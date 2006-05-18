|Account: 220490
|Name: newdigital_20pips
|Currency: USD
|2006 May 26, 13:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5181995
|2006.05.18 16:53
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|5186929
|2006.05.18 19:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.97
|110.48
|111.33
|2006.05.18 19:23
|110.79
|cancelled
|5187319
|2006.05.18 19:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5497
|1.5531
|1.5446
|2006.05.18 19:23
|1.5501
|cancelled
|5187514
|2006.05.19 09:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8817
|0.0000
|1.8804
|2006.05.19 09:42
|1.8804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.10
|5187544
|2006.05.18 19:26
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurjpy
|141.67
|0.00
|141.45
|2006.05.19 17:57
|142.33
|cancelled
|5187558
|2006.05.19 09:23
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2161
|2006.05.19 09:30
|1.2161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.45
|5187576
|2006.05.18 20:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.97
|0.00
|111.17
|2006.05.19 09:31
|111.17
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|17.99
|5187590
|2006.05.19 11:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2748
|0.0000
|1.2728
|2006.05.19 15:01
|1.2728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5187615
|2006.05.19 14:23
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7596
|0.0000
|0.7576
|2006.05.19 14:35
|0.7576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5187637
|2006.05.18 19:32
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7596
|0.0000
|0.7576
|2006.05.18 19:32
|0.7662
|cancelled
|5187655
|2006.05.19 01:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1177
|0.0000
|1.1157
|2006.05.22 20:21
|1.1157
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|17.93
|5187665
|2006.05.18 21:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5496
|0.0000
|1.5477
|2006.05.23 08:58
|1.5477
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.98
|15.79
|5221135
|2006.05.19 18:01
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8929
|0.0000
|1.8949
|2006.05.22 19:04
|1.8844
|cancelled
|5221256
|2006.05.22 17:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2064
|0.0000
|1.2044
|2006.05.22 17:54
|1.2044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.61
|5221310
|2006.05.19 18:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|110.98
|0.00
|110.78
|2006.05.22 19:04
|111.76
|cancelled
|5221338
|2006.05.22 17:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2836
|0.0000
|1.2856
|2006.05.22 20:02
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5221387
|2006.05.19 18:06
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7625
|0.0000
|0.7645
|2006.05.22 19:04
|0.7526
|cancelled
|5221415
|2006.05.19 18:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1217
|0.0000
|1.1200
|2006.05.19 21:38
|1.1200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.18
|5221522
|2006.05.22 09:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5501
|0.0000
|1.5480
|2006.05.22 17:52
|1.5480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.43
|5257006
|2006.05.23 11:07
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7561
|0.0000
|0.7581
|2006.05.23 19:41
|0.7581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5257028
|2006.05.23 07:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|142.90
|0.00
|142.70
|2006.05.23 08:45
|142.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|5257054
|2006.05.22 19:09
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2797
|0.0000
|1.2777
|2006.05.23 18:50
|1.2851
|cancelled
|5257064
|2006.05.22 19:09
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2142
|0.0000
|1.2162
|2006.05.23 18:50
|1.2080
|cancelled
|5257077
|2006.05.23 09:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8816
|0.0000
|1.8796
|2006.05.23 15:31
|1.8796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5257124
|2006.05.23 11:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5521
|0.0000
|1.5541
|2006.05.24 16:56
|1.5541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|16.44
|5287229
|2006.05.23 20:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.08
|0.00
|143.28
|2006.05.23 21:53
|143.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.95
|5287272
|2006.05.23 22:08
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7557
|0.0000
|0.7537
|2006.05.23 22:49
|0.7537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5287303
|2006.05.23 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8831
|0.0000
|1.8851
|2006.05.23 20:11
|1.8851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5287338
|2006.05.23 19:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1168
|0.0000
|1.1148
|2006.05.25 10:32
|1.1148
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|17.94
|5287356
|2006.05.23 22:10
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5511
|0.0000
|1.5491
|2006.05.23 23:15
|1.5491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.55
|5287367
|2006.05.23 20:13
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2064
|0.0000
|1.2044
|2006.05.24 12:39
|1.2044
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|16.61
|5330649
|2006.05.25 13:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|143.56
|0.00
|143.36
|2006.05.25 13:27
|143.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.79
|5330672
|2006.05.24 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2761
|0.0000
|1.2781
|2006.05.24 20:49
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5330707
|2006.05.24 19:16
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.5523
|0.0000
|1.5503
|2006.05.26 08:21
|1.5578
|cancelled
|5330747
|2006.05.25 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|112.38
|0.00
|112.18
|2006.05.25 13:53
|112.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.83
|5330813
|2006.05.24 20:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8741
|0.0000
|1.8761
|2006.05.25 23:54
|1.8761
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|14.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.91
|487.59
|Closed P/L:
|483.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5330686
|2006.05.24 20:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2145
|0.0000
|1.2125
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.47
|-14.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.47
|-14.80
|Floating P/L:
|-19.27
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|483.68
|Floating P/L:
|-19.27
|Margin:
|100.00
|Balance:
|50 483.68
|Equity:
|50 464.41
|Free Margin:
|50 364.41
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|483.68
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|483.68
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|19.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.35
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|25 (483.68)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|483.68 (25)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|25
|consecutive losses:
|0