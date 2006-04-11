|A/C No: 39286
|Name: 4444_fibo_4444
|2006.04.29 06:19 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|921570
|1012315
|2006.04.11 01:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.62
|-293.00
|2
|922125
|1012315
|2006.04.11 12:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.62
|-308.00
|3
|925345
|1012315
|2006.04.11 14:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.62
|-323.00
|4
|926345
|1012315
|2006.04.11 14:22
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.65
|0.00
|5
|921571
|1012315
|2006.04.11 21:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.22
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.65
|257.00
|6
|929154
|1012315
|2006.04.12 01:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.65
|242.00
|7
|930126
|1012315
|2006.04.12 02:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.65
|227.00
|8
|930255
|1012315
|2006.04.17 14:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.04.23 22:00
|115.65
|212.00
|14.00
|Summary P/L:
|14.00
|Winning trades:
|(4) 938.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -924.00
|Max summary P/L:
|14.00
|Largest winning trade:
|257.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-323.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (938.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-924.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|938.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-924.00 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|924.00 (1.85%)
|Profit factor:
|1.02
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.76
|Risk factor:
|0.02