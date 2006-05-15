Gimex Group
|Account: 22460
|Name: k.h.burckardt
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 15, 14:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|955926
|2006.05.15 13:27
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|10000.0045
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 13:30
|1.2813
|cancelled
|955919
|2006.05.15 13:26
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|10000.0030
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 13:26
|1.2816
|cancelled
|955917
|2006.05.15 13:26
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|10000.0015
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 13:26
|1.2822
|cancelled
|955895
|2006.05.15 13:24
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|10000.0000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 13:26
|1.2822
|cancelled
|955708
|2006.05.15 13:03
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2793
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 13:30
|1.2810
|cancelled
|955707
|2006.05.15 13:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2826
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.05.15 13:32
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|Closed P/L:
|-17.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-17.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 246.03
|Equity:
|4 246.03
|Free Margin:
|4 246.03