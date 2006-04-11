|A/C No: 39286
|Name: 4444_fibo_4444
|2006.04.29 06:19 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|921644
|1012415
|2006.04.11 02:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 03:27
|1.2898
|-142.00
|2
|922207
|1012415
|2006.04.11 02:11
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3055
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 03:27
|1.2902
|0.00
|3
|921645
|1012415
|2006.04.11 08:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3006
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 03:27
|1.2902
|104.00
|4
|923246
|1012415
|2006.04.11 09:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2991
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 03:27
|1.2902
|89.00
|5
|924155
|1012415
|2006.04.11 21:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2976
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 03:27
|1.2902
|74.00
|6
|929064
|1012415
|2006.04.12 01:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2961
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 03:27
|1.2902
|59.00
|7
|930060
|1012415
|2006.04.12 10:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2946
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 03:27
|1.2902
|44.00
|8
|932364
|1012415
|2006.04.17 02:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2931
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.17 03:27
|1.2902
|29.00
|9
|956539
|1012415
|2006.04.18 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2825
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 22:50
|1.2711
|0.00
|10
|956540
|1012415
|2006.04.18 09:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2791
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 22:51
|1.2691
|100.00
|11
|956672
|1012415
|2006.04.18 11:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2776
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 22:51
|1.2691
|85.00
|12
|957808
|1012415
|2006.04.18 11:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 22:51
|1.2691
|70.00
|13
|957941
|1012415
|2006.04.18 11:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 22:50
|1.2711
|35.00
|14
|958183
|1012415
|2006.04.18 14:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2731
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 22:50
|1.2711
|20.00
|15
|959139
|1012415
|2006.04.18 14:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2716
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 22:50
|1.2711
|5.00
|16
|959612
|1012415
|2006.04.18 14:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2701
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 22:50
|1.2707
|0.00
|572.00
|Summary P/L:
|572.00
|Winning trades:
|(12) 714.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -142.00
|Max summary P/L:
|572.00
|Largest winning trade:
|104.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-142.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|12 (714.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-142.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|714.00 (12)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-142.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|142.00 (0.28%)
|Profit factor:
|5.03
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.42
|Risk factor:
|4.03