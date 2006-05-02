FXDirectDealer

Account: 404459 Name: Julie Howe Currency: USD 2006 May 12, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4508522006.05.02 08:53balanceDeposit5 000 000.00
4986062006.05.08 04:32sell1.00eurjpy142.26142.56141.862006.05.08 11:03141.860.000.000.00359.39
5025862006.05.08 13:38sell1.00usdcad1.10391.10691.09992006.05.08 14:321.10690.000.000.00-271.03
5040652006.05.08 16:47buy1.00usdcad1.11061.10761.11462006.05.09 11:111.11460.000.004.60358.87
5046462006.05.08 17:13sell1.00eurjpy141.83142.13141.432006.05.09 03:28141.430.000.00-13.24358.87
5146152006.05.09 13:38buy1.00usdcad1.11431.11131.11832006.05.09 14:171.11130.000.000.00-269.95
5182802006.05.09 17:44sell1.00eurchf1.55791.56091.55392006.05.11 10:091.56090.000.00-30.82-244.86
5199332006.05.09 20:39sell1.00eurjpy141.89142.19141.492006.05.10 11:52141.490.000.00-12.93361.28
5232682006.05.10 03:17sell1.00usdcad1.10001.10301.09602006.05.10 21:171.10300.000.000.00-271.91
5290282006.05.10 12:46sell1.00eurjpy141.32141.62140.922006.05.10 17:20141.620.000.000.00-271.34
5337382006.05.10 20:35sell1.00eurjpy141.24141.54140.842006.05.11 01:49141.540.000.00-38.85-270.78
5410892006.05.11 04:18sell1.00eurjpy141.68141.98141.282006.05.11 15:30141.280.000.000.00361.01
5485942006.05.11 13:49buy1.00usdcad1.10521.10221.10922006.05.11 15:301.10220.000.000.00-272.23
5500192006.05.11 15:32sell1.00eurjpy141.46141.76141.062006.05.11 16:36141.760.000.000.00-269.86
5567022006.05.11 20:49sell1.00eurjpy141.87142.17141.472006.05.11 21:05142.170.000.000.00-271.24
5639652006.05.12 09:35sell1.00usdcad1.10191.10491.09792006.05.12 15:301.10490.000.000.00-271.52
5672612006.05.12 12:37sell1.00eurjpy141.40141.70141.002006.05.12 16:04141.700.000.000.00-273.00
5697502006.05.12 15:20sell1.00eurgbp0.68140.68440.67742006.05.12 21:010.68200.000.000.00-113.48
  0.00 0.00 -91.24 -1 271.78
Closed P/L: -1 363.02
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 363.02 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 998 636.98 Equity: 4 998 636.98 Free Margin: 4 998 636.98
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 777.85 Gross Loss: 3 140.87 Total Net Profit: -1 363.02
Profit Factor: 0.57 Expected Payoff: -80.18  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 363.02 Maximal Drawdown (%): 2 238.88 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 14 (28.57%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (29.41%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (70.59%)
Largest profit trade: 363.47 loss trade: -309.63
Average profit trade: 355.57 loss trade: -261.74
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (709.10) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 400.79)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 709.10 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 400.79 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3