|Account: 26300
|Name: Hendrick Stam
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 26, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|879489
|2006.05.10 07:38
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|931962
|2006.05.11 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7703
|0.7403
|0.7733
|2006.05.11 14:30
|0.7733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|936421
|2006.05.11 19:16
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7771
|0.8071
|0.7741
|2006.05.12 17:29
|0.7741
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|30.00
|951192
|2006.05.15 03:23
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7726
|0.8026
|0.7696
|2006.05.15 04:36
|0.7696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|952877
|2006.05.15 08:20
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7694
|0.7394
|0.7724
|2006.05.17 09:17
|0.7724
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|30.00
|953377
|2006.05.15 08:58
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7664
|0.7364
|0.7694
|2006.05.17 05:32
|0.7694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|30.00
|973582
|2006.05.17 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7721
|0.8021
|0.7691
|2006.05.17 14:34
|0.7691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|990738
|2006.05.19 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7655
|0.7955
|0.7629
|2006.05.19 02:38
|0.7629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|993454
|2006.05.19 09:22
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7621
|0.7321
|0.7647
|2006.05.26 10:14
|0.7604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|-17.00
|997318
|2006.05.19 14:25
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7591
|0.7291
|0.7617
|2006.05.25 23:33
|0.7617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|26.00
|999572
|2006.05.19 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7561
|0.7261
|0.7587
|2006.05.23 19:42
|0.7587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|26.00
|1019178
|2006.05.23 08:32
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7525
|0.7225
|0.7551
|2006.05.23 10:13
|0.7551
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|1026525
|2006.05.24 02:30
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7512
|0.7212
|0.7538
|2006.05.24 08:28
|0.7538
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|1035757
|2006.05.24 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7526
|0.7226
|0.7552
|2006.05.25 09:43
|0.7552
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|26.00
|939898
|2006.05.12 06:02
|sell
|0.10
|chfjpy
|90.91
|93.91
|90.61
|2006.05.17 15:57
|90.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.39
|27.42
|926473
|2006.05.11 08:32
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6506
|1.6806
|1.6476
|2006.05.11 09:31
|1.6488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.88
|931952
|2006.05.11 13:19
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6498
|1.6798
|1.6468
|2006.05.11 15:05
|1.6468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.22
|973601
|2006.05.17 13:02
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6697
|1.6397
|1.6727
|2006.05.17 14:32
|1.6727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.09
|986182
|2006.05.18 16:28
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6711
|1.6411
|1.6737
|2006.05.18 17:55
|1.6737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.86
|990666
|2006.05.19 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6808
|1.7108
|1.6782
|2006.05.19 11:12
|1.6782
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.80
|991309
|2006.05.19 02:27
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6838
|1.7138
|1.6812
|2006.05.19 05:57
|1.6812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.85
|1024123
|2006.05.23 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6966
|1.6666
|1.6992
|2006.05.23 21:52
|1.6992
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.68
|1030693
|2006.05.24 11:34
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.7028
|1.7328
|1.7002
|2006.05.24 16:01
|1.7002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.63
|1032410
|2006.05.24 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.7054
|1.7360
|1.7034
|2006.05.24 14:59
|1.7034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.12
|1036195
|2006.05.24 19:14
|buy
|0.30
|euraud
|1.6966
|1.6766
|1.7000
|2006.05.26 08:47
|1.6831
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.14
|-307.64
|973649
|2006.05.17 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4223
|1.3923
|1.4253
|2006.05.18 10:35
|1.4253
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|26.91
|985205
|2006.05.18 14:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4246
|1.4546
|1.4220
|2006.05.25 14:49
|1.4220
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|23.40
|986749
|2006.05.18 17:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4364
|1.4664
|1.4338
|2006.05.19 09:44
|1.4338
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|23.17
|1012491
|2006.05.22 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4367
|1.4667
|1.4341
|2006.05.22 20:30
|1.4341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.34
|1022215
|2006.05.23 16:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4344
|1.4644
|1.4318
|2006.05.24 21:53
|1.4318
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|23.22
|1024831
|2006.05.23 22:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4397
|1.4697
|1.4371
|2006.05.24 02:43
|1.4371
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|23.14
|1030566
|2006.05.24 11:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4399
|1.4699
|1.4373
|2006.05.24 16:49
|1.4373
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.12
|1031240
|2006.05.24 12:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurcad
|1.4436
|1.4736
|1.4410
|2006.05.24 14:21
|1.4410
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.22
|927239
|2006.05.11 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6853
|0.6553
|0.6883
|2006.05.26 10:13
|0.6841
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.38
|-22.49
|933634
|2006.05.11 14:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6819
|0.6815
|0.6849
|2006.05.23 22:08
|0.6815
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.98
|-7.54
|978627
|2006.05.17 20:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6763
|0.6463
|0.6789
|2006.05.18 13:10
|0.6775
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.65
|22.63
|983837
|2006.05.18 11:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6780
|0.7080
|0.6754
|2006.05.26 08:47
|0.6834
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|-101.11
|1034448
|2006.05.24 16:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6844
|0.7144
|0.6818
|2006.05.24 18:36
|0.6827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.77
|960833
|2006.05.16 02:27
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2806
|1.3106
|1.2776
|2006.05.16 11:18
|1.2776
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|970392
|2006.05.17 03:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2860
|1.3163
|1.2833
|2006.05.17 15:59
|1.2833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.00
|971762
|2006.05.17 09:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2890
|1.3190
|1.2860
|2006.05.17 15:19
|1.2860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|980233
|2006.05.17 23:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2723
|1.2423
|1.2749
|2006.05.18 02:20
|1.2749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|997387
|2006.05.19 14:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2749
|1.2449
|1.2775
|2006.05.19 19:55
|1.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|997567
|2006.05.19 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2744
|1.2444
|1.2770
|2006.05.19 19:54
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|997889
|2006.05.19 14:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2738
|1.2438
|1.2764
|2006.05.19 19:20
|1.2764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|997901
|2006.05.19 14:59
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2733
|1.2433
|1.2759
|2006.05.19 18:58
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|935802
|2006.05.11 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2809
|2.3109
|2.2779
|2006.05.12 09:08
|2.2779
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|17.38
|936950
|2006.05.11 20:56
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2845
|2.3145
|2.2815
|2006.05.12 08:18
|2.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.54
|17.37
|947747
|2006.05.12 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2686
|2.2386
|2.2716
|2006.05.15 03:30
|2.2716
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|17.56
|949167
|2006.05.15 00:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2656
|2.2356
|2.2686
|2006.05.15 01:53
|2.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.59
|967869
|2006.05.16 17:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2802
|2.3105
|2.2775
|2006.05.17 02:14
|2.2775
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|15.64
|990883
|2006.05.19 00:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2817
|2.2517
|2.2843
|2006.05.19 02:26
|2.2843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.10
|997319
|2006.05.19 14:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2887
|2.3187
|2.2861
|2006.05.19 17:55
|2.2861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.92
|1030860
|2006.05.24 12:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.2705
|2.2405
|2.2731
|2006.05.24 16:04
|2.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.01
|1036124
|2006.05.24 19:00
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.2750
|2.2950
|2.2716
|2006.05.26 10:15
|2.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.43
|-38.02
|1042488
|2006.05.25 15:02
|sell
|0.30
|gbpchf
|2.2786
|2.2993
|2.2759
|2006.05.26 09:56
|2.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.61
|46.62
|1019651
|2006.05.23 09:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|209.69
|206.66
|209.92
|2006.05.23 21:31
|209.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.46
|926595
|2006.05.11 08:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8576
|1.8876
|1.8546
|2006.05.11 09:27
|1.8563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|936968
|2006.05.11 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8840
|1.9140
|1.8810
|2006.05.15 12:48
|1.8810
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|21.00
|962916
|2006.05.16 08:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8856
|1.8556
|1.8886
|2006.05.16 20:25
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|970892
|2006.05.17 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8911
|1.9211
|1.8881
|2006.05.17 16:24
|1.8881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|972042
|2006.05.17 09:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8942
|1.9242
|1.8912
|2006.05.17 15:33
|1.8912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|974607
|2006.05.17 14:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9008
|1.9308
|1.8978
|2006.05.17 14:51
|1.8978
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|979707
|2006.05.17 22:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8846
|1.9146
|1.8820
|2006.05.17 23:15
|1.8820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|980148
|2006.05.17 23:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8804
|1.8504
|1.8830
|2006.05.18 02:06
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|18.20
|996181
|2006.05.19 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8747
|1.8447
|1.8773
|2006.05.19 14:12
|1.8773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|996197
|2006.05.19 12:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8742
|1.8442
|1.8768
|2006.05.19 14:11
|1.8768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|1053596
|2006.05.26 17:02
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8558
|1.8258
|1.8584
|2006.05.26 20:06
|1.8584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.40
|936976
|2006.05.11 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1012
|1.1312
|1.0982
|2006.05.26 10:13
|1.1083
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.15
|-64.06
|981248
|2006.05.18 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1161
|1.1461
|1.1135
|2006.05.18 11:01
|1.1135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.35
|1008463
|2006.05.22 06:39
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1232
|1.1532
|1.1206
|2006.05.22 16:21
|1.1206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.20
|1012051
|2006.05.22 13:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1262
|1.1562
|1.1236
|2006.05.22 15:54
|1.1236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.14
|1017322
|2006.05.22 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1156
|1.0856
|1.1182
|2006.05.23 14:30
|1.1182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|23.25
|1026666
|2006.05.24 02:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1251
|1.1551
|1.1225
|2006.05.24 04:10
|1.1225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.16
|1040857
|2006.05.25 12:19
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1156
|1.0956
|1.1190
|2006.05.26 08:47
|1.1082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-200.32
|931754
|2006.05.11 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2262
|1.2562
|1.2232
|2006.05.11 14:30
|1.2232
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.53
|962355
|2006.05.16 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2093
|1.2393
|1.2063
|2006.05.16 14:44
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.87
|970959
|2006.05.17 07:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2052
|1.1752
|1.2082
|2006.05.17 15:58
|1.2082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.83
|974629
|2006.05.17 14:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2019
|1.1719
|1.2049
|2006.05.17 15:12
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.90
|988331
|2006.05.18 21:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2084
|1.1784
|1.2110
|2006.05.19 08:59
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|21.47
|990885
|2006.05.19 00:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2054
|1.1754
|1.2080
|2006.05.19 03:50
|1.2080
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.52
|996225
|2006.05.19 12:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.2494
|1.2168
|2006.05.19 19:55
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.37
|997962
|2006.05.19 15:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.2525
|1.2199
|2006.05.19 15:33
|1.2199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.31
|1026613
|2006.05.24 02:51
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2111
|1.2411
|1.2085
|2006.05.24 09:43
|1.2085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.51
|1032048
|2006.05.24 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2048
|1.1748
|1.2074
|2006.05.24 15:11
|1.2074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.53
|1036007
|2006.05.24 18:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.2480
|1.2154
|2006.05.24 20:51
|1.2154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.39
|1047859
|2006.05.26 06:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2205
|1.2505
|1.2179
|2006.05.26 08:41
|1.2179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.35
|968222
|2006.05.16 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.10
|107.10
|110.40
|2006.05.17 17:31
|110.40
|0.00
|0.00
|1.19
|27.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.76
|1 069.09
|Closed P/L:
|1 010.33
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1053593
|2006.05.26 17:02
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7567
|0.7264
|0.7590
|0.7577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|20.00
|1015175
|2006.05.22 16:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6814
|0.7114
|0.6788
|0.6853
|0.00
|0.00
|4.84
|-72.53
|1053616
|2006.05.26 17:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2269
|1.2569
|1.2243
|1.2259
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|16.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2.62
|-36.22
|Floating P/L:
|-33.60
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 010.33
|Floating P/L:
|-33.60
|Margin:
|119.86
|Balance:
|6 010.33
|Equity:
|5 976.73
|Free Margin:
|5 856.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 820.02
|Gross Loss:
|809.69
|Total Net Profit:
|1 010.33
|Profit Factor:
|2.25
|Expected Payoff:
|11.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|752.16 (11.2%)
|Total Trades:
|87
|Short Positions (won %):
|47 (93.62%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|40 (87.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|79 (90.80%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (9.20%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|42.01
|loss trade:
|-320.78
|Average
|profit trade:
|23.04
|loss trade:
|-101.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|60 (1 355.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-177.46)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 355.24 (60)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-616.71 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|20
|consecutive losses:
|3