|Account: 26442
|Name: JB Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|848113
|2006.05.14 19:04
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|849336
|2006.05.15 00:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.91
|141.61
|142.31
|2006.05.15 03:28
|141.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-274.42
|850540
|2006.05.15 01:52
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5474
|1.5504
|1.5434
|2006.05.15 10:05
|1.5504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.88
|852290
|2006.05.15 06:49
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1096
|1.1066
|1.1136
|2006.05.15 09:08
|1.1136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|359.16
|857620
|2006.05.15 14:01
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1153
|1.1123
|1.1193
|2006.05.15 16:46
|1.1123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.71
|859523
|2006.05.15 15:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5508
|1.5538
|1.5468
|2006.05.16 09:47
|1.5538
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.78
|-247.50
|864197
|2006.05.15 21:17
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1130
|1.1100
|1.1170
|2006.05.16 10:22
|1.1170
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|358.07
|865706
|2006.05.15 22:20
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.28
|141.58
|140.88
|2006.05.16 00:04
|141.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.50
|-271.05
|869551
|2006.05.16 06:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.31
|141.61
|140.91
|2006.05.16 07:02
|140.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|363.38
|877992
|2006.05.16 12:43
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1155
|1.1125
|1.1195
|2006.05.16 14:30
|1.1125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.69
|884173
|2006.05.16 18:16
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1102
|1.1072
|1.1142
|2006.05.16 20:47
|1.1072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.95
|887870
|2006.05.16 23:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.11
|141.41
|140.71
|2006.05.17 02:24
|140.71
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.93
|365.10
|889481
|2006.05.17 03:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1069
|1.1039
|1.1109
|2006.05.17 12:58
|1.1039
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.76
|891014
|2006.05.17 05:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.78
|141.08
|140.38
|2006.05.17 15:59
|140.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|365.70
|905598
|2006.05.18 00:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.50
|141.20
|141.90
|2006.05.18 01:27
|141.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.71
|905855
|2006.05.18 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1153
|1.1123
|1.1193
|2006.05.18 11:03
|1.1123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.76
|907133
|2006.05.18 03:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5478
|1.5509
|1.5439
|2006.05.18 11:56
|1.5509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.67
|913603
|2006.05.18 12:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1122
|1.1092
|1.1162
|2006.05.18 14:51
|1.1162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|358.36
|926942
|2006.05.18 23:07
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1202
|1.1172
|1.1242
|2006.05.19 14:27
|1.1242
|0.00
|0.00
|1.79
|355.78
|927934
|2006.05.19 01:06
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.41
|142.11
|142.81
|2006.05.19 01:51
|142.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.39
|943018
|2006.05.19 17:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.27
|141.97
|142.67
|2006.05.19 19:06
|142.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|357.59
|943181
|2006.05.19 17:43
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1254
|1.1224
|1.1294
|2006.05.19 18:03
|1.1224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-267.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.72
|-575.63
|Closed P/L:
|-597.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-597.35
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 402.65
|Equity:
|4 402.65
|Free Margin:
|4 402.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 876.70
|Gross Loss:
|3 474.05
|Total Net Profit:
|-597.35
|Profit Factor:
|0.83
|Expected Payoff:
|-28.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 132.20
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 216.94 (23.9%)
|Total Trades:
|21
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (42.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (35.71%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (38.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (61.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|365.70
|loss trade:
|-280.55
|Average
|profit trade:
|359.59
|loss trade:
|-267.23
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (365.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-799.14)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|365.70 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-799.14 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2