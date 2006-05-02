|Account: 404459
|Name: Julie Howe
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 12, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|450852
|2006.05.02 08:53
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000 000.00
|498606
|2006.05.08 04:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|142.26
|142.56
|141.86
|2006.05.08 11:03
|141.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|359.39
|502586
|2006.05.08 13:38
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1039
|1.1069
|1.0999
|2006.05.08 14:32
|1.1069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.03
|504065
|2006.05.08 16:47
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1106
|1.1076
|1.1146
|2006.05.09 11:11
|1.1146
|0.00
|0.00
|4.60
|358.87
|504646
|2006.05.08 17:13
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.83
|142.13
|141.43
|2006.05.09 03:28
|141.43
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.24
|358.87
|514615
|2006.05.09 13:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1143
|1.1113
|1.1183
|2006.05.09 14:17
|1.1113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.95
|518280
|2006.05.09 17:44
|sell
|1.00
|eurchf
|1.5579
|1.5609
|1.5539
|2006.05.11 10:09
|1.5609
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.82
|-244.86
|519933
|2006.05.09 20:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.89
|142.19
|141.49
|2006.05.10 11:52
|141.49
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.93
|361.28
|523268
|2006.05.10 03:17
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1000
|1.1030
|1.0960
|2006.05.10 21:17
|1.1030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.91
|529028
|2006.05.10 12:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.32
|141.62
|140.92
|2006.05.10 17:20
|141.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.34
|533738
|2006.05.10 20:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.24
|141.54
|140.84
|2006.05.11 01:49
|141.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.85
|-270.78
|541089
|2006.05.11 04:18
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.68
|141.98
|141.28
|2006.05.11 15:30
|141.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|361.01
|548594
|2006.05.11 13:49
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1052
|1.1022
|1.1092
|2006.05.11 15:30
|1.1022
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-272.23
|550019
|2006.05.11 15:32
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.46
|141.76
|141.06
|2006.05.11 16:36
|141.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-269.86
|556702
|2006.05.11 20:49
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.87
|142.17
|141.47
|2006.05.11 21:05
|142.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.24
|563965
|2006.05.12 09:35
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.1019
|1.1049
|1.0979
|2006.05.12 15:30
|1.1049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-271.52
|567261
|2006.05.12 12:37
|sell
|1.00
|eurjpy
|141.40
|141.70
|141.00
|2006.05.12 16:04
|141.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-273.00
|569750
|2006.05.12 15:20
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.6814
|0.6844
|0.6774
|2006.05.12 21:01
|0.6820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-113.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.24
|-1 271.78
|Closed P/L:
|-1 363.02
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 363.02
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 998 636.98
|Equity:
|4 998 636.98
|Free Margin:
|4 998 636.98
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 777.85
|Gross Loss:
|3 140.87
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 363.02
|Profit Factor:
|0.57
|Expected Payoff:
|-80.18
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 363.02
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|2 238.88 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (28.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (29.41%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (70.59%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|363.47
|loss trade:
|-309.63
|Average
|profit trade:
|355.57
|loss trade:
|-261.74
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (709.10)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 400.79)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|709.10 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 400.79 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3