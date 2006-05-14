|Account: 26438
|Name: JB Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|848109
|2006.05.14 18:56
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|850176
|2006.05.15 01:25
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.67
|109.97
|109.27
|2006.05.15 10:04
|109.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.80
|850704
|2006.05.15 02:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2942
|1.2912
|1.2982
|2006.05.15 08:25
|1.2912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|850707
|2006.05.15 02:01
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1954
|1.1984
|1.1914
|2006.05.15 06:18
|1.1984
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.33
|852125
|2006.05.15 06:18
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1978
|1.2008
|1.1938
|2006.05.15 08:32
|1.2008
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-249.83
|860169
|2006.05.15 16:55
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.26
|110.56
|109.86
|2006.05.15 22:27
|110.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.35
|860190
|2006.05.15 16:58
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8827
|1.8797
|1.8867
|2006.05.15 18:51
|1.8797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|860511
|2006.05.15 17:37
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2088
|1.2118
|1.2048
|2006.05.15 18:51
|1.2118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.57
|861267
|2006.05.15 18:51
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8799
|1.8769
|1.8839
|2006.05.15 22:34
|1.8769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|869834
|2006.05.16 07:01
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2783
|1.2853
|2006.05.16 11:02
|1.2783
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|882641
|2006.05.16 16:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2851
|1.2821
|1.2891
|2006.05.16 17:13
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|882644
|2006.05.16 16:43
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2081
|1.2111
|1.2041
|2006.05.16 17:13
|1.2111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.68
|891420
|2006.05.17 06:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.50
|109.80
|109.10
|2006.05.17 09:11
|109.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|366.64
|895574
|2006.05.17 12:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8969
|1.8938
|1.9008
|2006.05.17 14:30
|1.8938
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-310.00
|897948
|2006.05.17 14:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8969
|1.8939
|1.9009
|2006.05.17 15:16
|1.8939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|899271
|2006.05.17 16:06
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.39
|109.69
|108.99
|2006.05.17 16:24
|109.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-273.50
|903408
|2006.05.17 20:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2747
|1.2677
|2006.05.17 20:58
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|908041
|2006.05.18 05:55
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.62
|110.32
|111.02
|2006.05.18 13:15
|111.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.30
|917175
|2006.05.18 14:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2122
|1.2092
|1.2162
|2006.05.18 15:34
|1.2092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.10
|920408
|2006.05.18 15:34
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.57
|110.27
|110.97
|2006.05.18 17:55
|110.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.43
|923725
|2006.05.18 18:11
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2095
|1.2065
|1.2135
|2006.05.18 22:39
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.65
|926186
|2006.05.18 22:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.80
|110.49
|111.19
|2006.05.19 01:52
|110.49
|0.00
|0.00
|11.29
|-280.57
|938296
|2006.05.19 12:09
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2208
|1.2178
|1.2248
|2006.05.19 17:58
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.35
|0.00
|0.00
|11.29
|-4 159.36
|Closed P/L:
|-4 148.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-4 148.07
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|851.93
|Equity:
|851.93
|Free Margin:
|851.93
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 087.37
|Gross Loss:
|5 235.44
|Total Net Profit:
|-4 148.07
|Profit Factor:
|0.21
|Expected Payoff:
|-188.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|4 148.07
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|4 148.07 (83.0%)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (11.11%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (15.38%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (13.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|19 (86.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|366.64
|loss trade:
|-310.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|362.46
|loss trade:
|-275.55
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|1 (366.64)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-3 039.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|366.64 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 039.56 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|5