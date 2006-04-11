|A/C No: 39286
|Name: 4444_fibo_4444
|2006.04.29 06:18 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Trade P/L
|1
|921526
|1012115
|2006.04.11 02:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2291
|-200.00
|2
|921524
|1012115
|2006.04.11 07:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2124
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2288
|164.00
|3
|922989
|1012115
|2006.04.11 08:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2139
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2288
|149.00
|4
|923300
|1012115
|2006.04.11 21:50
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2288
|134.00
|5
|929148
|1012115
|2006.04.12 02:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2169
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2288
|119.00
|6
|922259
|1012115
|2006.04.12 14:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2076
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2291
|-215.00
|7
|934469
|1012115
|2006.04.12 14:47
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2061
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2289
|0.00
|8
|930224
|1012115
|2006.04.17 03:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2184
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2288
|104.00
|9
|947670
|1012115
|2006.04.17 03:07
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|10000.0000
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.04.18 14:53
|1.2292
|0.00
|255.00
|Summary P/L:
|255.00
|Winning trades:
|(5) 670.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -415.00
|Max summary P/L:
|366.00
|Largest winning trade:
|164.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-215.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (566.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-215.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|566.00 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-215.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|215.00 (0.43%)
|Profit factor:
|1.61
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.65
|Risk factor:
|1.19