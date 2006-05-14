|Account: 26441
|Name: JB Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|848112
|2006.05.14 18:59
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|849337
|2006.05.15 00:38
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.91
|141.61
|142.31
|2006.05.15 03:28
|141.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-274.42
|856306
|2006.05.15 11:59
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1157
|1.1127
|1.1197
|2006.05.15 14:49
|1.1127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.61
|858423
|2006.05.15 15:04
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.43
|141.73
|141.03
|2006.05.15 19:41
|141.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|363.21
|859979
|2006.05.15 16:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1138
|1.1108
|1.1178
|2006.05.16 14:33
|1.1108
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|-270.08
|863671
|2006.05.15 19:57
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.25
|141.55
|140.85
|2006.05.16 00:04
|141.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.50
|-271.20
|870245
|2006.05.16 07:58
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.13
|141.43
|140.73
|2006.05.16 09:35
|141.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.49
|888863
|2006.05.17 01:25
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.03
|141.33
|140.63
|2006.05.17 02:28
|140.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|365.43
|889422
|2006.05.17 03:24
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.72
|141.03
|140.33
|2006.05.17 08:33
|141.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-282.74
|894137
|2006.05.17 10:48
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.85
|141.15
|140.45
|2006.05.17 15:52
|140.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|365.73
|896047
|2006.05.17 13:33
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1039
|1.1069
|1.0999
|2006.05.17 15:25
|1.1069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.03
|898549
|2006.05.17 15:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1063
|1.1094
|1.1024
|2006.05.17 16:32
|1.1094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-279.43
|900647
|2006.05.17 17:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|140.43
|140.73
|140.03
|2006.05.17 17:59
|140.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.17
|901583
|2006.05.17 18:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1119
|1.1089
|1.1159
|2006.05.18 00:36
|1.1159
|0.00
|0.00
|5.38
|358.46
|905597
|2006.05.18 00:27
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.50
|141.20
|141.90
|2006.05.18 01:27
|141.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.71
|908345
|2006.05.18 06:54
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.09
|140.79
|141.49
|2006.05.18 09:58
|141.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.95
|910761
|2006.05.18 09:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5470
|1.5500
|1.5430
|2006.05.18 11:12
|1.5500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.51
|912387
|2006.05.18 10:53
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.49
|141.19
|141.89
|2006.05.18 13:15
|141.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.26
|913604
|2006.05.18 12:33
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1122
|1.1092
|1.1162
|2006.05.18 14:51
|1.1162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|358.36
|917461
|2006.05.18 14:36
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.88
|141.56
|142.26
|2006.05.18 16:52
|141.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-289.98
|920647
|2006.05.18 15:35
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1170
|1.1140
|1.1210
|2006.05.18 16:57
|1.1210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|356.79
|923607
|2006.05.18 18:04
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1205
|1.1175
|1.1245
|2006.05.19 01:58
|1.1175
|0.00
|0.00
|1.79
|-268.46
|924032
|2006.05.18 18:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5504
|1.5474
|1.5544
|2006.05.19 09:25
|1.5544
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|329.30
|937886
|2006.05.19 11:50
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.73
|142.43
|143.13
|2006.05.19 14:34
|142.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-268.44
|940098
|2006.05.19 14:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1227
|1.1197
|1.1267
|2006.05.19 15:08
|1.1267
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|355.02
|940995
|2006.05.19 15:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.22
|141.92
|142.62
|2006.05.19 19:06
|142.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|357.62
|941096
|2006.05.19 15:26
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1250
|1.1220
|1.1290
|2006.05.19 18:06
|1.1220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-267.41
|0.00
|0.00
|4.53
|-142.55
|Closed P/L:
|-138.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-138.02
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 861.98
|Equity:
|4 861.98
|Free Margin:
|4 861.98
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 940.67
|Gross Loss:
|4 078.69
|Total Net Profit:
|-138.02
|Profit Factor:
|0.97
|Expected Payoff:
|-5.31
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 373.60
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 373.60 (27.5%)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (30.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (42.31%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|15 (57.69%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|365.73
|loss trade:
|-289.98
|Average
|profit trade:
|358.24
|loss trade:
|-271.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (718.62)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-819.57)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|718.62 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-819.57 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|2