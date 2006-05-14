MIG Investments SA

Account: 26438 Name: JB Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8481092006.05.14 18:56balanceDeposit5 000.00
8501762006.05.15 01:25sell1.00usdjpy109.67109.97109.272006.05.15 10:04109.970.000.000.00-272.80
8507042006.05.15 02:00buy1.00eurusd1.29421.29121.29822006.05.15 08:251.29120.000.000.00-300.00
8507072006.05.15 02:01sell1.00usdchf1.19541.19841.19142006.05.15 06:181.19840.000.000.00-250.33
8521252006.05.15 06:18sell1.00usdchf1.19781.20081.19382006.05.15 08:321.20080.000.000.00-249.83
8601692006.05.15 16:55sell1.00usdjpy110.26110.56109.862006.05.15 22:27110.560.000.000.00-271.35
8601902006.05.15 16:58buy1.00gbpusd1.88271.87971.88672006.05.15 18:511.87970.000.000.00-300.00
8605112006.05.15 17:37sell1.00usdchf1.20881.21181.20482006.05.15 18:511.21180.000.000.00-247.57
8612672006.05.15 18:51buy1.00gbpusd1.87991.87691.88392006.05.15 22:341.87690.000.000.00-300.00
8698342006.05.16 07:01buy1.00eurusd1.28131.27831.28532006.05.16 11:021.27830.000.000.00-300.00
8826412006.05.16 16:43buy1.00eurusd1.28511.28211.28912006.05.16 17:131.28210.000.000.00-300.00
8826442006.05.16 16:43sell1.00usdchf1.20811.21111.20412006.05.16 17:131.21110.000.000.00-247.68
8914202006.05.17 06:51sell1.00usdjpy109.50109.80109.102006.05.17 09:11109.100.000.000.00366.64
8955742006.05.17 12:32buy1.00gbpusd1.89691.89381.90082006.05.17 14:301.89380.000.000.00-310.00
8979482006.05.17 14:52buy1.00gbpusd1.89691.89391.90092006.05.17 15:161.89390.000.000.00-300.00
8992712006.05.17 16:06sell1.00usdjpy109.39109.69108.992006.05.17 16:24109.690.000.000.00-273.50
9034082006.05.17 20:41sell1.00eurusd1.27171.27471.26772006.05.17 20:581.27470.000.000.00-300.00
9080412006.05.18 05:55buy1.00usdjpy110.62110.32111.022006.05.18 13:15111.020.000.000.00360.30
9171752006.05.18 14:22buy1.00usdchf1.21221.20921.21622006.05.18 15:341.20920.000.000.00-248.10
9204082006.05.18 15:34buy1.00usdjpy110.57110.27110.972006.05.18 17:55110.970.000.000.00360.43
9237252006.05.18 18:11buy1.00usdchf1.20951.20651.21352006.05.18 22:391.20650.000.000.00-248.65
9261862006.05.18 22:47buy1.00usdjpy110.80110.49111.192006.05.19 01:52110.490.000.0011.29-280.57
9382962006.05.19 12:09buy1.00usdchf1.22081.21781.22482006.05.19 17:581.21780.000.000.00-246.35
  0.00 0.00 11.29 -4 159.36
Closed P/L: -4 148.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -4 148.07 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 851.93 Equity: 851.93 Free Margin: 851.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 087.37 Gross Loss: 5 235.44 Total Net Profit: -4 148.07
Profit Factor: 0.21 Expected Payoff: -188.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 4 148.07 Maximal Drawdown (%): 4 148.07 (83.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 9 (11.11%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (15.38%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (13.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (86.36%)
Largest profit trade: 366.64 loss trade: -310.00
Average profit trade: 362.46 loss trade: -275.55
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 1 (366.64) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-3 039.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 366.64 (1) consecutive loss (count): -3 039.56 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 5