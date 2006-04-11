FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 39286Name: 4444_fibo_44442006.04.29 06:18 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceTrade P/L
192152610121152006.04.11 02:49sell0.10eurusd1.20910.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.2291-200.00
292152410121152006.04.11 07:33buy0.10eurusd1.21240.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.2288164.00
392298910121152006.04.11 08:06buy0.10eurusd1.21390.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.2288149.00
492330010121152006.04.11 21:50buy0.10eurusd1.21540.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.2288134.00
592914810121152006.04.12 02:23buy0.10eurusd1.21690.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.2288119.00
692225910121152006.04.12 14:47sell0.10eurusd1.20760.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.2291-215.00
793446910121152006.04.12 14:47sell stop0.10eurusd1.20610.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.22890.00
893022410121152006.04.17 03:07buy0.10eurusd1.21840.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.2288104.00
994767010121152006.04.17 03:07buy stop0.10eurusd10000.00000.00000.00002006.04.18 14:531.22920.00
255.00
 
Summary P/L:255.00
 
Winning trades:(5) 670.00
Losing trades:(2) -415.00
Max summary P/L:366.00
Largest winning trade:164.00
Largest losing trade:-215.00
Max consecutive winners:4 (566.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-215.00)
Max consecutive profit:566.00 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-215.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:215.00 (0.43%)
Profit factor:1.61
Avg. profit factor:0.65
Risk factor:1.19
 
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