MIG Investments SA

Account: 26436 Name: JB Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 19, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8481072006.05.14 18:49balanceDeposit5 000.00
8514812006.05.15 03:49buy1.00eurusd1.29241.28931.29632006.05.15 08:321.28930.000.000.00-310.00
8514892006.05.15 03:50sell1.00usdchf1.19751.20051.19352006.05.15 08:321.20050.000.000.00-249.90
8517602006.05.15 04:44sell1.00usdjpy109.61109.91109.212006.05.15 10:02109.910.000.000.00-272.95
8571552006.05.15 13:10buy1.00usdchf1.21001.20701.21402006.05.15 14:591.20700.000.000.00-248.75
8571732006.05.15 13:11sell1.00eurusd1.28151.28451.27752006.05.15 14:291.28450.000.000.00-300.00
8572642006.05.15 13:23buy1.00usdjpy110.27109.97110.672006.05.15 14:29109.970.000.000.00-272.83
8597952006.05.15 16:16sell1.00gbpusd1.88291.88591.87892006.05.15 16:401.88590.000.000.00-300.00
8598182006.05.15 16:18buy1.00usdjpy110.24109.94110.642006.05.16 00:04110.640.000.0010.86361.50
8603362006.05.15 17:14sell1.00gbpusd1.88291.88591.87892006.05.15 18:571.87890.000.000.00400.00
8661472006.05.15 22:46buy1.00usdchf1.21241.20941.21642006.05.16 04:371.20940.000.009.08-248.06
8670572006.05.16 00:44sell1.00gbpusd1.87921.88221.87522006.05.16 03:541.88220.000.000.00-300.00
8696462006.05.16 06:12buy1.00gbpusd1.88511.88211.88912006.05.16 07:021.88210.000.000.00-300.00
8700252006.05.16 07:28sell1.00eurusd1.28161.28461.27762006.05.16 11:181.27760.000.000.00400.00
8700342006.05.16 07:28buy1.00usdchf1.20941.20631.21332006.05.16 09:351.21330.000.000.00321.44
8743182006.05.16 09:56buy1.00usdchf1.21041.20741.21442006.05.16 11:001.21440.000.000.00329.38
8751282006.05.16 10:39buy1.00usdjpy110.22109.92110.622006.05.16 14:44109.920.000.000.00-272.93
8775052006.05.16 11:33sell1.00gbpusd1.87861.88161.87462006.05.16 12:501.88160.000.000.00-300.00
8826422006.05.16 16:43buy1.00eurusd1.28511.28211.28912006.05.16 17:131.28210.000.000.00-300.00
8877782006.05.16 23:32buy1.00gbpusd1.88731.88431.89132006.05.17 05:291.89130.000.00-5.00400.00
8889092006.05.17 01:31sell1.00usdjpy109.79110.09109.392006.05.17 05:32109.390.000.000.00365.66
8916832006.05.17 07:41buy1.00gbpusd1.89101.88801.89502006.05.17 09:101.89500.000.000.00400.00
8916912006.05.17 07:42sell1.00usdchf1.20531.20831.20132006.05.17 11:071.20130.000.000.00332.97
8937452006.05.17 10:11buy1.00gbpusd1.89561.89261.89962006.05.17 10:521.89960.000.000.00400.00
8944042006.05.17 10:58buy1.00eurusd1.28961.28661.29362006.05.17 14:291.28660.000.000.00-300.00
8947032006.05.17 11:15sell1.00usdjpy109.12109.42108.722006.05.17 14:20109.420.000.000.00-274.17
8947242006.05.17 11:16sell1.00usdchf1.20161.20461.19762006.05.17 13:511.20460.000.000.00-249.05
8961962006.05.17 13:51sell1.00usdchf1.20421.20721.20022006.05.17 15:201.20720.000.000.00-248.51
8978852006.05.17 14:49sell1.00usdjpy109.31109.61108.912006.05.17 16:24109.610.000.000.00-273.70
8979632006.05.17 14:52buy1.00eurusd1.28841.28541.29242006.05.17 15:191.28540.000.000.00-300.00
8994642006.05.17 16:19buy1.00gbpusd1.89051.88751.89452006.05.17 16:241.88750.000.000.00-300.00
9014062006.05.17 18:02sell1.00gbpusd1.88231.88531.87832006.05.17 19:091.88530.000.000.00-300.00
9014182006.05.17 18:03buy1.00usdchf1.21691.21381.22082006.05.17 21:041.21380.000.000.00-255.42
9034092006.05.17 20:41sell1.00eurusd1.27171.27471.26772006.05.17 20:581.27470.000.000.00-300.00
9040022006.05.17 21:16sell1.00gbpusd1.88251.88551.87852006.05.18 03:351.88550.000.004.50-300.00
9095782006.05.18 08:47buy1.00usdchf1.21361.21061.21762006.05.18 09:301.21060.000.000.00-247.81
9171212006.05.18 14:20buy1.00usdchf1.21271.20971.21672006.05.18 15:331.20970.000.000.00-248.00
9223022006.05.18 16:47buy1.00usdjpy110.56110.26110.962006.05.18 17:55110.960.000.000.00360.49
9232932006.05.18 17:55buy1.00eurusd1.27911.27611.28312006.05.18 21:031.28310.000.000.00400.00
9252392006.05.18 21:24buy1.00gbpusd1.89041.88741.89442006.05.18 22:471.89440.000.000.00400.00
9280532006.05.19 01:41sell1.00usdchf1.20521.20821.20122006.05.19 03:501.20820.000.000.00-248.30
9302012006.05.19 05:46buy1.00gbpusd1.89141.88841.89542006.05.19 08:581.88840.000.000.00-300.00
9359232006.05.19 10:13buy1.00usdjpy111.69111.39112.092006.05.19 12:01112.090.000.000.00356.86
9382702006.05.19 12:06sell1.00gbpusd1.87241.87551.86852006.05.19 12:211.87550.000.000.00-310.00
9394472006.05.19 13:53buy1.00usdjpy111.76111.46112.162006.05.19 16:34112.160.000.000.00356.63
9394672006.05.19 13:54buy1.00usdchf1.21911.21611.22312006.05.19 15:031.22310.000.000.00327.01
9409142006.05.19 15:14buy1.00usdchf1.22211.21911.22612006.05.19 15:361.21910.000.000.00-246.08
9435582006.05.19 18:23sell1.00gbpusd1.87501.87801.87102006.05.19 19:201.87800.000.000.00-300.00
  0.00 0.00 19.44 -2 764.52
Closed P/L: -2 745.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 745.08 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 254.92 Equity: 2 254.92 Free Margin: 2 254.92
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 5 917.80 Gross Loss: 8 662.88 Total Net Profit: -2 745.08
Profit Factor: 0.68 Expected Payoff: -58.41  
Absolute Drawdown: 3 541.69 Maximal Drawdown (%): 3 592.16 (71.1%)  
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 20 (20.00%) Long Positions (won %): 27 (44.44%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (34.04%) Loss trades (% of total): 31 (65.96%)
Largest profit trade: 400.00 loss trade: -310.00
Average profit trade: 369.86 loss trade: -279.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 893.63) consecutive losses ($): 13 (-3 592.16)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 893.63 (5) consecutive loss (count): -3 592.16 (13)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4