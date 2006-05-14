|Account: 26436
|Name: JB Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 19, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|848107
|2006.05.14 18:49
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|851481
|2006.05.15 03:49
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2924
|1.2893
|1.2963
|2006.05.15 08:32
|1.2893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-310.00
|851489
|2006.05.15 03:50
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.1975
|1.2005
|1.1935
|2006.05.15 08:32
|1.2005
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-249.90
|851760
|2006.05.15 04:44
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.61
|109.91
|109.21
|2006.05.15 10:02
|109.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.95
|857155
|2006.05.15 13:10
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2100
|1.2070
|1.2140
|2006.05.15 14:59
|1.2070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.75
|857173
|2006.05.15 13:11
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2815
|1.2845
|1.2775
|2006.05.15 14:29
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|857264
|2006.05.15 13:23
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.27
|109.97
|110.67
|2006.05.15 14:29
|109.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.83
|859795
|2006.05.15 16:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8829
|1.8859
|1.8789
|2006.05.15 16:40
|1.8859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|859818
|2006.05.15 16:18
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.24
|109.94
|110.64
|2006.05.16 00:04
|110.64
|0.00
|0.00
|10.86
|361.50
|860336
|2006.05.15 17:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8829
|1.8859
|1.8789
|2006.05.15 18:57
|1.8789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|866147
|2006.05.15 22:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2124
|1.2094
|1.2164
|2006.05.16 04:37
|1.2094
|0.00
|0.00
|9.08
|-248.06
|867057
|2006.05.16 00:44
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8792
|1.8822
|1.8752
|2006.05.16 03:54
|1.8822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|869646
|2006.05.16 06:12
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8851
|1.8821
|1.8891
|2006.05.16 07:02
|1.8821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|870025
|2006.05.16 07:28
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2816
|1.2846
|1.2776
|2006.05.16 11:18
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|870034
|2006.05.16 07:28
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2094
|1.2063
|1.2133
|2006.05.16 09:35
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|321.44
|874318
|2006.05.16 09:56
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2104
|1.2074
|1.2144
|2006.05.16 11:00
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|329.38
|875128
|2006.05.16 10:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.22
|109.92
|110.62
|2006.05.16 14:44
|109.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.93
|877505
|2006.05.16 11:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8786
|1.8816
|1.8746
|2006.05.16 12:50
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|882642
|2006.05.16 16:43
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2851
|1.2821
|1.2891
|2006.05.16 17:13
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|887778
|2006.05.16 23:32
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8873
|1.8843
|1.8913
|2006.05.17 05:29
|1.8913
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|400.00
|888909
|2006.05.17 01:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.79
|110.09
|109.39
|2006.05.17 05:32
|109.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|365.66
|891683
|2006.05.17 07:41
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8910
|1.8880
|1.8950
|2006.05.17 09:10
|1.8950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|891691
|2006.05.17 07:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2053
|1.2083
|1.2013
|2006.05.17 11:07
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|332.97
|893745
|2006.05.17 10:11
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8956
|1.8926
|1.8996
|2006.05.17 10:52
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|894404
|2006.05.17 10:58
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2896
|1.2866
|1.2936
|2006.05.17 14:29
|1.2866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|894703
|2006.05.17 11:15
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.12
|109.42
|108.72
|2006.05.17 14:20
|109.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-274.17
|894724
|2006.05.17 11:16
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2016
|1.2046
|1.1976
|2006.05.17 13:51
|1.2046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-249.05
|896196
|2006.05.17 13:51
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2042
|1.2072
|1.2002
|2006.05.17 15:20
|1.2072
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.51
|897885
|2006.05.17 14:49
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|109.31
|109.61
|108.91
|2006.05.17 16:24
|109.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-273.70
|897963
|2006.05.17 14:52
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2884
|1.2854
|1.2924
|2006.05.17 15:19
|1.2854
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|899464
|2006.05.17 16:19
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8905
|1.8875
|1.8945
|2006.05.17 16:24
|1.8875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|901406
|2006.05.17 18:02
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8823
|1.8853
|1.8783
|2006.05.17 19:09
|1.8853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|901418
|2006.05.17 18:03
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2169
|1.2138
|1.2208
|2006.05.17 21:04
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-255.42
|903409
|2006.05.17 20:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2747
|1.2677
|2006.05.17 20:58
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|904002
|2006.05.17 21:16
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8825
|1.8855
|1.8785
|2006.05.18 03:35
|1.8855
|0.00
|0.00
|4.50
|-300.00
|909578
|2006.05.18 08:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2136
|1.2106
|1.2176
|2006.05.18 09:30
|1.2106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-247.81
|917121
|2006.05.18 14:20
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2127
|1.2097
|1.2167
|2006.05.18 15:33
|1.2097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.00
|922302
|2006.05.18 16:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|110.56
|110.26
|110.96
|2006.05.18 17:55
|110.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.49
|923293
|2006.05.18 17:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2791
|1.2761
|1.2831
|2006.05.18 21:03
|1.2831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|925239
|2006.05.18 21:24
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8904
|1.8874
|1.8944
|2006.05.18 22:47
|1.8944
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|928053
|2006.05.19 01:41
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2052
|1.2082
|1.2012
|2006.05.19 03:50
|1.2082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-248.30
|930201
|2006.05.19 05:46
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8914
|1.8884
|1.8954
|2006.05.19 08:58
|1.8884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|935923
|2006.05.19 10:13
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.69
|111.39
|112.09
|2006.05.19 12:01
|112.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|356.86
|938270
|2006.05.19 12:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8724
|1.8755
|1.8685
|2006.05.19 12:21
|1.8755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-310.00
|939447
|2006.05.19 13:53
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|111.76
|111.46
|112.16
|2006.05.19 16:34
|112.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|356.63
|939467
|2006.05.19 13:54
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2191
|1.2161
|1.2231
|2006.05.19 15:03
|1.2231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|327.01
|940914
|2006.05.19 15:14
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2221
|1.2191
|1.2261
|2006.05.19 15:36
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-246.08
|943558
|2006.05.19 18:23
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8750
|1.8780
|1.8710
|2006.05.19 19:20
|1.8780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.44
|-2 764.52
|Closed P/L:
|-2 745.08
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 745.08
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 254.92
|Equity:
|2 254.92
|Free Margin:
|2 254.92
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|5 917.80
|Gross Loss:
|8 662.88
|Total Net Profit:
|-2 745.08
|Profit Factor:
|0.68
|Expected Payoff:
|-58.41
|Absolute Drawdown:
|3 541.69
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|3 592.16 (71.1%)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|20 (20.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|27 (44.44%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (34.04%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|31 (65.96%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.00
|loss trade:
|-310.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|369.86
|loss trade:
|-279.45
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 893.63)
|consecutive losses ($):
|13 (-3 592.16)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 893.63 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-3 592.16 (13)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4