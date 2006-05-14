MIG Investments SA

Account: 26442 Name: JB Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8481132006.05.14 19:04balanceDeposit5 000.00
8493362006.05.15 00:38buy1.00eurjpy141.91141.61142.312006.05.15 03:28141.610.000.000.00-274.42
8505402006.05.15 01:52sell1.00eurchf1.54741.55041.54342006.05.15 10:051.55040.000.000.00-248.88
8522902006.05.15 06:49buy1.00usdcad1.10961.10661.11362006.05.15 09:081.11360.000.000.00359.16
8576202006.05.15 14:01buy1.00usdcad1.11531.11231.11932006.05.15 16:461.11230.000.000.00-269.71
8595232006.05.15 15:48sell1.00eurchf1.55081.55381.54682006.05.16 09:471.55380.000.00-5.78-247.50
8641972006.05.15 21:17buy1.00usdcad1.11301.11001.11702006.05.16 10:221.11700.000.002.70358.07
8657062006.05.15 22:20sell1.00eurjpy141.28141.58140.882006.05.16 00:04141.580.000.00-9.50-271.05
8695512006.05.16 06:03sell1.00eurjpy141.31141.61140.912006.05.16 07:02140.910.000.000.00363.38
8779922006.05.16 12:43buy1.00usdcad1.11551.11251.11952006.05.16 14:301.11250.000.000.00-269.69
8841732006.05.16 18:16buy1.00usdcad1.11021.10721.11422006.05.16 20:471.10720.000.000.00-270.95
8878702006.05.16 23:41sell1.00eurjpy141.11141.41140.712006.05.17 02:24140.710.000.00-10.93365.10
8894812006.05.17 03:39buy1.00usdcad1.10691.10391.11092006.05.17 12:581.10390.000.000.00-271.76
8910142006.05.17 05:30sell1.00eurjpy140.78141.08140.382006.05.17 15:59140.380.000.000.00365.70
9055982006.05.18 00:27buy1.00eurjpy141.50141.20141.902006.05.18 01:27141.200.000.000.00-270.71
9058552006.05.18 01:00buy1.00usdcad1.11531.11231.11932006.05.18 11:031.11230.000.000.00-269.76
9071332006.05.18 03:43sell1.00eurchf1.54781.55091.54392006.05.18 11:561.55090.000.000.00-255.67
9136032006.05.18 12:33buy1.00usdcad1.11221.10921.11622006.05.18 14:511.11620.000.000.00358.36
9269422006.05.18 23:07buy1.00usdcad1.12021.11721.12422006.05.19 14:271.12420.000.001.79355.78
9279342006.05.19 01:06buy1.00eurjpy142.41142.11142.812006.05.19 01:51142.110.000.000.00-271.39
9430182006.05.19 17:31buy1.00eurjpy142.27141.97142.672006.05.19 19:06142.670.000.000.00357.59
9431812006.05.19 17:43buy1.00usdcad1.12541.12241.12942006.05.19 18:031.12240.000.000.00-267.28
  0.00 0.00 -21.72 -575.63
Closed P/L: -597.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -597.35 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 402.65 Equity: 4 402.65 Free Margin: 4 402.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 876.70 Gross Loss: 3 474.05 Total Net Profit: -597.35
Profit Factor: 0.83 Expected Payoff: -28.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 132.20 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 216.94 (23.9%)  
 
Total Trades: 21 Short Positions (won %): 7 (42.86%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (35.71%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (38.10%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (61.90%)
Largest profit trade: 365.70 loss trade: -280.55
Average profit trade: 359.59 loss trade: -267.23
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (365.70) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-799.14)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 365.70 (1) consecutive loss (count): -799.14 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2