04.27 05:59
|sell
|12
|0.50
|2.2692
|2.2714
|2.2682
|24
|2006.04.27 06:39
|t/p
|12
|0.50
|2.2682
|2.2714
|2.2682
|40.67
|5488.13
|25
|2006.04.27 09:19
|sell
|13
|0.50
|2.2728
|2.2750
|2.2718
|26
|2006.04.27 09:59
|t/p
|13
|0.50
|2.2718
|2.2750
|2.2718
|40.67
|5528.80
|27
|2006.04.27 11:59
|sell
|14
|0.50
|2.2711
|2.2733
|2.2701
|28
|2006.04.27 12:39
|s/l
|14
|0.50
|2.2733
|2.2733
|2.2701
|-89.48
|5439.32
|29
|2006.04.27 12:39
|sell
|15
|0.50
|2.2741
|2.2763
|2.2731
|30
|2006.04.27 13:19
|t/p
|15
|0.50
|2.2731
|2.2763
|2.2731
|40.67
|5479.99
|31
|2006.04.27 16:39
|buy
|16
|0.50
|2.2683
|2.2661
|2.2693
|32
|2006.04.27 17:19
|buy
|17
|0.50
|2.2686
|2.2664
|2.2696
|33
|2006.04.27 17:59
|buy
|18
|0.50
|2.2689
|2.2667
|2.2699
|34
|2006.04.27 19:19
|t/p
|16
|0.50
|2.2693
|2.2661
|2.2693
|40.69
|5520.68
|35
|2006.04.27 19:19
|t/p
|17
|0.50
|2.2696
|2.2664
|2.2696
|40.69
|5561.37
|36
|2006.04.27 19:19
|t/p
|18
|0.50
|2.2699
|2.2667
|2.2699
|40.69
|5602.06
|37
|2006.04.28 05:19
|sell
|19
|0.50
|2.2715
|2.2737
|2.2705
|38
|2006.04.28 07:19
|t/p
|19
|0.50
|2.2705
|2.2737
|2.2705
|40.68
|5642.74
|39
|2006.04.28 07:19
|buy
|20
|0.50
|2.2672
|2.2650
|2.2682
|40
|2006.04.28 07:59
|buy
|21
|0.50
|2.2666
|2.2644
|2.2676
|41
|2006.04.28 09:19
|s/l
|20
|0.50
|2.2650
|2.2650
|2.2682
|-89.51
|5553.23
|42
|2006.04.28 09:19
|s/l
|21
|0.50
|2.2644
|2.2644
|2.2676
|-89.52
|5463.71
|43
|2006.04.28 10:39
|buy
|22
|0.50
|2.2577
|2.2555
|2.2587
|44
|2006.04.28 11:19
|buy
|23
|0.50
|2.2595
|2.2573
|2.2605
|45
|2006.04.28 11:59
|t/p
|22
|0.50
|2.2587
|2.2555
|2.2587
|40.69
|5504.40
|46
|2006.04.28 11:59
|t/p
|23
|0.50
|2.2605
|2.2573
|2.2605
|40.69
|5545.09
|47
|2006.05.01 10:39
|buy
|24
|0.50
|2.2610
|2.2588
|2.2620
|48
|2006.05.01 12:39
|s/l
|24
|0.50
|2.2588
|2.2588
|2.2620
|-89.51
|5455.58
|49
|2006.05.01 12:39
|buy
|25
|0.50
|2.2571
|2.2549
|2.2581
|50
|2006.05.01 13:19
|t/p
|25
|0.50
|2.2581
|2.2549
|2.2581
|40.69
|5496.27
|51
|2006.05.01 13:59
|buy
|26
|0.50
|2.2592
|2.2570
|2.2602
|52
|2006.05.01 14:39
|t/p
|26
|0.50
|2.2602
|2.2570
|2.2602
|40.69
|5536.96
|53
|2006.05.01 15:19
|sell
|27
|0.50
|2.2661
|2.2683
|2.2651
|54
|2006.05.01 16:39
|t/p
|27
|0.50
|2.2651
|2.2683
|2.2651
|40.67
|5577.63
|55
|2006.05.01 18:39
|sell
|28
|0.50
|2.2668
|2.2690
|2.2658
|56
|2006.05.01 19:19
|t/p
|28
|0.50
|2.2658
|2.2690
|2.2658
|40.67
|5618.30
|57
|2006.05.02 05:59
|sell
|29
|0.50
|2.2679
|2.2701
|2.2669
|58
|2006.05.02 06:39
|s/l
|29
|0.50
|2.2701
|2.2701
|2.2669
|-89.49
|5528.81
|59
|2006.05.02 06:39
|sell
|30
|0.50
|2.2695
|2.2717
|2.2685
|60
|2006.05.02 07:19
|sell
|31
|0.50
|2.2678
|2.2700
|2.2668
|61
|2006.05.02 07:59
|sell
|32
|0.50
|2.2690
|2.2712
|2.2680
|62
|2006.05.02 08:39
|t/p
|30
|0.50
|2.2685
|2.2717
|2.2685
|40.67
|5569.48
|63
|2006.05.02 08:39
|t/p
|31
|0.50
|2.2668
|2.2700
|2.2668
|40.68
|5610.16
|64
|2006.05.02 08:39
|t/p
|32
|0.50
|2.2680
|2.2712
|2.2680
|40.67
|5650.83
|65
|2006.05.02 09:19
|sell
|33
|0.50
|2.2701
|2.2723
|2.2691
|66
|2006.05.02 09:59
|s/l
|33
|0.50
|2.2723
|2.2723
|2.2691
|-89.48
|5561.35
|67
|2006.05.02 09:59
|sell
|34
|0.50
|2.2717
|2.2739
|2.2707
|68
|2006.05.02 11:19
|t/p
|34
|0.50
|2.2707
|2.2739
|2.2707
|40.67
|5602.02
|69
|2006.05.02 15:19
|sell
|35
|0.50
|2.2728
|2.2750
|2.2718
|70
|2006.05.02 15:59
|t/p
|35
|0.50
|2.2718
|2.2750
|2.2718
|40.67
|5642.69
|71
|2006.05.02 18:39
|sell
|36
|0.50
|2.2770
|2.2792
|2.2760
|72
|2006.05.02 19:19
|sell
|37
|0.50
|2.2774
|2.2796
|2.2764
|73
|2006.05.02 19:59
|sell
|38
|0.50
|2.2764
|2.2786
|2.2754
|74
|2006.05.02 20:39
|t/p
|36
|0.50
|2.2760
|2.2792
|2.2760
|40.67
|5683.36
|75
|2006.05.02 20:39
|t/p
|37
|0.50
|2.2764
|2.2796
|2.2764
|40.67
|5724.03
|76
|2006.05.02 20:39
|t/p
|38
|0.50
|2.2754
|2.2786
|2.2754
|40.68
|5764.71
|77
|2006.05.02 21:19
|buy
|39
|0.50
|2.2719
|2.2697
|2.2729
|78
|2006.05.02 21:59
|t/p
|39
|0.50
|2.2729
|2.2697
|2.2729
|40.68
|5805.39
|79
|2006.05.02 23:59
|buy
|40
|0.50
|2.2733
|2.2711
|2.2743
|80
|2006.05.02 23:59
|buy
|41
|0.50
|2.2733
|2.2711
|2.2743
|81
|2006.05.03 00:00
|buy
|42
|0.50
|2.2734
|2.2712
|2.2744
|82
|2006.05.03 00:40
|s/l
|40
|0.50
|2.2711
|2.2711
|2.2743
|-89.51
|5715.88
|83
|2006.05.03 00:40
|s/l
|41
|0.50
|2.2711
|2.2711
|2.2743
|-89.51
|5626.37
|84
|2006.05.03 00:40
|s/l
|42
|0.50
|2.2712
|2.2712
|2.2744
|-89.52
|5536.85
|85
|2006.05.03 00:40
|buy
|43
|0.50
|2.2719
|2.2697
|2.2729
|86
|2006.05.03 01:20
|t/p
|43
|0.50
|2.2729
|2.2697
|2.2729
|40.68
|5577.53
|87
|2006.05.03 03:20
|sell
|44
|0.50
|2.2762
|2.2784
|2.2752
|88
|2006.05.03 04:39
|t/p
|44
|0.50
|2.2752
|2.2784
|2.2752
|40.67
|5618.20
|89
|2006.05.03 04:39
|buy
|45
|0.50
|2.2703
|2.2681
|2.2713
|90
|2006.05.03 05:19
|buy
|46
|0.50
|2.2705
|2.2683
|2.2715
|91
|2006.05.03 05:59
|buy
|47
|0.50
|2.2717
|2.2695
|2.2727
|92
|2006.05.03 06:39
|t/p
|45
|0.50
|2.2713
|2.2681
|2.2713
|40.68
|5658.88
|93
|2006.05.03 06:39
|t/p
|46
|0.50
|2.2715
|2.2683
|2.2715
|40.69
|5699.57
|94
|2006.05.03 06:39
|t/p
|47
|0.50
|2.2727
|2.2695
|2.2727
|40.68
|5740.25
|95
|2006.05.03 07:19
|buy
|48
|0.50
|2.2730
|2.2708
|2.2740
|96
|2006.05.03 08:39
|s/l
|48
|0.50
|2.2708
|2.2708
|2.2740
|-89.51
|5650.74
|97
|2006.05.03 13:19
|sell
|49
|0.50
|2.2791
|2.2813
|2.2781
|98
|2006.05.03 13:59
|t/p
|49
|0.50
|2.2781
|2.2813
|2.2781
|40.68
|5691.42
|99
|2006.05.03 16:39
|sell
|50
|0.50
|2.2792
|2.2814
|2.2782
|100
|2006.05.03 17:19
|t/p
|50
|0.50
|2.2782
|2.2814
|2.2782
|40.67
|5732.09
|101
|2006.05.04 01:20
|buy
|51
|0.50
|2.2747
|2.2725
|2.2757
|102
|2006.05.04 02:00
|t/p
|51
|0.50
|2.2757
|2.2725
|2.2757
|40.68
|5772.77
|103
|2006.05.04 05:59
|sell
|52
|0.50
|2.2791
|2.2813
|2.2781
|104
|2006.05.04 07:59
|t/p
|52
|0.50
|2.2781
|2.2813
|2.2781
|40.68
|5813.45
|105
|2006.05.04 09:19
|sell
|53
|0.50
|2.2837
|2.2859
|2.2827
|106
|2006.05.04 09:59
|t/p
|53
|0.50
|2.2827
|2.2859
|2.2827
|40.68
|5854.13
|107
|2006.05.04 09:59
|sell
|54
|0.50
|2.2805
|2.2827
|2.2795
|108
|2006.05.04 10:39
|t/p
|54
|0.50
|2.2795
|2.2827
|2.2795
|40.67
|5894.80
|109
|2006.05.04 11:59
|sell
|55
|0.50
|2.2826
|2.2848
|2.2816
|110
|2006.05.04 12:39
|sell
|56
|0.50
|2.2835
|2.2857
|2.2825
|111
|2006.05.04 13:19
|t/p
|55
|0.50
|2.2816
|2.2848
|2.2816
|40.67
|5935.47
|112
|2006.05.04 13:19
|t/p
|56
|0.50
|2.2825
|2.2857
|2.2825
|40.67
|5976.14
|113
|2006.05.04 13:19
|buy
|57
|0.50
|2.2763
|2.2741
|2.2773
|114
|2006.05.04 13:59
|s/l
|57
|0.50
|2.2741
|2.2741
|2.2773
|-89.51
|5886.63
|115
|2006.05.04 13:59
|buy
|58
|0.50
|2.2709
|2.2687
|2.2719
|116
|2006.05.04 14:39
|t/p
|58
|0.50
|2.2719
|2.2687
|2.2719
|40.69
|5927.32
|117
|2006.05.04 15:19
|buy
|59
|0.50
|2.2718
|2.2696
|2.2728
|118
|2006.05.04 15:59
|t/p
|59
|0.50
|2.2728
|2.2696
|2.2728
|40.68
|5968.00
|119
|2006.05.04 15:59
|buy
|60
|0.50
|2.2739
|2.2717
|2.2749
|120
|2006.05.04 16:39
|buy
|61
|0.50
|2.2733
|2.2711
|2.2743
|121
|2006.05.04 17:19
|buy
|62
|0.50
|2.2729
|2.2707
|2.2739
|122
|2006.05.04 17:59
|buy
|63
|0.50
|2.2735
|2.2713
|2.2745
|123
|2006.05.04 18:39
|buy
|64
|0.50
|2.2730
|2.2708
|2.2740
|124
|2006.05.04 19:19
|t/p
|60
|0.50
|2.2749
|2.2717
|2.2749
|40.69
|6008.69
|125
|2006.05.04 19:19
|t/p
|61
|0.50
|2.2743
|2.2711
|2.2743
|40.68
|6049.37
|126
|2006.05.04 19:19
|t/p
|62
|0.50
|2.2739
|2.2707
|2.2739
|40.69
|6090.06
|127
|2006.05.04 19:19
|t/p
|63
|0.50
|2.2745
|2.2713
|2.2745
|40.69
|6130.75
|128
|2006.05.04 19:19
|t/p
|64
|0.50
|2.2740
|2.2708
|2.2740
|40.69
|6171.44
|129
|2006.05.04 19:19
|buy
|65
|0.50
|2.2769
|2.2747
|2.2779
|130
|2006.05.04 23:59
|s/l
|65
|0.50
|2.2747
|2.2747
|2.2779
|-89.51
|6081.93
|131
|2006.05.04 23:59
|buy
|66
|0.50
|2.2735
|2.2713
|2.2745
|132
|2006.05.04 23:59
|close at stop
|66
|0.50
|2.2726
|2.2713
|2.2745
|-36.61
|6045.32