Gimex Group

Account: 22460 Name: k.h.burckardt Currency: USD 2006 May 15, 14:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9559262006.05.15 13:27buy stop0.10eurusd10000.00450.00000.00002006.05.15 13:301.2813cancelled
9559192006.05.15 13:26buy stop0.10eurusd10000.00300.00000.00002006.05.15 13:261.2816cancelled
9559172006.05.15 13:26buy stop0.10eurusd10000.00150.00000.00002006.05.15 13:261.2822cancelled
9558952006.05.15 13:24buy stop0.10eurusd10000.00000.00000.00002006.05.15 13:261.2822cancelled
9557082006.05.15 13:03sell stop0.10eurusd1.27930.00000.00002006.05.15 13:301.2810cancelled
9557072006.05.15 13:24buy0.10eurusd1.28260.00000.00002006.05.15 13:321.28090.000.000.00-17.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.00
Closed P/L: -17.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -17.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 246.03 Equity: 4 246.03 Free Margin: 4 246.03