|Account: 176788
|Name: profgent
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 05:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2378396
|2006.05.13 12:08
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2382936
|2006.05.15 05:42
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2940
|1.2820
|2006.05.15 05:52
|1.2922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2383167
|2006.05.15 05:52
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.2920
|1.2940
|1.2820
|2006.05.15 13:41
|1.2820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063[tp]
|2421601
|2006.05.15 17:20
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2812
|1.2932
|2006.05.15 17:30
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2422410
|2006.05.15 17:30
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2834
|1.2814
|1.2934
|2006.05.15 18:09
|1.2830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2424957
|2006.05.15 18:09
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2812
|1.2932
|2006.05.15 18:20
|1.2830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2425462
|2006.05.15 18:20
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2812
|1.2932
|2006.05.15 18:30
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2425877
|2006.05.15 18:30
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2833
|1.2813
|1.2933
|2006.05.15 19:10
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063[sl]
|2436258
|2006.05.15 23:51
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2795
|1.2775
|1.2895
|2006.05.16 04:41
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|108.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2440880
|2006.05.16 04:41
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2795
|1.2915
|2006.05.16 08:28
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2444778
|2006.05.16 08:28
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2823
|1.2803
|1.2923
|2006.05.16 08:49
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2445186
|2006.05.16 08:49
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2800
|1.2920
|2006.05.16 09:25
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063[sl]
|2449001
|2006.05.16 10:43
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2795
|1.2915
|2006.05.16 12:01
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063[sl]
|2453307
|2006.05.16 12:51
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2793
|1.2913
|2006.05.17 12:08
|1.2913
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|600.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063[tp]
|2496033
|2006.05.17 12:31
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.2925
|1.2805
|2006.05.17 12:42
|1.2907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2496262
|2006.05.17 12:42
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.2925
|1.2805
|2006.05.17 14:52
|1.2885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2500222
|2006.05.17 14:52
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2883
|1.2903
|1.2783
|2006.05.17 15:42
|1.2903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063[sl]
|2503417
|2006.05.17 15:52
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.2882
|1.2902
|1.2782
|2006.05.17 17:31
|1.2782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063[tp]
|2527869
|2006.05.18 09:48
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2754
|1.2734
|1.2854
|2006.05.18 09:58
|1.2754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063
|2528117
|2006.05.18 09:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2756
|1.2736
|1.2856
|2006.05.18 23:47
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 000.00
|100063
|Pro-Gen_3_100063[tp]
|2383963
|2006.05.15 06:31
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8953
|1.8973
|1.8853
|2006.05.15 06:42
|1.8956
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2384155
|2006.05.15 06:42
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8952
|1.8972
|1.8852
|2006.05.15 06:54
|1.8955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2384435
|2006.05.15 06:54
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.8951
|1.8971
|1.8851
|2006.05.15 11:16
|1.8851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[tp]
|2421305
|2006.05.15 17:16
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.8833
|1.8813
|1.8933
|2006.05.15 17:26
|1.8835
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2422097
|2006.05.15 17:26
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.8839
|1.8819
|1.8939
|2006.05.15 17:36
|1.8838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2422801
|2006.05.15 17:36
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.8842
|1.8822
|1.8942
|2006.05.15 17:59
|1.8822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2424962
|2006.05.15 18:09
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.8827
|1.8807
|1.8927
|2006.05.15 19:21
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2436080
|2006.05.15 23:47
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.8783
|1.8763
|1.8883
|2006.05.15 23:57
|1.8787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2436367
|2006.05.15 23:57
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.8791
|1.8771
|1.8891
|2006.05.16 01:46
|1.8793
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|12.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2438046
|2006.05.16 01:46
|buy
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.8797
|1.8777
|1.8897
|2006.05.16 01:57
|1.8777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2440883
|2006.05.16 04:41
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.8804
|1.8784
|1.8904
|2006.05.16 11:54
|1.8784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2452578
|2006.05.16 12:34
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.8791
|1.8771
|1.8891
|2006.05.16 12:47
|1.8787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2453132
|2006.05.16 12:47
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.8791
|1.8771
|1.8891
|2006.05.16 12:57
|1.8797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2453601
|2006.05.16 12:57
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.8801
|1.8781
|1.8901
|2006.05.16 13:50
|1.8811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2454664
|2006.05.16 13:50
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.8815
|1.8795
|1.8915
|2006.05.17 06:29
|1.8915
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|600.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[tp]
|2498076
|2006.05.17 13:32
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8965
|1.8985
|1.8865
|2006.05.17 15:40
|1.8985
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2503448
|2006.05.17 15:53
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.8957
|1.8977
|1.8857
|2006.05.17 15:55
|1.8977
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2504228
|2006.05.17 16:10
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.8959
|1.8979
|1.8859
|2006.05.17 17:27
|1.8859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|700.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[tp]
|2532316
|2006.05.18 12:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8868
|1.8888
|1.8768
|2006.05.18 12:23
|1.8872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2532530
|2006.05.18 12:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8868
|1.8888
|1.8768
|2006.05.18 12:34
|1.8870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2532741
|2006.05.18 12:34
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8866
|1.8886
|1.8766
|2006.05.18 12:45
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2540920
|2006.05.18 17:15
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8914
|1.8934
|1.8814
|2006.05.18 18:17
|1.8903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062
|2543436
|2006.05.18 18:17
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8899
|1.8919
|1.8799
|2006.05.18 20:01
|1.8919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2548210
|2006.05.18 22:24
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8900
|1.8920
|1.8800
|2006.05.18 23:38
|1.8920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|100062
|Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
|2382023
|2006.05.15 04:40
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1978
|1.1958
|1.2078
|2006.05.15 04:50
|1.1975
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.53
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060
|2382195
|2006.05.15 04:50
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.1979
|1.1959
|1.2079
|2006.05.15 11:16
|1.2079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|413.94
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060[tp]
|2422037
|2006.05.15 17:26
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.2097
|1.1977
|2006.05.15 17:38
|1.2081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.18
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060
|2422892
|2006.05.15 17:38
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.2097
|1.1977
|2006.05.15 18:52
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.72
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
|2436238
|2006.05.15 23:51
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2118
|1.2138
|1.2018
|2006.05.16 04:43
|1.2104
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.96
|69.40
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060
|2440920
|2006.05.16 04:43
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2100
|1.2120
|1.2000
|2006.05.16 08:29
|1.2093
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.73
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060
|2444790
|2006.05.16 08:29
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2089
|1.2109
|1.1989
|2006.05.16 08:50
|1.2092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.37
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060
|2445214
|2006.05.16 08:50
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2088
|1.2108
|1.1988
|2006.05.16 09:24
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.62
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
|2449562
|2006.05.16 10:57
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2100
|1.2120
|1.2000
|2006.05.16 11:12
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.01
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
|2496006
|2006.05.17 12:30
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2020
|1.2000
|1.2120
|2006.05.17 12:40
|1.2022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.31
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060
|2496223
|2006.05.17 12:40
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2026
|1.2006
|1.2126
|2006.05.17 15:43
|1.2006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-133.27
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
|2503507
|2006.05.17 15:53
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2046
|1.2026
|1.2146
|2006.05.17 16:12
|1.2047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.81
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060
|2504350
|2006.05.17 16:12
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.2051
|1.2031
|1.2151
|2006.05.17 17:32
|1.2151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|576.08
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060[tp]
|2527851
|2006.05.18 09:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.2151
|1.2031
|2006.05.18 14:50
|1.2151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-164.60
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
|2536168
|2006.05.18 15:20
|sell
|0.90
|usdchf
|1.2124
|1.2144
|1.2024
|2006.05.18 15:32
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.22
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
|2382976
|2006.05.15 05:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|109.64
|109.44
|110.64
|2006.05.15 05:55
|109.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.38
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061
|2383199
|2006.05.15 05:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|109.61
|109.41
|110.61
|2006.05.16 01:05
|110.61
|0.00
|0.00
|1.81
|451.87
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061[tp]
|2440735
|2006.05.16 04:33
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|110.40
|110.60
|109.40
|2006.05.16 04:43
|110.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.19
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061
|2440937
|2006.05.16 04:43
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|110.32
|110.52
|109.32
|2006.05.16 05:38
|110.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.44
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061
|2441827
|2006.05.16 05:38
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|110.19
|110.39
|109.19
|2006.05.16 10:32
|110.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.81
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
|2449609
|2006.05.16 10:58
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|110.11
|110.31
|109.11
|2006.05.16 11:04
|110.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.78
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
|2454540
|2006.05.16 13:46
|sell
|0.60
|usdjpy
|110.27
|110.47
|109.27
|2006.05.17 10:08
|109.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.37
|549.15
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061[tp]
|2496364
|2006.05.17 12:45
|buy
|0.70
|usdjpy
|109.14
|108.94
|110.14
|2006.05.17 12:55
|109.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.65
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061
|2496847
|2006.05.17 12:55
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|109.21
|109.01
|110.21
|2006.05.17 15:43
|109.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-146.78
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
|2503186
|2006.05.17 15:49
|buy
|0.70
|usdjpy
|109.33
|109.13
|110.33
|2006.05.17 18:30
|110.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|634.41
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061[tp]
|2536229
|2006.05.18 15:21
|sell
|0.90
|usdjpy
|111.04
|111.24
|110.04
|2006.05.18 17:47
|110.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|398.91
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061
|2542349
|2006.05.18 17:47
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.52
|110.72
|109.52
|2006.05.18 17:57
|110.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.14
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061
|2542763
|2006.05.18 17:57
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.52
|110.72
|109.52
|2006.05.18 18:17
|110.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.64
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
|2544899
|2006.05.18 19:04
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.91
|111.11
|109.91
|2006.05.19 00:16
|110.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.22
|135.43
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061
|2549549
|2006.05.19 00:16
|sell
|2.00
|usdjpy
|110.73
|110.93
|109.73
|2006.05.19 01:31
|110.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.59
|100061
|Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.14
|4 562.68
|Closed P/L:
|4 540.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2544837
|2006.05.18 19:03
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2121
|1.2141
|1.2021
|1.2083
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.63
|314.49
|100060
|Pro-Gen_3_100060
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.63
|314.49
|Floating P/L:
|307.86
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 540.54
|Floating P/L:
|307.86
|Margin:
|200.00
|Balance:
|9 540.54
|Equity:
|9 848.40
|Free Margin:
|9 648.40
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|8 538.18
|Gross Loss:
|3 997.64
|Total Net Profit:
|4 540.54
|Profit Factor:
|2.14
|Expected Payoff:
|62.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|79.91
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|906.59 (14.0%)
|Total Trades:
|73
|Short Positions (won %):
|37 (35.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|36 (52.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (43.84%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|41 (56.16%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 000.00
|loss trade:
|-360.59
|Average
|profit trade:
|266.82
|loss trade:
|-97.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (2 616.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|10 (-906.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 616.30 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-906.59 (10)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|4