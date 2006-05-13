North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 176788 Name: profgent Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 05:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23783962006.05.13 12:08balanceDeposit5 000.00
23829362006.05.15 05:42sell0.50eurusd1.29201.29401.28202006.05.15 05:521.29220.000.000.00-10.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
23831672006.05.15 05:52sell0.50eurusd1.29201.29401.28202006.05.15 13:411.28200.000.000.00500.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063[tp]
24216012006.05.15 17:20buy0.70eurusd1.28321.28121.29322006.05.15 17:301.28320.000.000.000.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
24224102006.05.15 17:30buy0.70eurusd1.28341.28141.29342006.05.15 18:091.28300.000.000.00-28.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
24249572006.05.15 18:09buy0.70eurusd1.28321.28121.29322006.05.15 18:201.28300.000.000.00-14.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
24254622006.05.15 18:20buy0.60eurusd1.28321.28121.29322006.05.15 18:301.28310.000.000.00-6.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
24258772006.05.15 18:30buy0.60eurusd1.28331.28131.29332006.05.15 19:101.28130.000.000.00-120.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063[sl]
24362582006.05.15 23:51buy0.60eurusd1.27951.27751.28952006.05.16 04:411.28130.000.00-2.40108.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
24408802006.05.16 04:41buy0.70eurusd1.28151.27951.29152006.05.16 08:281.28210.000.000.0042.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
24447782006.05.16 08:28buy0.70eurusd1.28231.28031.29232006.05.16 08:491.28180.000.000.00-35.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
24451862006.05.16 08:49buy0.70eurusd1.28201.28001.29202006.05.16 09:251.28000.000.000.00-140.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063[sl]
24490012006.05.16 10:43buy0.60eurusd1.28151.27951.29152006.05.16 12:011.27950.000.000.00-120.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063[sl]
24533072006.05.16 12:51buy0.60eurusd1.28131.27931.29132006.05.17 12:081.29130.000.00-2.40600.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063[tp]
24960332006.05.17 12:31sell0.80eurusd1.29051.29251.28052006.05.17 12:421.29070.000.000.00-16.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
24962622006.05.17 12:42sell0.80eurusd1.29051.29251.28052006.05.17 14:521.28850.000.000.00160.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
25002222006.05.17 14:52sell0.80eurusd1.28831.29031.27832006.05.17 15:421.29030.000.000.00-160.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063[sl]
25034172006.05.17 15:52sell0.70eurusd1.28821.29021.27822006.05.17 17:311.27820.000.000.00700.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063[tp]
25278692006.05.18 09:48buy1.00eurusd1.27541.27341.28542006.05.18 09:581.27540.000.000.000.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063
25281172006.05.18 09:58buy1.00eurusd1.27561.27361.28562006.05.18 23:471.28560.000.000.001 000.00
 100063Pro-Gen_3_100063[tp]
23839632006.05.15 06:31sell0.50gbpusd1.89531.89731.88532006.05.15 06:421.89560.000.000.00-15.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
23841552006.05.15 06:42sell0.50gbpusd1.89521.89721.88522006.05.15 06:541.89550.000.000.00-15.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
23844352006.05.15 06:54sell0.50gbpusd1.89511.89711.88512006.05.15 11:161.88510.000.000.00500.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[tp]
24213052006.05.15 17:16buy0.70gbpusd1.88331.88131.89332006.05.15 17:261.88350.000.000.0014.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
24220972006.05.15 17:26buy0.70gbpusd1.88391.88191.89392006.05.15 17:361.88380.000.000.00-7.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
24228012006.05.15 17:36buy0.70gbpusd1.88421.88221.89422006.05.15 17:591.88220.000.000.00-140.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
24249622006.05.15 18:09buy0.60gbpusd1.88271.88071.89272006.05.15 19:211.88070.000.000.00-120.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
24360802006.05.15 23:47buy0.70gbpusd1.87831.87631.88832006.05.15 23:571.87870.000.000.0028.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
24363672006.05.15 23:57buy0.60gbpusd1.87911.87711.88912006.05.16 01:461.87930.000.00-1.8012.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
24380462006.05.16 01:46buy0.70gbpusd1.87971.87771.88972006.05.16 01:571.87770.000.000.00-140.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
24408832006.05.16 04:41buy0.60gbpusd1.88041.87841.89042006.05.16 11:541.87840.000.000.00-120.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
24525782006.05.16 12:34buy0.60gbpusd1.87911.87711.88912006.05.16 12:471.87870.000.000.00-24.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
24531322006.05.16 12:47buy0.60gbpusd1.87911.87711.88912006.05.16 12:571.87970.000.000.0036.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
24536012006.05.16 12:57buy0.60gbpusd1.88011.87811.89012006.05.16 13:501.88110.000.000.0060.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
24546642006.05.16 13:50buy0.60gbpusd1.88151.87951.89152006.05.17 06:291.89150.000.00-1.80600.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[tp]
24980762006.05.17 13:32sell0.80gbpusd1.89651.89851.88652006.05.17 15:401.89850.000.000.00-160.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
25034482006.05.17 15:53sell0.70gbpusd1.89571.89771.88572006.05.17 15:551.89770.000.000.00-140.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
25042282006.05.17 16:10sell0.70gbpusd1.89591.89791.88592006.05.17 17:271.88590.000.000.00700.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[tp]
25323162006.05.18 12:13sell1.00gbpusd1.88681.88881.87682006.05.18 12:231.88720.000.000.00-40.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
25325302006.05.18 12:23sell1.00gbpusd1.88681.88881.87682006.05.18 12:341.88700.000.000.00-20.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
25327412006.05.18 12:34sell1.00gbpusd1.88661.88861.87662006.05.18 12:451.88860.000.000.00-200.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
25409202006.05.18 17:15sell1.00gbpusd1.89141.89341.88142006.05.18 18:171.89030.000.000.00110.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062
25434362006.05.18 18:17sell1.00gbpusd1.88991.89191.87992006.05.18 20:011.89190.000.000.00-200.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
25482102006.05.18 22:24sell1.00gbpusd1.89001.89201.88002006.05.18 23:381.89200.000.000.00-200.00
 100062Pro-Gen_3_100062[sl]
23820232006.05.15 04:40buy0.50usdchf1.19781.19581.20782006.05.15 04:501.19750.000.000.00-12.53
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060
23821952006.05.15 04:50buy0.50usdchf1.19791.19591.20792006.05.15 11:161.20790.000.000.00413.94
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060[tp]
24220372006.05.15 17:26sell0.70usdchf1.20771.20971.19772006.05.15 17:381.20810.000.000.00-23.18
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060
24228922006.05.15 17:38sell0.70usdchf1.20771.20971.19772006.05.15 18:521.20970.000.000.00-115.72
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
24362382006.05.15 23:51sell0.60usdchf1.21181.21381.20182006.05.16 04:431.21040.000.00-3.9669.40
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060
24409202006.05.16 04:43sell0.60usdchf1.21001.21201.20002006.05.16 08:291.20930.000.000.0034.73
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060
24447902006.05.16 08:29sell0.70usdchf1.20891.21091.19892006.05.16 08:501.20920.000.000.00-17.37
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060
24452142006.05.16 08:50sell0.70usdchf1.20881.21081.19882006.05.16 09:241.21080.000.000.00-115.62
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
24495622006.05.16 10:57sell0.60usdchf1.21001.21201.20002006.05.16 11:121.21200.000.000.00-99.01
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
24960062006.05.17 12:30buy0.80usdchf1.20201.20001.21202006.05.17 12:401.20220.000.000.0013.31
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060
24962232006.05.17 12:40buy0.80usdchf1.20261.20061.21262006.05.17 15:431.20060.000.000.00-133.27
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
25035072006.05.17 15:53buy0.70usdchf1.20461.20261.21462006.05.17 16:121.20470.000.000.005.81
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060
25043502006.05.17 16:12buy0.70usdchf1.20511.20311.21512006.05.17 17:321.21510.000.000.00576.08
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060[tp]
25278512006.05.18 09:47sell1.00usdchf1.21311.21511.20312006.05.18 14:501.21510.000.000.00-164.60
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
25361682006.05.18 15:20sell0.90usdchf1.21241.21441.20242006.05.18 15:321.21440.000.000.00-148.22
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060[sl]
23829762006.05.15 05:45buy0.50usdjpy109.64109.44110.642006.05.15 05:55109.580.000.000.00-27.38
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061
23831992006.05.15 05:55buy0.50usdjpy109.61109.41110.612006.05.16 01:05110.610.000.001.81451.87
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061[tp]
24407352006.05.16 04:33sell0.60usdjpy110.40110.60109.402006.05.16 04:43110.350.000.000.0027.19
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061
24409372006.05.16 04:43sell0.60usdjpy110.32110.52109.322006.05.16 05:38110.220.000.000.0054.44
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061
24418272006.05.16 05:38sell0.70usdjpy110.19110.39109.192006.05.16 10:32110.390.000.000.00-126.81
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
24496092006.05.16 10:58sell0.60usdjpy110.11110.31109.112006.05.16 11:04110.310.000.000.00-108.78
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
24545402006.05.16 13:46sell0.60usdjpy110.27110.47109.272006.05.17 10:08109.270.000.00-4.37549.15
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061[tp]
24963642006.05.17 12:45buy0.70usdjpy109.14108.94110.142006.05.17 12:55109.180.000.000.0025.65
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061
24968472006.05.17 12:55buy0.80usdjpy109.21109.01110.212006.05.17 15:43109.010.000.000.00-146.78
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
25031862006.05.17 15:49buy0.70usdjpy109.33109.13110.332006.05.17 18:30110.330.000.000.00634.41
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061[tp]
25362292006.05.18 15:21sell0.90usdjpy111.04111.24110.042006.05.18 17:47110.550.000.000.00398.91
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061
25423492006.05.18 17:47sell1.00usdjpy110.52110.72109.522006.05.18 17:57110.550.000.000.00-27.14
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061
25427632006.05.18 17:57sell1.00usdjpy110.52110.72109.522006.05.18 18:17110.720.000.000.00-180.64
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
25448992006.05.18 19:04sell1.00usdjpy110.91111.11109.912006.05.19 00:16110.760.000.00-7.22135.43
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061
25495492006.05.19 00:16sell2.00usdjpy110.73110.93109.732006.05.19 01:31110.930.000.000.00-360.59
 100061Pro-Gen_3_100061[sl]
  0.00 0.00 -22.14 4 562.68
Closed P/L: 4 540.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
25448372006.05.18 19:03sell1.00usdchf1.21211.21411.2021 1.20830.000.00-6.63314.49
 100060Pro-Gen_3_100060
  0.00 0.00 -6.63 314.49
 Floating P/L: 307.86
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 540.54 Floating P/L: 307.86 Margin: 200.00
Balance: 9 540.54 Equity: 9 848.40 Free Margin: 9 648.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 8 538.18 Gross Loss: 3 997.64 Total Net Profit: 4 540.54
Profit Factor: 2.14 Expected Payoff: 62.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 79.91 Maximal Drawdown (%): 906.59 (14.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 73 Short Positions (won %): 37 (35.14%) Long Positions (won %): 36 (52.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (43.84%) Loss trades (% of total): 41 (56.16%)
Largest profit trade: 1 000.00 loss trade: -360.59
Average profit trade: 266.82 loss trade: -97.50
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (2 616.30) consecutive losses ($): 10 (-906.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 616.30 (6) consecutive loss (count): -906.59 (10)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 4