MIG Investments SA

Account: 26441 Name: JB Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8481122006.05.14 18:59balanceDeposit5 000.00
8493372006.05.15 00:38buy1.00eurjpy141.91141.61142.312006.05.15 03:28141.610.000.000.00-274.42
8563062006.05.15 11:59buy1.00usdcad1.11571.11271.11972006.05.15 14:491.11270.000.000.00-269.61
8584232006.05.15 15:04sell1.00eurjpy141.43141.73141.032006.05.15 19:41141.030.000.000.00363.21
8599792006.05.15 16:39buy1.00usdcad1.11381.11081.11782006.05.16 14:331.11080.000.002.70-270.08
8636712006.05.15 19:57sell1.00eurjpy141.25141.55140.852006.05.16 00:04141.550.000.00-9.50-271.20
8702452006.05.16 07:58sell1.00eurjpy141.13141.43140.732006.05.16 09:35141.430.000.000.00-271.49
8888632006.05.17 01:25sell1.00eurjpy141.03141.33140.632006.05.17 02:28140.630.000.000.00365.43
8894222006.05.17 03:24sell1.00eurjpy140.72141.03140.332006.05.17 08:33141.030.000.000.00-282.74
8941372006.05.17 10:48sell1.00eurjpy140.85141.15140.452006.05.17 15:52140.450.000.000.00365.73
8960472006.05.17 13:33sell1.00usdcad1.10391.10691.09992006.05.17 15:251.10690.000.000.00-271.03
8985492006.05.17 15:25sell1.00usdcad1.10631.10941.10242006.05.17 16:321.10940.000.000.00-279.43
9006472006.05.17 17:19sell1.00eurjpy140.43140.73140.032006.05.17 17:59140.730.000.000.00-271.17
9015832006.05.17 18:14buy1.00usdcad1.11191.10891.11592006.05.18 00:361.11590.000.005.38358.46
9055972006.05.18 00:27buy1.00eurjpy141.50141.20141.902006.05.18 01:27141.200.000.000.00-270.71
9083452006.05.18 06:54buy1.00eurjpy141.09140.79141.492006.05.18 09:58141.490.000.000.00360.95
9107612006.05.18 09:46sell1.00eurchf1.54701.55001.54302006.05.18 11:121.55000.000.000.00-247.51
9123872006.05.18 10:53buy1.00eurjpy141.49141.19141.892006.05.18 13:15141.890.000.000.00360.26
9136042006.05.18 12:33buy1.00usdcad1.11221.10921.11622006.05.18 14:511.11620.000.000.00358.36
9174612006.05.18 14:36buy1.00eurjpy141.88141.56142.262006.05.18 16:52141.560.000.000.00-289.98
9206472006.05.18 15:35buy1.00usdcad1.11701.11401.12102006.05.18 16:571.12100.000.000.00356.79
9236072006.05.18 18:04buy1.00usdcad1.12051.11751.12452006.05.19 01:581.11750.000.001.79-268.46
9240322006.05.18 18:43buy1.00eurchf1.55041.54741.55442006.05.19 09:251.55440.000.004.16329.30
9378862006.05.19 11:50buy1.00eurjpy142.73142.43143.132006.05.19 14:34142.430.000.000.00-268.44
9400982006.05.19 14:30buy1.00usdcad1.12271.11971.12672006.05.19 15:081.12670.000.000.00355.02
9409952006.05.19 15:20buy1.00eurjpy142.22141.92142.622006.05.19 19:06142.620.000.000.00357.62
9410962006.05.19 15:26buy1.00usdcad1.12501.12201.12902006.05.19 18:061.12200.000.000.00-267.41
  0.00 0.00 4.53 -142.55
Closed P/L: -138.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -138.02 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 861.98 Equity: 4 861.98 Free Margin: 4 861.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 940.67 Gross Loss: 4 078.69 Total Net Profit: -138.02
Profit Factor: 0.97 Expected Payoff: -5.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 373.60 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 373.60 (27.5%)  
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 10 (30.00%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (42.31%) Loss trades (% of total): 15 (57.69%)
Largest profit trade: 365.73 loss trade: -289.98
Average profit trade: 358.24 loss trade: -271.91
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (718.62) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-819.57)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 718.62 (2) consecutive loss (count): -819.57 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 2