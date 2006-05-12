|Account: 176202
|Name: 25_25_25_25nf
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 16, 09:57
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2362863
|2006.05.12 14:32
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2378883
|2006.05.15 01:00
|buy stop
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.3079
|1.2895
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 11:07
|1.2848
|cancelled
|2378900
|2006.05.15 01:01
|buy stop
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9134
|1.8778
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 13:40
|1.8823
|cancelled
|2378920
|2006.05.15 11:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.47
|109.19
|0.00
|2006.05.16 02:59
|110.74
|0.00
|0.00
|3.62
|243.81
|2378926
|2006.05.15 01:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|108.09
|110.08
|0.00
|2006.05.15 11:19
|110.44
|cancelled
|2378928
|2006.05.15 01:01
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1786
|1.1889
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 11:03
|1.2041
|cancelled
|2382322
|2006.05.15 09:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|141.49
|141.49
|139.99
|2006.05.15 16:05
|141.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2382333
|2006.05.15 05:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6798
|0.6868
|0.6648
|2006.05.15 09:00
|0.6817
|cancelled
|2387753
|2006.05.15 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1067
|1.1137
|1.0917
|2006.05.15 10:01
|1.1120
|cancelled
|2438990
|2006.05.16 03:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1164
|1.1094
|1.1314
|2006.05.16 04:01
|1.1138
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|3.62
|243.81
|Closed P/L:
|247.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2378895
|2006.05.15 11:06
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2850
|1.2950
|0.0000
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|410.00
|2378909
|2006.05.15 13:40
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8818
|1.8988
|0.0000
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|80.00
|2378927
|2006.05.15 11:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2045
|1.2053
|0.0000
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|536.75
|2441254
|2006.05.16 06:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2830
|1.2760
|1.2980
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|2441293
|2006.05.16 05:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8831
|1.8761
|1.8981
|1.8806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|978.75
|Floating P/L:
|985.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|2438986
|2006.05.16 02:59
|buy stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.72
|110.08
|0.00
|110.18
|BUY
|2438987
|2006.05.16 02:59
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.22
|111.08
|0.00
|110.15
|SELL
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|247.43
|Floating P/L:
|985.05
|Margin:
|896.68
|Balance:
|50 247.43
|Equity:
|51 232.48
|Free Margin:
|50 335.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|247.43
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|247.43
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|123.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|2
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|247.43
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|123.72
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (247.43)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|247.43 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|0