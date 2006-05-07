North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 172033 Name: 25_25_25_nf_25 Currency: USD 2006 May 9, 17:11
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22023352006.05.07 11:11balanceDeposit50 000.00
22194692006.05.08 10:28buy0.10eurusd1.27591.26891.29092006.05.09 03:221.26890.000.00-0.40-70.00
22266842006.05.08 12:00buy stop0.10audusd0.77500.76800.79002006.05.08 14:040.7724cancelled
22266972006.05.08 12:01sell stop0.10eurchf1.55591.56291.54092006.05.08 17:501.5612cancelled
22459712006.05.09 04:00sell stop0.10eurjpy141.15141.85139.652006.05.09 07:00141.83cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -0.40 -70.00
Closed P/L: -70.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22698522006.05.09 16:02sell0.10usdcad1.10821.10821.0932 1.10350.000.000.0042.59
22698562006.05.09 16:02buy0.10gbpusd1.86011.86011.8751 1.86650.000.000.0064.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 106.59
 Floating P/L: 106.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -70.40 Floating P/L: 106.59 Margin: 57.20
Balance: 49 929.60 Equity: 50 036.19 Free Margin: 49 978.99
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 70.40 Total Net Profit: -70.40
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -70.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 70.40 Maximal Drawdown (%): 70.40 (0.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -70.40
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -70.40
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-70.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -70.40 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 1