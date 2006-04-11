FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 39286Name: 4444_fibo_44442006.04.29 06:19 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
192164410124152006.04.11 02:11buy0.10usdchf1.30400.00000.00002006.04.17 03:271.2898-142.00
292220710124152006.04.11 02:11buy stop0.10usdchf1.30550.00000.00002006.04.17 03:271.29020.00
392164510124152006.04.11 08:04sell0.10usdchf1.30060.00000.00002006.04.17 03:271.2902104.00
492324610124152006.04.11 09:27sell0.10usdchf1.29910.00000.00002006.04.17 03:271.290289.00
592415510124152006.04.11 21:36sell0.10usdchf1.29760.00000.00002006.04.17 03:271.290274.00
692906410124152006.04.12 01:43sell0.10usdchf1.29610.00000.00002006.04.17 03:271.290259.00
793006010124152006.04.12 10:48sell0.10usdchf1.29460.00000.00002006.04.17 03:271.290244.00
893236410124152006.04.17 02:13sell0.10usdchf1.29310.00000.00002006.04.17 03:271.290229.00
995653910124152006.04.18 09:00buy stop0.10usdchf1.28250.00000.00002006.04.18 22:501.27110.00
1095654010124152006.04.18 09:11sell0.10usdchf1.27910.00000.00002006.04.18 22:511.2691100.00
1195667210124152006.04.18 11:08sell0.10usdchf1.27760.00000.00002006.04.18 22:511.269185.00
1295780810124152006.04.18 11:18sell0.10usdchf1.27610.00000.00002006.04.18 22:511.269170.00
1395794110124152006.04.18 11:33sell0.10usdchf1.27460.00000.00002006.04.18 22:501.271135.00
1495818310124152006.04.18 14:32sell0.10usdchf1.27310.00000.00002006.04.18 22:501.271120.00
1595913910124152006.04.18 14:54sell0.10usdchf1.27160.00000.00002006.04.18 22:501.27115.00
1695961210124152006.04.18 14:54sell stop0.10usdchf1.27010.00000.00002006.04.18 22:501.27070.00
572.00
 
Summary P/L:572.00
 
Winning trades:(12) 714.00
Losing trades:(1) -142.00
Max summary P/L:572.00
Largest winning trade:104.00
Largest losing trade:-142.00
Max consecutive winners:12 (714.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-142.00)
Max consecutive profit:714.00 (12)
Max consecutive loss:-142.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:142.00 (0.28%)
Profit factor:5.03
Avg. profit factor:0.42
Risk factor:4.03
 
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