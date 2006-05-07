|Account: 172033
|Name: 25_25_25_nf_25
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 9, 17:11
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2202335
|2006.05.07 11:11
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|2219469
|2006.05.08 10:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2759
|1.2689
|1.2909
|2006.05.09 03:22
|1.2689
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-70.00
|2226684
|2006.05.08 12:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7750
|0.7680
|0.7900
|2006.05.08 14:04
|0.7724
|cancelled
|2226697
|2006.05.08 12:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5559
|1.5629
|1.5409
|2006.05.08 17:50
|1.5612
|cancelled
|2245971
|2006.05.09 04:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|141.15
|141.85
|139.65
|2006.05.09 07:00
|141.83
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-70.00
|Closed P/L:
|-70.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2269852
|2006.05.09 16:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1082
|1.1082
|1.0932
|1.1035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.59
|2269856
|2006.05.09 16:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8601
|1.8601
|1.8751
|1.8665
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.59
|Floating P/L:
|106.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-70.40
|Floating P/L:
|106.59
|Margin:
|57.20
|Balance:
|49 929.60
|Equity:
|50 036.19
|Free Margin:
|49 978.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|70.40
|Total Net Profit:
|-70.40
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-70.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|70.40
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|70.40 (0.1%)
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-70.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-70.40
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-70.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-70.40 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|1