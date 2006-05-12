North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 176202 Name: 25_25_25_25nf Currency: USD 2006 May 16, 09:57
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23628632006.05.12 14:32balanceDeposit50 000.00
23788832006.05.15 01:00buy stop1.00eurusd1.30791.28950.00002006.05.15 11:071.2848cancelled
23789002006.05.15 01:01buy stop1.00gbpusd1.91341.87780.00002006.05.15 13:401.8823cancelled
23789202006.05.15 11:19buy1.00usdjpy110.47109.190.002006.05.16 02:59110.740.000.003.62243.81
23789262006.05.15 01:01sell stop1.00usdjpy108.09110.080.002006.05.15 11:19110.44cancelled
23789282006.05.15 01:01sell stop1.00usdchf1.17861.18890.00002006.05.15 11:031.2041cancelled
23823222006.05.15 09:59sell0.10eurjpy141.49141.49139.992006.05.15 16:05141.490.000.000.000.00
23823332006.05.15 05:01sell stop0.10eurgbp0.67980.68680.66482006.05.15 09:000.6817cancelled
23877532006.05.15 09:00sell stop0.10usdcad1.10671.11371.09172006.05.15 10:011.1120cancelled
24389902006.05.16 03:00buy stop0.10usdcad1.11641.10941.13142006.05.16 04:011.1138cancelled
  0.00 0.00 3.62 243.81
Closed P/L: 247.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23788952006.05.15 11:06sell1.00eurusd1.28501.29500.0000 1.28090.000.002.00410.00
23789092006.05.15 13:40sell1.00gbpusd1.88181.89880.0000 1.88100.000.001.0080.00
23789272006.05.15 11:03buy1.00usdchf1.20451.20530.0000 1.21100.000.003.30536.75
24412542006.05.16 06:51buy0.10eurusd1.28301.27601.2980 1.28070.000.000.00-23.00
24412932006.05.16 05:38buy0.10gbpusd1.88311.87611.8981 1.88060.000.000.00-25.00
  0.00 0.00 6.30 978.75
 Floating P/L: 985.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
24389862006.05.16 02:59buy stop1.00usdjpy111.72110.080.00 110.18BUY
24389872006.05.16 02:59sell stop1.00usdjpy109.22111.080.00 110.15SELL
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 247.43 Floating P/L: 985.05 Margin: 896.68
Balance: 50 247.43 Equity: 51 232.48 Free Margin: 50 335.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 247.43 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 247.43
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 123.72  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 247.43 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 123.72 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (247.43) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 247.43 (2) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 0