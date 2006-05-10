Gimex Group

Account: 26300 Name: Hendrick Stam Currency: USD 2006 May 22, 18:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
8794892006.05.10 07:38balanceDeposit5 000.00
9265952006.05.11 08:44sell0.10gbpusd1.85761.88761.85462006.05.11 09:271.85630.000.000.009.10
9264732006.05.11 08:32sell0.10euraud1.65061.68061.64762006.05.11 09:311.64880.000.000.0013.88
9319622006.05.11 13:22buy0.10audusd0.77030.74030.77332006.05.11 14:300.77330.000.000.0030.00
9317542006.05.11 13:00sell0.10usdchf1.22621.25621.22322006.05.11 14:301.22320.000.000.0024.53
9319522006.05.11 13:19sell0.10euraud1.64981.67981.64682006.05.11 15:051.64680.000.000.0023.22
9369502006.05.11 20:56sell0.10gbpchf2.28452.31452.28152006.05.12 08:182.28150.000.00-1.5417.37
9358022006.05.11 18:00sell0.10gbpchf2.28092.31092.27792006.05.12 09:082.27790.000.00-1.5417.38
9364212006.05.11 19:16sell0.10audusd0.77710.80710.77412006.05.12 17:290.77410.000.00-0.0230.00
9491672006.05.15 00:52buy0.10gbpchf2.26562.23562.26862006.05.15 01:532.26860.000.000.0017.59
9477472006.05.12 22:00buy0.10gbpchf2.26862.23862.27162006.05.15 03:302.27160.000.001.3517.56
9511922006.05.15 03:23sell0.10audusd0.77260.80260.76962006.05.15 04:360.76960.000.000.0030.00
9369682006.05.11 21:00sell0.10gbpusd1.88401.91401.88102006.05.15 12:481.88100.000.00-0.4221.00
9608332006.05.16 02:27sell0.10eurusd1.28061.31061.27762006.05.16 11:181.27760.000.000.0030.00
9623552006.05.16 07:00sell0.10usdchf1.20931.23931.20632006.05.16 14:441.20630.000.000.0024.87
9629162006.05.16 08:00buy0.10gbpusd1.88561.85561.88862006.05.16 20:251.88860.000.000.0021.00
9678692006.05.16 17:20sell0.10gbpchf2.28022.31052.27752006.05.17 02:142.27750.000.00-1.5515.64
9533772006.05.15 08:58buy0.10audusd0.76640.73640.76942006.05.17 05:320.76940.000.000.0230.00
9528772006.05.15 08:20buy0.10audusd0.76940.73940.77242006.05.17 09:170.77240.000.000.0230.00
9736012006.05.17 13:02buy0.10euraud1.66971.63971.67272006.05.17 14:321.67270.000.000.0023.09
9735822006.05.17 13:00sell0.10audusd0.77210.80210.76912006.05.17 14:340.76910.000.000.0030.00
9746072006.05.17 14:42sell0.10gbpusd1.90081.93081.89782006.05.17 14:511.89780.000.000.0021.00
9746292006.05.17 14:43buy0.10usdchf1.20191.17191.20492006.05.17 15:121.20490.000.000.0024.90
9717622006.05.17 09:10sell0.10eurusd1.28901.31901.28602006.05.17 15:191.28600.000.000.0030.00
9720422006.05.17 09:33sell0.10gbpusd1.89421.92421.89122006.05.17 15:331.89120.000.000.0021.00
9398982006.05.12 06:02sell0.10chfjpy90.9193.9190.612006.05.17 15:5790.610.000.000.3927.42
9709592006.05.17 07:23buy0.10usdchf1.20521.17521.20822006.05.17 15:581.20820.000.000.0024.83
9703922006.05.17 03:57sell0.10eurusd1.28601.31631.28332006.05.17 15:591.28330.000.000.0027.00
9708922006.05.17 07:00sell0.10gbpusd1.89111.92111.88812006.05.17 16:241.88810.000.000.0021.00
9682222006.05.16 18:00buy0.10usdjpy110.10107.10110.402006.05.17 17:31110.400.000.001.1927.17
9797072006.05.17 22:14sell0.10gbpusd1.88461.91461.88202006.05.17 23:151.88200.000.000.0018.20
9801482006.05.17 23:46buy0.10gbpusd1.88041.85041.88302006.05.18 02:061.88300.000.000.0618.20
9802332006.05.17 23:59buy0.10eurusd1.27231.24231.27492006.05.18 02:201.27490.000.000.0026.00
9736492006.05.17 13:04buy0.10eurcad1.42231.39231.42532006.05.18 10:351.42530.000.00-1.1826.91
9812482006.05.18 03:00sell0.10usdcad1.11611.14611.11352006.05.18 11:011.11350.000.000.0023.35
9786272006.05.17 20:02buy0.10eurgbp0.67630.64630.67892006.05.18 13:100.67750.000.00-2.6522.63
9861822006.05.18 16:28buy0.10euraud1.67111.64111.67372006.05.18 17:551.67370.000.000.0019.86
9908832006.05.19 00:26buy0.10gbpchf2.28172.25172.28432006.05.19 02:262.28430.000.000.0015.10
9907382006.05.19 00:02sell0.10audusd0.76550.79550.76292006.05.19 02:380.76290.000.000.0026.00
9908852006.05.19 00:30buy0.10usdchf1.20541.17541.20802006.05.19 03:501.20800.000.000.0021.52
9913092006.05.19 02:27sell0.10euraud1.68381.71381.68122006.05.19 05:571.68120.000.000.0019.85
9883312006.05.18 21:03buy0.10usdchf1.20841.17841.21102006.05.19 08:591.21100.000.000.9921.47
9867492006.05.18 17:25sell0.10eurcad1.43641.46641.43382006.05.19 09:441.43380.000.000.2123.17
9906662006.05.19 00:00sell0.10euraud1.68081.71081.67822006.05.19 11:121.67820.000.000.0019.80
9961972006.05.19 12:30buy0.10gbpusd1.87421.84421.87682006.05.19 14:111.87680.000.000.0018.20
9961812006.05.19 12:30buy0.10gbpusd1.87471.84471.87732006.05.19 14:121.87730.000.000.0018.20
9979622006.05.19 15:01sell0.10usdchf1.22251.25251.21992006.05.19 15:331.21990.000.000.0021.31
9973192006.05.19 14:25sell0.10gbpchf2.28872.31872.28612006.05.19 17:552.28610.000.000.0014.92
9979012006.05.19 14:59buy0.10eurusd1.27331.24331.27592006.05.19 18:581.27590.000.000.0026.00
9978892006.05.19 14:59buy0.10eurusd1.27381.24381.27642006.05.19 19:201.27640.000.000.0026.00
9975672006.05.19 14:35buy0.10eurusd1.27441.24441.27702006.05.19 19:541.27700.000.000.0026.00
9973872006.05.19 14:26buy0.10eurusd1.27491.24491.27752006.05.19 19:551.27750.000.000.0026.00
9962252006.05.19 12:34sell0.10usdchf1.21941.24941.21682006.05.19 19:551.21680.000.000.0021.37
10120512006.05.22 13:53sell0.10usdcad1.12621.15621.12362006.05.22 15:541.12360.000.000.0023.14
10084632006.05.22 06:39sell0.10usdcad1.12321.15321.12062006.05.22 16:211.12060.000.000.0023.20
  0.00 0.00 -4.67 1 226.95
Closed P/L: 1 222.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
9934542006.05.19 09:22buy0.10audusd0.76210.73210.7647 0.75130.000.000.00-108.00
9973182006.05.19 14:25buy0.10audusd0.75910.72910.7617 0.75130.000.000.00-78.00
9995722006.05.19 16:00buy0.10audusd0.75610.72610.7587 0.75130.000.000.00-48.00
9852052006.05.18 14:39sell0.10eurcad1.42461.45461.4220 1.43520.000.000.21-94.57
9272392006.05.11 09:29buy0.10eurgbp0.68530.65530.6883 0.68110.000.00-7.09-79.12
9336342006.05.11 14:51buy0.10eurgbp0.68190.65190.6849 0.68110.000.00-7.09-15.07
9838372006.05.18 11:37sell0.10eurgbp0.67800.70800.6754 0.68150.000.000.70-65.94
9369762006.05.11 21:00sell0.10usdcad1.10121.13121.0982 1.12040.000.00-2.95-171.37
10124912006.05.22 14:33sell0.10eurcad1.43671.46671.4341 1.43520.000.000.0013.38
10151752006.05.22 16:56sell0.10eurgbp0.68140.71140.6788 0.68150.000.000.00-1.88
  0.00 0.00 -16.22 -648.57
 Floating P/L: -664.79
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 222.28 Floating P/L: -664.79 Margin: 209.59
Balance: 6 222.28 Equity: 5 557.49 Free Margin: 5 347.91
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 222.28 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 222.28
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 22.63  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 54 Short Positions (won %): 30 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 54 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 30.02 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 22.63 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 54 (1 222.28) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 222.28 (54) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 54 consecutive losses: 0