MIG Investments SA

Account: 21798 Name: Tamer Shahin Currency: USD 2006 May 5, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6771272006.05.01 17:40balanceDeposit5 000.00
6860932006.05.02 10:40buy0.80eurusd1.26191.26191.27692006.05.03 09:591.26190.000.00-6.000.00
6860992006.05.02 10:30buy0.60gbpusd1.83001.83601.84502006.05.03 01:361.83600.000.000.30360.00
6861142006.05.02 10:25sell0.60usdcad1.11251.10651.09752006.05.03 10:181.10650.000.00-2.44325.35
6873572006.05.02 12:12buy0.50audusd0.76080.76680.77582006.05.04 08:080.76680.000.004.00300.00
7209322006.05.04 19:43buy0.70eurjpy144.22144.22145.722006.05.05 15:07144.220.000.004.320.00
  0.00 0.00 0.18 985.35
Closed P/L: 985.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 985.53 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 985.53 Equity: 5 985.53 Free Margin: 5 985.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 991.53 Gross Loss: 6.00 Total Net Profit: 985.53
Profit Factor: 165.26 Expected Payoff: 197.11  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 6.00 (0.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (80.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (20.00%)
Largest profit trade: 360.30 loss trade: -6.00
Average profit trade: 247.88 loss trade: -6.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (631.23) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-6.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 631.23 (3) consecutive loss (count): -6.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1