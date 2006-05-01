|Account: 21798
|Name: Tamer Shahin
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 5, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|677127
|2006.05.01 17:40
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|686093
|2006.05.02 10:40
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2619
|1.2619
|1.2769
|2006.05.03 09:59
|1.2619
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|0.00
|686099
|2006.05.02 10:30
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.8300
|1.8360
|1.8450
|2006.05.03 01:36
|1.8360
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|360.00
|686114
|2006.05.02 10:25
|sell
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.1125
|1.1065
|1.0975
|2006.05.03 10:18
|1.1065
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|325.35
|687357
|2006.05.02 12:12
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.7608
|0.7668
|0.7758
|2006.05.04 08:08
|0.7668
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|300.00
|720932
|2006.05.04 19:43
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|144.22
|144.22
|145.72
|2006.05.05 15:07
|144.22
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|985.35
|Closed P/L:
|985.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|985.53
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 985.53
|Equity:
|5 985.53
|Free Margin:
|5 985.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|991.53
|Gross Loss:
|6.00
|Total Net Profit:
|985.53
|Profit Factor:
|165.26
|Expected Payoff:
|197.11
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|6.00 (0.1%)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|360.30
|loss trade:
|-6.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|247.88
|loss trade:
|-6.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (631.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-6.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|631.23 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-6.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1