FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 39286Name: 4444_fibo_44442006.04.29 06:19 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
192157010123152006.04.11 01:38buy0.10usdjpy118.550.000.002006.04.23 22:00115.62-293.00
292212510123152006.04.11 12:03buy0.10usdjpy118.700.000.002006.04.23 22:00115.62-308.00
392534510123152006.04.11 14:22buy0.10usdjpy118.850.000.002006.04.23 22:00115.62-323.00
492634510123152006.04.11 14:22buy stop0.10usdjpy119.000.000.002006.04.23 22:00115.650.00
592157110123152006.04.11 21:50sell0.10usdjpy118.220.000.002006.04.23 22:00115.65257.00
692915410123152006.04.12 01:56sell0.10usdjpy118.070.000.002006.04.23 22:00115.65242.00
793012610123152006.04.12 02:39sell0.10usdjpy117.920.000.002006.04.23 22:00115.65227.00
893025510123152006.04.17 14:21sell0.10usdjpy117.770.000.002006.04.23 22:00115.65212.00
14.00
 
Summary P/L:14.00
 
Winning trades:(4) 938.00
Losing trades:(3) -924.00
Max summary P/L:14.00
Largest winning trade:257.00
Largest losing trade:-323.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (938.00)
Max consecutive losers:3 (-924.00)
Max consecutive profit:938.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-924.00 (3)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:924.00 (1.85%)
Profit factor:1.02
Avg. profit factor:0.76
Risk factor:0.02
 
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